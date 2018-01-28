Veganism is set to rise in 2018 and Irish diners are certainly following the trend.

Thinking of going vegan? Here are the five most popular vegan dishes from Irish takeaways

Figures from popular food delivery service Just Eat reveals that they saw a 94pc increase in demand for healthy food in 2017 and they expect that number to continue to climb as going vegan becomes more and more common.

Just Eat Marketing Director, Edel Kinane said: “The results from 2017 are a good insight into the future consumer trends and while convenience will continue to be key for consumers next year and beyond, we know that they are increasingly looking for more diverse, healthy, gluten free and plant based Vegan options”. Here are the five most popular vegan options from Irish takeaways according to Just Eat.

1. Vegan pizza We all associate pizza with melting cheese and perhaps some pepperoni but that doesn't always have to be the case.

Milano's Vegan Giardiniera Nationwide chain Milano do a Vegan Giardiniera, made with vegan mozzarella alternative, artichokes, mushrooms, onions, olives and tomato. 2. Vegan curry

A tasty curry doesn't have to be chicken or lamb based. Bombay Pantry, who have eight branches in or around Dublin, offer a full vegan takeaway menu, from starters, salads and sides to main courses. Bombay Pantry's Kerala Try the 'Kerala' a vegetable dish made with coconut milk and panch poran (a five-spice blend of cumin, mustard, fennel and onion seeds plus fenugreek).

3. Vegan burger

Burgers are one of the undisputed kings of fast foods and avoiding animal products doesn't mean you have to miss out.

Salads are one of the easiest ways to get into vegan food and nationwide chain Chopped make it easy for anyone in virtually any part of the country to get in on the trend. Their Vegan Body Builder Bowl contains greens, tofu, brown rice, mixed peppers, onions, sultanas, grated carrot and broccoli.

5. Falafel The deep-fried chickpea patty is one of the best known vegan options and Lebanese restaurant Cedar Tree in Dublin city centre does one of the best in the country. They offer a huge range of vegan options from soups to starters and their Falafel main course, served with salad and a tahini sauce, is always very popular, even among those who aren't full-time vegans.

Online Editors