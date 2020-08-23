The Wholefoodie - Susan Jane White: the beans with a five-star rating

I'm not a total diva (much) but fresh food is absolutely vital to my emotional and physical well-being. In the face of this ugly virus, I've been obsessing over Dermot Kennedy and the importance of securing a more sustainable food chain. But let's talk about the latter.

Aside from dating a farmer, growing your own greens in containers is so rewarding and fun, guaranteed to have you feeling like a giddy disciple of Monty Don. This week's bean zoo is another winner, providing endless fascination and nutrition (both rather important during any future 'cookcooning'). Stocking up on mung beans and sprouting them throughout the winter months might prove to be the most exciting new hobby in our orbit.

Mung beans are a warehouse of nutritional storage. Each teeny bean is stuffed with slow-release carbs of the complex sort, and enough protein to thrill a bench-presser. Once sprouted, they contain 15pc more protein, enzymes and bragging rights than their cooked equivalent. There's an all-star cast of minerals and vitamins in there, too. Top attraction for me right now is plant-based calcium for burly bones and a coveted Trikonasana (triangle pose).

Mung sprouts are very useful sprinkled into salads and conversations, or simply served on their own with a lick of lemon, olive oil and sea salt. Expect their goodness to vivify your lunch and your liver. Segments of grapefruit and chopped parsley can make a fancy-pants alternative, if you're hoping to impress a vegetarian in your life. Their sweet, creamy crunch is great on top of just about anything except fish and meat.

Namastasty, dear readers.

Sprouting mung beans

Enough for 1 jar

You will need:

3 tablespoons dried mung beans

1 Soak the dried mung beans in cool fresh water for four hours or overnight.

2 In the morning, drain the beans and pop them into a large, spotlessly clean glass jar. Cover the jar with a layer of muslin cloth or a nut milk bag, or clean, old nylon tights. Secure the covering with an elastic band, and tilt the jar upside down so that any residual water can drip out of the jar. Pop the jar on your windowsill (so the beans can breathe) but make sure it's out of direct sunlight. Place the jar propped up at an angle.

3 Remove the covering and rinse the beans that evening, then replace the covering and return the jar of beans to breathe on the windowsill. Repeat this process, rinsing the beans twice a day until you can see a little tail bursting through the bean skin. The beans are now sprouting. The sprouting process takes 24 to 48 hours.

4 Refrigerate the mung beans sprouts in a clean jar and use them within the week, before they lose their gorgeous vitality.

