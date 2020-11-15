The wholefoodie: Susan Jane White goes nuts for Mocha Balls

Coffee and chocolate are the two most powerful words in the English language, speaking from experience. Add them together, and your ticker will hum with happiness. I like to think of these mocha balls as a nifty defibrillator for the heart. You will be completely doped off your nutter on joy, while the actual nuts do their scientific jazz.

Unsalted raw hazelnuts contain special-agent fats that can help raise your protective cholesterol (HDL) while lowering that menacing cholesterol (LDL). Hazelnuts have a cargo of arginine too, necessary to make our own nitric oxide thereby relaxing blood vessels and blood flow. Think of it as the Bach of the blood.

Of course, wholefood divas can offset the coffee by adding some reishi powder or positive affirmations to the dough bowl. Namastasty.

Mocha Balls

Makes 16

You will need:

3 tablespoons cocoa or cacao powder

165g roasted or raw hazelnuts

12 gooey Medjool dates

2 tablespoons strong coffee

Sprinkle of flaky sea salt

1 Start by pulsing the cocoa or cacao, whichever you're using, with your preferred type of hazelnuts in a food processor, until they resemble breadcrumbs (only delishier).

2 Then de-stone all of your fabulous Medjool dates. I recommend proceeding with caution as one in every 100 Medjool dates can have a dry black mould that poofs out upon tearing into the date. You do not want this in your Sunday mocha ball! You can score good Medjools in the fruit and veg aisles at Supervalu and Tesco.

3 Drop each date into the food processor, one by one, while the motor is still running. Trickle in the coffee until a manageable dough ball forms in your processor bowl.

4 Dust with sea salt, and roll into 16 beautiful balls. Chill until set. You could coat each ball with melted dark chocolate if the mood demands. But we prefer them as they are. Freeze in bags for another date, or store in the fridge for up to two weeks. l

Sunday Indo Living