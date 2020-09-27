The Wholefoodie: Give Taco Tuesdays a nutritious boost with Susan Jane White's Popped Maple Black Bean recipe

Why is this column infatuated with wholefoods? There's a long answer and a short answer. The short answer is that they taste damn delicious.

The long answer is that unprocessed wholefoods do things to my body that Instagram filters and cosmetic companies can only dream about doing. You see, food is information. Every bite we eat contains software our bodies recognise as code. Could we be programming our bodies with each and every meal? I wouldn't be surprised.

Every mineral, every fat, every fibre that we get from our meals is used by our bodies in some way to build or repair. Putting good stuff in means we increase our chances of living longer, fuller lives with rosier cheeks and tinglier toes. And who doesn't want fizzing feet? Our fork is pretty powerful. If we're not fighting disease with our fork, I have a question... could we be feeding disease? It's a concept worthy of further head-scratching, especially as we head into flu season and start reassessing our weekly buying habits.

But I'm not a purist. If you can manage to eat wholefoods 70pc of the time, that's good enough for me. Finding healthy wholefood suppers that all the family can unite behind is about as easy as wrestling with a rogue chainsaw. I invite you to give tacos a go. There is no need to stick to the traditional Mexican fillings if you're planning to satisfy everyone at the dinner table. Our centre spread contains guacamole; boiled eggs; chilli sauce; grated Cheddar cheese; popped maple black beans (see recipe below); fried halloumi; lashings of fresh coriander, or random leftovers from the fridge (this could be Korean kimchi; lettuce; tomatoes; freezer Bolognese; strips of roast chicken).

You can get your mitts on preservative-free taco shells at most supermarkets now. They just need five minutes in the oven before you tickle them with your favourite fillings. And because they're made from corn, your coeliac pal will love you all the more!

Popped Maple Black Beans

Serves 4-6

You will need:

1 x 400g tin of black beans

1½ tablespoons maple syrup

Flaky sea salt

1 Preheat your oven to 200C, 390F, Gas 6.

2 Drain the tin of black beans in a sieve over the sink. Spread out the drained beans on a lipped roasting tray (if your tray tends to stick, then line it with baking parchment first).

3 Add the maple syrup and a dusting of the flaky sea salt, forking it through to coat the beans. No oil required.

4 Bake the beans in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes until you can see some of them starting to split and pop. Remove the tray from the oven and serve the beans alongside your favourite healthy-assed options for Taco Night.

