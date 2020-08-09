The Wholefoodie: Delicious sweet potato and chai muffins from Susan Jane White

Not sweet but not savoury, chai muffins are everything your morning espresso ever wanted. Like Bergman and Bogart, they were destined to meet and ignite the air around them. Not a bad way to start the day!

Admittedly, I can't hoof into all nine chai muffins, so I've made sure that they freeze perfectly. This also makes them a handy recipe for guesthouses catering for dietary requirements. Once thawed and lightly grilled, a scrape of butter will bring these muffins up an octave. But this ain't no aria. Think opera.

I've kept the recipe vegan for our dairy-free and egg-free friends, but feel free to swap out the coconut oil for butter. In the absence of egg, psyllium husk delivers a brilliant crumb and magically binds the lot together. You'll find psyllium husk in savvy pharmacies nationwide, your local health food store or online. A bag is even cheaper than eggs.

Psyllium husks are a heavyweight fibre champion and are usually sold as a gentle laxative. They are a fantastic combination of soluble fibre and insoluble fibre, cleaning up your waste disposal unit with both alacrity and charm. (Muffins for constipation? Yes, please!) Think of them as your gut's BFF.

Sweet Potato & Chai Muffins

Makes 9 vegan muffins

You will need:

210g plain flour or gluten-free flour

100g light muscovado sugar

1 tablespoon psyllium husks

1½ teaspoons baking powder

Generous sprinkle flaky sea salt

Good handful of walnuts

4-5 caffeine-free chai teabags, torn open and contents used as a spice mix

160g mashed sweet potato

120ml of your preferred alternative milk

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 tablespoons maple syrup

1 Crank up your oven to 180°C, 360°F, Gas 4 and line a cupcake tray with nine paper cases.

2 Add the plain flour or gluten-free flour, whichever you're using, the light muscovado sugar, the psyllium husks, the baking powder, the flaky sea salt, the walnuts, the chai tea and the mashed sweet potato in a bowl. Mix everything together and set the bowl aside.

3 In a jug, whisk your choice of alternative milk with the extra-virgin olive oil and the maple syrup, before pouring the mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients. Combine really well with your trusty wooden spoon. Leave the muffin mix to stand for five minutes so the psyllium husks can soak up the moisture and do their groovy thang.

4 Spoon the muffin mixture into the prepared paper cases. If you have any extra walnuts or muscovado sugar, you can sprinkle some on top of each muffin for extra jazz. Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

5 Remove the muffins from the oven and allow the crumb to relax before pilfering the lot. Don't blame me for scalding your tonsils. I find leaving the room at this point a very necessary part of the recipe method.

Sunday Independent