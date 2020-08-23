The social distancing drinker

Last week, I wrote about what to drink with mackerel, and the answer was Sauvignon Blanc. This week, I thought I'd come clean about my near addiction to marinated and pickled herring, which should be paired with either a good German wheat beer or a much stronger drink, such as schnapps or aquavit.

I'd be the first to admit that pickled herring is an acquired taste, and the same can be said for aquavit. The herring is relatively easy to buy here these days thanks to the proliferation of Polish shops and Ikea (which does a great range) and it's also available in the odd SuperValu. Aquavit is a much harder prospect. I usually pick mine up in a duty-free overseas or on trips to northern Europe, although I struggle to transport the stuff home, thanks to the absurd rules regarding liquids on planes. OP Anderson from Sweden or Aalborg from Denmark are the best brands.

Personally, I adore aqvavit as it is known in Denmark or akevitt in Swedish, akvaviitti in Finnish and akaviti in Icelandic. Whatever it is called, it derives its name from the Latin for 'water of life' just as whiskey takes its name from the same sentiment in Irish. That, and the fact that both are spirits usually distilled from grain at 40pc, is where the similarity ends.

Aquavit's dominant taste is caraway or dill, along with anise, cardamom, cumin, fennel, coriander, cloves, citrus peel or guinea pepper. These herbs aid the digestion of rich foods, which is why aquavit is such a popular accompaniment to traditional Nordic staples such as pickled herring and pungent cheeses.

Unlike whiskey, aquavit is best drunk straight, with food and very cold. You can place a bottle in the freezer for an hour, or, alternatively, freeze the schnapps glass. If you really want the authentic experience, try it with crayfish and then sing one of the more than 200 aquavit-related drinking songs that have been recorded by Sweden's Spirit Museum. Skol!

Sunday Indo Life Magazine