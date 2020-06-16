| 14°C Dublin

The perfect Pork Baby Back Ribs

 

Dan's Pork Baby Back Ribs Expand

Close

Dan's Pork Baby Back Ribs

Dan's Pork Baby Back Ribs

Dan's Pork Baby Back Ribs

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper is a chef with Weber. For more recipes, barbecues and accessories, see weber.com/IE

Dry rubs, as in this recipe, are very effective, as they can be applied just before cooking and you'll still get a flavour boost. As the rub stays on the meat, the flavour will continue to penetrate.

A smoker box, which you can buy and then fill with wood chips, will give a lovely smoky flavour to food cooked on a gas barbecue. Or add wood chunks to a charcoal barbecue.

The smoker box should last about 30 minutes. This should be long enough to give whatever you are cooking a good solid smoke flavour.

For this recipe, you're using the indirect heat set-up. That means having a safe zone of no heat under the meat, but heat on either side.

Cola brings a clever blend of sweetness and acidity. When the meat cooks and is mopped in the thick sauce, it will caramelise, giving you a sticky, dark, rich, sweet taste.

Dan's Pork Baby Back Ribs

Serves 6

For the rub, you will need:

1 tablespoon each sea salt, smoked paprika, onion flakes or powder, chilli powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons American mustard

2 racks meaty baby back pork ribs (approx. 1.3kg)

For the basting mix, you will need:

85g unsalted melted butter

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

For the cola barbecue sauce, you will need:

240ml each tomato ketchup and cola

3 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons each treacle and American mustard

1 teaspoon each Worcestershire sauce and chilli powder

1 First, mix all the rub ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Then, using a blunt knife, slide the tip under the membrane-like skin on the rib, lift and loosen this 'skin' until you can pull a corner of the it and slide it off entirely. Cut the rib crosswise into two halves.

2 Cover both ribs evenly with the rub, coating the meaty side more than the bony side. Leave at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3 Preheat the barbecue to 120°C, 250°F, Gas ½.

4 Add wood chunks to coals or use wood chips in a smoker box on a gas barbecue. When smoke appears, place the ribs, bone-side down, on the cooking grate with indirect heat, as explained above. Close the barbecue lid and cook for 90 minutes. Maintain temperature between 120°-150°C. Combine the butter and cider vinegar, and use this to baste the ribs a few times.

5 Meanwhile, make the cola sauce. In a pot over a medium heat, add all the sauce ingredients and bring to a gentle boil, then simmer for 15 minutes to achieve 350ml of sauce. 

6 After 90 minutes of cooking, lightly baste both sides of ribs with the cider-vinegar butter. Continue cooking with lid closed for another 90 minutes.

7 Generously baste the ribs with the cola sauce and cook for a further 15 minutes. The ribs are ready when the meat in the middle is tender and begins to tear.

8 Finally, lightly baste with more sauce and allow the meat to rest for 15 minutes before serving with the remaining sauce on the side.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine