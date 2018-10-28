The once-trendy mega-burgers that now leave a bad taste in the mouth

She touched on everything, from how to use up that pesky hunk of tamarind lurking in your fridge (make a steak marinade) to her new favourite food gadget (washing-up gloves with brushes affixed to the palms).

One of the most compelling subjects she touched on was the impact of social media on how we eat. Despite the trolling and cyber-bullying these media can spurt, she thinks 'food Twitter' is quite a nice place, although her opinion of certain food-stagrammers was less kind. "I look at some of the things people post and just think there's absolutely no way they ate that," she said.

She took particular aim at smoothie bowls - "too much yoghurt" - but there are other concoctions that could easily have earned her wrath: rainbow bagels, charcoal-infused ice-cream, matcha lattes, freakshakes, cloud eggs, pickle-flavoured desserts.

These are just some of the more outlandish foodie trends that have populated our newsfeeds in recent times.

We have been beholden to food trends for decades (pickled onion, anyone?), but the advent of social media has given us an insatiable appetite for newer, zanier creations - flavour be damned. Not only is this attitude wasteful and fickle, it can have real-world implications.

Last week it was announced that Gourmet Burger Kitchen is set to close one in five of its UK outlets as part of a company voluntary arrangement restructuring scheme. Advisers are citing "a change in dining behaviour, long-term consumer trends and increased competition" as reasons for the large-scale cutbacks, but perhaps there is a far simpler explanation - we have long surpassed peak burger.

Not the humble burger, I hear you cry. It's hardly in the same vapid category as courgetti and frose, you fume. That is true, but the GBK chain did not proliferate its outlets at record speed because of our want of a simple beef patty and bread bun. Nor are some outlets closing because we've suddenly lost our appetite for a simple burger.

What we have shunned is the monstrous mega-burgers that reigned supreme some years back. These were burgers so perilously tall that the dish itself was rendered obsolete by the fact you had to tackle it with a knife and fork, unenthusiastically pushing stale brioche and half-melted cheddar around your plate.

More irksome was the arrival of the luxury burger, often made with wagyu beef and truffle mayo, a triumphant waste of two prized products. There were burgers made of beetroot, venison and duck. Never before had burgers been fashioned from such things, and for good reason - they didn't taste particularly good, and nor were they any match for the original.

Nevertheless, our want for bigger burgers could not be satiated and it was on the back of this mania that eateries like GBK began to crowd the high street. It's unlikely burgers will ever see the same fate as, say... kale chips - a foodstuff that became pervasive among hipster eateries just as quickly as it became something we would be mildly embarrassed about eating in public.

Burgers have become so ubiquitous that you are nearly guaranteed to find one on the menu in nearly every gastro pub, Bib-Gourmand restaurant and brunch place in the country.

Those mega-burgers, however, are another story. Like much of the forgotten fare listed above, they were rather like the foodie equivalent of the emperor's new clothes. Everybody wanted to be seen eating them, but no one was willing to admit it didn't taste great, or even sort of good.

The ratios are all wrong, and toppings like roasted peppers have proved too moist for a burger; the bun quickly becomes waterlogged before plopping in sad, damp hunks on to the pool of congealed fat and wasabi mayo that has formed on the plate.

This, coupled with the fact that burgers have been superseded by poke bowls and sourdough pizza, means it's inevitable that all those burger places that did a roaring trade two years ago will be feeling the pinch.

Moreover, these new offerings make no improvement on the simple cheeseburger other than the fact that at one stage they looked and sounded impressive online.

There is a reason there are classic, simple dishes we return to time and time again - for the taste.

Nigella, a champion of 'brown food', is one such cook who has no time for food with style but no substance and champions simple dishes where taste is paramount. It's an ethos that has been forgotten, but one that we would do well to embrace. Our fickle attitude towards foodie trends is starting to leave bad taste in the mouth.

