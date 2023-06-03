The new generation of Irish ice cream makers: ‘The maddest flavour we’ve done was sweet potato gelato with black pepper’

Forget the ‘99, meet the entrepreneurs turning the traditional cone on its head with unique flavour combinations, farm-to-fork methods and a little bit of theatre

The ice cream scene in Ireland has come a long way since the days when the only choice you had to make was between plain vanilla or raspberry ripple in your ‘trupenny’ wafer. Across the country, a new generation of entrepreneurs has emerged to give Irish ice cream lovers what they want, whether that’s tubs of ‘farm-to-fork’ vanilla ice cream, simple fruit popsicles or ice cream sandwiches featuring the wackiest of flavours. (Thai tea with lemon mascarpone ripple, anyone?)