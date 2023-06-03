The new generation of Irish ice cream makers: ‘The maddest flavour we’ve done was sweet potato gelato with black pepper’

Forget the ‘99, meet the entrepreneurs turning the traditional cone on its head with unique flavour combinations, farm-to-fork methods and a little bit of theatre

Steven Murphy, who makes his own ice cream at his Three Twenty store on Drury Street in Dublin. Photo by Gerry Mooney

Katy McGuinness

The ice cream scene in Ireland has come a long way since the days when the only choice you had to make was between plain vanilla or raspberry ripple in your ‘trupenny’ wafer. Across the country, a new generation of entrepreneurs has emerged to give Irish ice cream lovers what they want, whether that’s tubs of ‘farm-to-fork’ vanilla ice cream, simple fruit popsicles or ice cream sandwiches featuring the wackiest of flavours. (Thai tea with lemon mascarpone ripple, anyone?)