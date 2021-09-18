The Irish filmmaker bursting Champagne’s bubble

“Being Irish is the greatest passport to have in the world. Whether you’re travelling as a tourist or doing business, it is a gate opener.” So says Frank Mannion, the Carlow-born film producer and director whose new release, Sparkling: The Story of Champagne, turns the origin story of French Champagne neatly on its head, in controversial if affable fashion.

Mannion says it took three or four location scouts to win the trust of the high-profile Champagne houses showcased. “Being Irish certainly helped to open doors — or at least not have them slammed shut in my face, as we might have expected!”

Following warm reviews in the UK and USA, the feature-length documentary opens in Irish cinemas next week. There will be premieres around Ireland — and yes, there will be Champagne flowing, thanks to sponsorship from O’Briens Wine.

“It will be very interesting to see the French response when it opens there in October and airs later on Canal Plus,” Mannion says with a wry chuckle, given that his film dares to ask whether the English might have discovered sparkling wine decades before the French.

A fun and frothy romp of a documentary, Sparkling: The Story of Champagne explores the evolution, legacy and possible future of the cool-climate northern French winemaking region that has set the gold standard for sparkling wines worldwide. It does so through a cast of charismatic real-life characters from both sides of the English Channel, from the fabulously chi-chi Vitalie Taittinger, who carries on Champagne’s strong tradition of innovative women (think Madame Clicquot), to the thoroughly English Tony Laithwaite (CBE), maker of Queen Elizabeth’s very own sparkling wine from Windsor Great Park Vineyard just outside London.

We also meet another Irishman, Limerick-born Dermot Sugrue, whose dogged curiosity and affable charm has landed him in the unlikely position of being the great hope of the English sparkling wine industry, of which he has been widely acclaimed as the finest and most influential producer.

Irish winemaker Dermot Sugrue

Irish winemaker Dermot Sugrue

Mannion admits he can’t remember ever tasting an English sparkling wine before making this film. However, when terrible timing called a halt to filming in France in March 2020, as the world went into lockdown, the team took the opportunity to delve deeper into that English flip side of Champagne’s story.

They discovered a rapidly developing and well-funded English sparkling wine industry that is being ushered into the 21st century with the help of global warming, just as some Champagne houses are looking beyond their region’s jealously guarded borders to cooler, future-proofed sites elsewhere. Besides the many locally owned companies, Vitalie Taittinger heads up just one of the heavyweight Grand Marque Champagne houses that has already established vineyards in England’s well-drained chalky soils.

The film’s question of who invented sparkling wine takes its starting point from the well-rehearsed tale spun by the Champagne region’s marketeers, who have collectively created one of history’s most successful global brands. They say that it was a 17th-century monk — a certain Dom Pérignon — who first discovered the secrets of sparkling wine, causing him to exclaim to his Benedictine brethren, “Come quickly, I’m tasting the stars!”

“It’s such an evocative story,” Mannion observes on the phone from his adopted home of London. Yet Mannion long suspected that there might be a more compelling narrative to discover, one that is perhaps closer to the truth. “As a filmmaker, you’re always looking for interesting stories and they can come from anywhere: from taxi drivers pitching you, from reading a good novel or, in this case, from the labels of Champagne bottles with names like Krug, Piper-Heidsieck, Roederer, Taittinger. I wanted to look at the etymology of Champagne — this quintessential French drink with all these Germanic, middle-European names — and to ask: is there a story behind the story?” There was, of course, even if it wasn’t quite the story that Mannion had expected.

As those names suggest, the story of Champagne is largely influenced by entrepreneurial merchants from Alsace and beyond. “These were all outsiders who were either wool merchants who came to the Champagne region or married into wine families; they saw the potential in Champagne and, being excellent entrepreneurs, were able to export it.”

The region has also been conquered, invaded and war-torn, from the Goths and the Huns through to the 1914 “vintage of blood” when the Champenoise harvested in the midst of raging battles at the start of World War I. “After they defeated Napoleon, the Russians drank 600,000 bottles of Moët, almost destroying the business but creating a new market too.” As such, this is a region that has become adept at adapting to outside influence.

Mannion’s own Irishness proved integral to the storytelling of the film. “As an outsider, you can really get to the bottom of the story more effectively than being partisan English or partisan French.” Not that there were sides to be taken. “We didn’t go into the making of this film with the thesis that the English discovered sparkling wine before Dom Pérignon — it was really just a voyage of discovery that was brought about by spending time in the region, speaking to the heads of Champagne houses and asking them: who can lay claim to having discovered Champagne?”

One name that most of these producers were familiar with was that of Dr Christopher Merrett, an English physician from the Cotswold town of Winchcombe, where a plaque remembers him as the man who first documented “how to put the fizz into sparkling wine”.

In 1662, Merrett presented a paper to the English Royal Society that documented how local wine merchants were adding “vast quantities of sugar and molasses to all sorts of wines to make them drink brisk and sparkling and to give them spirit”. This additional sugar would trigger a second fermentation of any yeasts remaining in the wine, with the by-product of carbon dioxide causing bubbles to fizz and sparkle. It is this secondary fermentation that is central to the Méthode Champenoise that would be later developed with such aplomb by Champagne producers, whose trademark bottle fermentation captures those by-product bubbles in the bottle — but not until the English had developed strong enough glass bottles to endure the immense pressure.

Vitalie Taittinger, president of the Taittinger Champagne house

Vitalie Taittinger, president of the Taittinger Champagne house

At the time that Merrett was writing his seminal paper, Pierre Pérignon had not yet arrived at the Abbey of Hautvillers near Épernay, where he would establish his influential winemaking and blending expertise from 1668. Indeed, in Pérignon’s time, bubbles in wine were considered a fault, triggered by seasonal temperature fluctuations; and exploding bottles are considered an occupational hazard of cellar masters like the Dom.

If Merrett’s 1662 paper was the first written reference to sparkling wine, it is a certain Sir Fopling Flutter, in George Etherege’s 1676 Restoration comedy The Man of Mode, who utters the first mention of “sparkling Champagne” in either English or French literature. “Sparkling wine,” Mannion explains, “or ‘vin mousseux’, as it’s known in French, is not mentioned in French literature until 1718.”

Mannion scored something of a coup by securing a certain national treasure to do a dramatic turn in the documentary. “Once we had unearthed this really fascinating research and these historic documents, I approached Stephen Fry,” he tells me.

“He is really interested in historical stories and is a real-life detective, as you can see from his QI series. He’s also very mischievous by nature so we asked him, ‘Could you play Sir Fopling Flutter in this Restoration comedy that is the first mention of the Champagne method in the written word?’ and he loved that. He’s such a polymath, and he was already very interested in the origins of Champagne itself, so we kept some of his personal views about English sparkling wine.”

Fry is not the only contemporary celebrity to bring colour to this lively film. Jay-Z gets a shout-out too, name-checked by the producer of Champagne Cattier’s blingtastic Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades), which he helped to catapult to A-list status after jetting in with Beyoncé for a casual barbecue — and liked so much that he bought the company.

For an Irish audience, one of the true stars of the film is Dermot Sugrue, the Limerick-born winemaker and grand-nephew of Dr Brendan O’Regan, the visionary who opened the world’s first duty-free at Shannon in 1947. O’Regan also set up the Shannon School of Hotel Management in 1951 and helped to establish the Irish coffee as a world-class drink worth stopping in Shannon for. Sugrue himself is no slouch; Mannion goes so far as to say, “He’s one of the most unique Irishmen working in any industry right now.”

“Dermot Sugrue’s hand is all over English sparking wine,” Mannion explains. “Many English sparkling wine houses use his expertise. He’s an incredible perfectionist, he’s hugely knowledgeable, he’s a great innovator and he’s not constrained or afraid to experiment, but is always questioning what he does.”

The Limerick-born winemaker — who sounds like a dead ringer for comedian Dylan Moran — tells me that he “became obsessed with fermentation” at the impressionable age of 16 after a local Archdeacon, Reverend Brian Snow, gave him a homemade bottle of elderberry port. “I was soon making wine from everything, from gooseberries to honeysuckle flowers to nettles, blackberries, blackcurrants and elderberries.”

Following a degree in environmental science and several seasons in Bordeaux, including at Château Léoville Barton, which enjoys a historic Irish connection, Sugrue helped to establish the reputation of English sparkling wine as head winemaker at Nyetimber. He has been winemaker since 2007 at Wiston Estate, which has just been voted WineGB Winery of the Year for the third year out of the last four. His own venture, Sugrue South Downs, has been named WineGB Boutique Producer of the Year for the second year running.

Sugrue also identifies his Irishness as having been key to his success. He learned how to make sparkling wine from a Champagne consultant, Jean-Manuel Jacquinot, and visits the region two or three times most years. As an outsider who can navigate both worlds, Sugrue has acted as a conduit between the historic Champagne and the burgeoning English sparkling wine industries.

“I love spreading the knowledge and the expertise that I’ve learned there,” he tells me. “I’m accepted into the Champagne culture more than an Englishman would have been because of that rivalry and the historical relations between England and France. As an Irishman, I was absolutely welcomed.”

Sparkling: The Story of Champagne is exclusively in Omniplex cinemas from September 23

Irish-made English sparkling wine

Dermot Sugrue during the grape harvest at Wiston Estate

Dermot Sugrue during the grape harvest at Wiston Estate

Dermot Sugrue’s multi-award-winning wines have been described as the best of English sparkling wine by seminal critics such as Hugh Johnson, Neal Martin and the late Steven Spurrier. Brought into Ireland by Kilkenny’s Le Caveau, they can also be found at independent retailers such as Bradley’s Off-Licence and Manning’s Emporium in Cork; and Mitchell & Son, 64 Wine and Jus de Vine in Dublin.

Wiston Estate Brut NV, €47.95

Wiston Estate Rose Vintage 2014, €66.95

Sugrue ‘Trouble with Dreams’, €77

Sugrue ‘Cuvée Dr Brendan O’Regan’, €108