Life Food & Drink

Friday 19 January 2018

The Irish cafés that give you a discount for bringing your own keep cup

Photo: Facebook.com/coffeewerkandpress
Photo: Facebook.com/coffeewerkandpress
Lolly and Cooks owners Churpy and laragh Strahan
Geraldine Gittens

Geraldine Gittens

Every day, around two million throwaway coffee cups are sent to landfill.

The Irish Government may soon be tackling this now critical waste problem in the form of a cup levy.

But for the eco-aware, keep cups are already a trend.

Mayo County Council is currently selling keep cups for €5 in association with tidy towns committees in Castlebar, Belcarra, Balla, Ballinrobe, Crossmalina until stocks run out, and it'll launch the initiative next in Ballina in February.

And cafes dotted around our villages, towns and cities offer discounts for those who forego the disposable cup and bring their own keep cup. Some offer as much as €1 off, others offer 20 cents off takeaway coffees. Many have signed up to the Conscious Cup Campaign, and display its logo in their windows. 

Check them out:

Butler’s Chocolate Café branches nationwide

FIN_20130831_BBI_030_28778102_I2.JPG
Butler’s cafe in Dundrum, Dublin

Lolly & Cooks branches citywide in Dublin

WEE_20130713_AFE_014_28152075_I1.JPG
Lolly and Cooks owners Churpy and laragh Strahan

Starbucks branches nationwide

Coffeangel branches citywide in Dublin

offeeangel 005 copy.jpg
Better latte than never: Karl Purdy of Coffee Angel, where they offer glass KeepCups to help limit the use of plastic disposable cups. Photo: Arthur Carron

Cork:

Baking Emporium Ltd, Bridgemount House, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co. Cork

Cafe Velo, 3 George's Quay, George's Quay, Ballintemple, Cork.

Cork Coffee Roasters, 2 Bridge St, Montenotte, Cork

Cork Flower Studio, 105 Douglas St Centre Cork, T12 K5X9 Douglas St, Centre, Cork

De Calf Café, Cornmarket Centre, Sráid Mhargadh an Arbhair, Centre, Cork

Idaho Café, Caroline St, Centre, Cork

Lettercollum Kitchen Project, 21 Connolly Street, Maulnaskehy, Clonakilty, Co. Cork

Mouse Internet Café, 11 Barrack St, Ballintemple, Cork

O Neill Coffee, 64 Townsend St, Marsh, Skibbereen, Co. Cork

Short Quay Café, Sleveen, Kinsale, Co. Cork

The Coffee Shop, Main St, Clontaff, Unionhall, Co. Cork

The Stuffed Olive, 2a Bridge St, Carrignagat, Bantry, Co. Cork

University College Cork, College Rd, University College, Cork

2017-09-26_bus_34909112_I1.JPG
University College Cork

Union Grind Espresso Bar, 4 Union Quay, Ballintemple, Cork

 

Dublin

Dublin City Council civic Offices

Laine my love, Talbot Street, Dublin

Bite of Life, Wood quay

Gluttony Bakery, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Bread & Butter Gourmet Market, 94A Drumcondra, Dublin

Bang Bang, 59A Leinster Street North, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Seasons of Skerries

Trinity College

The country market, 16 Main St, Howth, Dublin

Fuel... Fit Food, 10 Vernon Ave, Dublin Northside, Dublin 3

Olive Cafe & Deli, 86 Strand St, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin

Molly's Café, 47-48 Thomas Hand Street, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin

The 105 café, 105 Clonskeagh Rd, Dublin 6

A SLICE of Cake Café, 56 Manor Pl, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Alan Hanna's Bookshop & Bark Coffee, Rathmines Road Lower Rathmines Rd Lower, Dublin 6

Bijou Restaurant, 46/47 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Books Upstairs Ltd, 17 D'Olier Street, Dublin 2

Brother Hubbard North, 153 Capel St, North City, Dublin 1

Brother Hubbard South, 46 Harrington St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 8

Cocobrew, 5 Bedford Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Container Coffee, 161 Thomas St, Ushers, Dublin

Eathos, 13 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4

Ebb & Flow Coffee, 56 Clontarf Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Fresh Avenue, Ballinteer Ave, Ballinteer, Dublin

Hatch Coffee, 4 Glasthule Rd, Glasthule, Dublin

Dun Laoghaire Institute Of Art Design & Technology, Kill Ave, Kill of the Grange, Dublin

Lock 6 Café, Canal Rd, Dublin

Love Supreme Coffee Shop, 57 Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas St, Merchants Quay, Dublin

UCD Students' Union, Belfield, Dublin

Lilac Wines, 117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fionnradharc, Dublin 3, DUBLIN 3

Tang, 23C Dawson St, Dublin 2

The Happy Pear Clondalkin, 22 Tower Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, D22

Thru the Green Coffee Company, Windy Arbour, Dundrum Rd, Dundrum, Dublin 14

Union Café, 68 Deerpark Rd, Mount Merrion, Dublin

Galway

Coffeewerk + Press, 4 Quay St, Galway

coffeewerk + press.jpg
Photo: Facebook.com/coffeewerkandpress

National University of Ireland, Galway

Saol Café, 53 Corrib Village, Newcastle, Galway

Siar Design, Dungory West, Kinvarra, Co. Galway

McCambridge's Of Galway, 38-39 Shop St, Galway

For more cafes around Ireland that offer the discount, see an interactive map by the Conscious Cup Campaign here

Online Editors

Promoted Links

Life Newsletter

Our digest of the week's juiciest lifestyle titbits.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in Life