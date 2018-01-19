The Irish cafés that give you a discount for bringing your own keep cup
Every day, around two million throwaway coffee cups are sent to landfill.
The Irish Government may soon be tackling this now critical waste problem in the form of a cup levy.
But for the eco-aware, keep cups are already a trend.
Mayo County Council is currently selling keep cups for €5 in association with tidy towns committees in Castlebar, Belcarra, Balla, Ballinrobe, Crossmalina until stocks run out, and it'll launch the initiative next in Ballina in February.
And cafes dotted around our villages, towns and cities offer discounts for those who forego the disposable cup and bring their own keep cup. Some offer as much as €1 off, others offer 20 cents off takeaway coffees. Many have signed up to the Conscious Cup Campaign, and display its logo in their windows.
Check them out:
Butler’s Chocolate Café branches nationwide
Lolly & Cooks branches citywide in Dublin
Starbucks branches nationwide
Coffeangel branches citywide in Dublin
Cork:
Baking Emporium Ltd, Bridgemount House, Ballyhalwick, Dunmanway, Co. Cork
Cafe Velo, 3 George's Quay, George's Quay, Ballintemple, Cork.
Cork Coffee Roasters, 2 Bridge St, Montenotte, Cork
Cork Flower Studio, 105 Douglas St Centre Cork, T12 K5X9 Douglas St, Centre, Cork
De Calf Café, Cornmarket Centre, Sráid Mhargadh an Arbhair, Centre, Cork
Idaho Café, Caroline St, Centre, Cork
Lettercollum Kitchen Project, 21 Connolly Street, Maulnaskehy, Clonakilty, Co. Cork
Mouse Internet Café, 11 Barrack St, Ballintemple, Cork
O Neill Coffee, 64 Townsend St, Marsh, Skibbereen, Co. Cork
Short Quay Café, Sleveen, Kinsale, Co. Cork
The Coffee Shop, Main St, Clontaff, Unionhall, Co. Cork
The Stuffed Olive, 2a Bridge St, Carrignagat, Bantry, Co. Cork
University College Cork, College Rd, University College, Cork
Union Grind Espresso Bar, 4 Union Quay, Ballintemple, Cork
Dublin
Dublin City Council civic Offices
Laine my love, Talbot Street, Dublin
Bite of Life, Wood quay
Gluttony Bakery, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Bread & Butter Gourmet Market, 94A Drumcondra, Dublin
Bang Bang, 59A Leinster Street North, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Seasons of Skerries
Trinity College
The country market, 16 Main St, Howth, Dublin
Fuel... Fit Food, 10 Vernon Ave, Dublin Northside, Dublin 3
Olive Cafe & Deli, 86 Strand St, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin
Molly's Café, 47-48 Thomas Hand Street, Townparks, Skerries, Co. Dublin
The 105 café, 105 Clonskeagh Rd, Dublin 6
A SLICE of Cake Café, 56 Manor Pl, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
Alan Hanna's Bookshop & Bark Coffee, Rathmines Road Lower Rathmines Rd Lower, Dublin 6
Bijou Restaurant, 46/47 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Books Upstairs Ltd, 17 D'Olier Street, Dublin 2
Brother Hubbard North, 153 Capel St, North City, Dublin 1
Brother Hubbard South, 46 Harrington St, Saint Kevin's, Dublin 8
Cocobrew, 5 Bedford Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2
Container Coffee, 161 Thomas St, Ushers, Dublin
Eathos, 13 Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4
Ebb & Flow Coffee, 56 Clontarf Rd, Clontarf, Dublin 3
Fresh Avenue, Ballinteer Ave, Ballinteer, Dublin
Hatch Coffee, 4 Glasthule Rd, Glasthule, Dublin
Dun Laoghaire Institute Of Art Design & Technology, Kill Ave, Kill of the Grange, Dublin
Lock 6 Café, Canal Rd, Dublin
Love Supreme Coffee Shop, 57 Manor St, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
National College of Art & Design, 100 Thomas St, Merchants Quay, Dublin
UCD Students' Union, Belfield, Dublin
Lilac Wines, 117 Philipsburgh Avenue, Fionnradharc, Dublin 3, DUBLIN 3
Tang, 23C Dawson St, Dublin 2
The Happy Pear Clondalkin, 22 Tower Road, Clondalkin, Dublin, D22
Thru the Green Coffee Company, Windy Arbour, Dundrum Rd, Dundrum, Dublin 14
Union Café, 68 Deerpark Rd, Mount Merrion, Dublin
Galway
Coffeewerk + Press, 4 Quay St, Galway
National University of Ireland, Galway
Saol Café, 53 Corrib Village, Newcastle, Galway
Siar Design, Dungory West, Kinvarra, Co. Galway
McCambridge's Of Galway, 38-39 Shop St, Galway
For more cafes around Ireland that offer the discount, see an interactive map by the Conscious Cup Campaign here
Online Editors