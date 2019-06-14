The most photographed foods on Instagram? Avocado on toast, you might suspect. Acai bowls, or smoothies, maybe.

The most photographed foods on Instagram? Avocado on toast, you might suspect. Acai bowls, or smoothies, maybe.

The five most Instagrammed foods in Europe

But it seems that across Europe, the avocado far down the pecking order.

It’s the French delight, the macaron, which rules by a long shot.

Some five million posts have been dedicated to the macaron, while in second place 1,700,000 posts have been dedicated to pesto, according to research by Gousto.

Claiming the last three spots in the top five then is cheese – in the form of retro classic fondue, feta cheese and apres ski favourite raclette.

1. Macarons - France - 5,000,000 Posts

2. Pesto - Italy - 1,700,000 Posts

3. Fondue - Switzerland - 1,000,000 Posts

4. Feta Cheese - Greece - 1,000,000 Posts

5. Raclette - Switzerland - 464,000 Posts

Internationally, the New York style pizza slice is the most popular food on Instagram, followed by the hamburger!

The 10 Most Instagrammed World Foods

1. Pizza – New York, USA – 37,900,000 Posts

2. Hamburger (Texas, USA) – 35,000,000 Posts

3. Sushi (Tokyo, Japan) – 23,600,000 Posts

4. Steak (Idaho, USA) – 10,200,000 Posts

5. Macarons (Paris, France) – 5,000,000 Posts

6. Pho (Hanoi, Vietnam) – 2,700,000 Posts

7. Lamb (Colorado, USA) – 2,300,000 Posts

8. Fried Chicken (Mississippi, USA) – 2,100,000 Posts

9. Pesto (Genoa, Italy) – 1,700,000 Posts

10. Poke (Hawaii, North America) – 1,500,000 Posts

Online Editors