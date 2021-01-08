‘The fact that Boris acknowledged he was overweight when he got Covid gives me hope’ – Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall

Diet books may have fallen out of fashion in recent years — more likely now to be packaged as guides to health and wellness than to losing a stone in a month — but January still produces the inevitable clutch of new publications holding out the dream of transformation.

Many seem unrealistic, and their authors unrelatable, so there is something encouraging about Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall’s new book, Eat Better Forever. Written by a 55-year-old man who has done his research, takes the emerging science seriously, swapped his bad eating habits for better ones, started exercising, and lost weight along the way, it’s a sensible guide that takes a holistic approach.

There are no shots of a ripped Hugh with his shirt off, although there is one of him in his swimming trunks floating serenely on his back in a pool of navy water, distinctive glasses in place.

“I wanted to pull together all the current best thinking on health and diet and make it more accessible,” says Hugh, the face of River Cottage — the restaurant, events and cookery school business he started from a gamekeeper’s lodge in Dorset more than 20 years ago — and a food activist and campaigner. “I’ve focused on seven ways in which anyone can improve the way they eat: they are not competing ideas, but ideas that complement each other. We are capable of attending to several things at once, and I don’t think a single banner is very helpful, the ‘one big idea’ diet. If you say you are going to follow one of those, success or failure becomes binary and if you slip up, you are more likely to walk away and give up. This is like having a network of friends rather than one who might let you down. People are fed up with changing goalposts. The important thing is: does it translate to home, to real life?”

Looking at photos of Hugh over the years, it’s clear he has walked the walk.

Like many middle-aged folk approaching a big birthday, Hugh took stock in the run-up to 50 and decided to do something about a weight problem which he worried would put him at risk of developing health issues.

Out went the packets of crisps and the chocolate bars he ate on the train — preferring a Toffee Crisp to a Picnic bar and too often grasping the opportunity to remind himself why, he says — and the processed snacks he was eating between meals.

He was already eating plenty of vegetables, but increased his consumption to replace lunchtime sandwiches. He cut back on fatty foods, ate more pulses and wholegrain carbs, and took up running and intermittent fasting. And he took a long, hard look at his alcohol consumption.

“My wife, Marie, was always a more moderate drinker than I,” he says. “For a few years, I drank pretty much every evening and more than the government guidelines would advise. She and I would have a bottle of wine and I would definitely have the bigger half. It was not ideal.”

The attitude-adjusting alcoholic drink at the end of a long day had become a habit which Hugh felt he had to break. “The two of us coming together at the end of the working day is a key ritual,” he says, “but we’ve worked out that it doesn’t need to involve alcohol to make it something we both look forward to. It does still need a nice drink, though, and kombucha or juice spiked with herbs really helps.

“So we have kept up the daily ritual, either by the fire in winter or outside looking at the view when the weather is nice, but we have mixed up the drinks and have four or five alcohol-free days each week. We have wine, cider or beer the other two or three days. The hard thing is breaking the routine of alcohol every day, but weirdly it becomes easier when you have more non-drinking days than drinking days.”

Hugh admits it has taken a while to get to that point, and that he still overindulges on occasion, but that his drinking is no longer the problem it was in danger of becoming. And he stuck to the new regimen during lockdown, which he and Marie spent at home in East Devon with their four children, aged from their twenties down to 10, living together under one roof for the first time in years.

“We did a lot of multi-generational cooking,” says Hugh, who has promised his children he won’t give their names in interviews (you can find them online if you really want to know). “The eldest girl is a chef in London, currently on furlough; the eldest boy is a fisherman, and the two youngest are still in school.

“They all cook in very different ways and I find it hard not to give advice. One Christmas they practically had to stage an intervention — ‘You butt out, we are doing it!’ Eventually they gave me a role: they did all the big stuff and I was the veg commis chef. So my lockdown resolution was to be less of a busybody; when I back off, everyone is more relaxed.”

But while this new approach brought harmony on the domestic front, for Hugh as a business owner and employer, the pandemic has been devastating. His Axminster restaurant pivoted to takeaways and curry nights to keep the kitchen team going, but he has been forced to close the Winchester branch permanently.

“We are refocusing on River Cottage HQ, where we have the cookery school and farm,” he says. “We had a great summer, as we have lots of space and picnic spots, so it was good for family evenings and outdoor dining. We filmed our tutors teaching to camera and created a River Cottage diploma online. Next year there will be an advanced diploma.”

Even though The River Cottage Meat Book, published in 2004, is still regarded by many chefs and home cooks as a bible, and Hugh describes himself as an omnivore, these days vegetables are front and centre at River Cottage — as they are in the new book.

“We are very excited about moving towards a more plant-based approach,” he says, “and our fermenting courses are hugely popular. We’ve also been working on a suite of organic foods: yoghurt, beer, cider, kombucha, sauerkraut and kimchi.”

Over the past decade, Hugh has become known for his campaigning work, tackling issues such as intensive chicken farming, the fishing industry, food waste and — most recently — obesity. It’s a topic that’s still very much at the top of his agenda, as he agitates to curb the advertising and promotion of junk food to children and introduce food education to the school curriculum.

“The fact that Boris [Johnson] acknowledged he was overweight when he got Covid gives me hope,” he says. “Lockdown was the biggest health intervention in the history of the UK and obesity is a crisis and an epidemic, so why not intervene on that in the way they have with Covid?

“Knowing how to feed yourself properly is primary healthcare. People expanded their horizons during lockdown and skilled up very successfully, which is what’s needed if we are to get the best out of food. So it’s important to get the message out that you get more pleasure and stimulation from food with complex aromatics and textures that is doing you good than you do from the one-dimensional hit of sugar.

“Chances are that if you commit wholeheartedly to the ‘7 Ways’, you are likely to experience moderately paced, sustainable weight loss. The holy grail is maintaining a healthy weight without it feeling like a constant struggle.

“I still eat too much sometimes, and I drink too much once in a while. The journey isn’t over. But I no longer worry about my weight — and I always think about what I’m eating.”

Hugh’s seven ways of eating better forever...

1 EAT WHOLE FOODS

Whole foods have undergone minimal processing, and are as close to their natural state as possible. The term is one, Hugh admits, that is loaded with foreboding, austerity and self-sacrifice, and a fear that the whole category comprises “lentils, brown rice and their close relations”. While those do qualify — and nutritious and delicious they can be, treated right — the term is much broader, taking in fruits and vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, eggs, fish, meat and milk, ingredients you can find in any supermarket rather than just specialist health-food stores. Roast chicken and three vegetables is a whole-food meal, so is vegetable curry… and strawberries and cream is a whole-food pudding.

In practical terms, if you are going to eat whole foods, you’ll be cooking from scratch. Try and load half your plate with vegetables; eat less but better-quality meat and animal protein (have a few meat-free days each week); eat more pulses; swap white for brown when it comes to bread, rice noodles and pasta; and avoid low-calorie foods such as diet drinks, reduced-calorie confectionery and low-calorie ready meals.

2 EAT A VARIED DIET

Try to eat as wide a variety of unprocessed foods as possible, and experiment with preparing them in different ways, using different cooking methods, recipes, flavours and seasonings. Don’t be afraid to experiment and try new things, to step outside your comfort zone. Try to eat with the seasons, and let your food shopping be driven by whatever locally produced ingredients look freshest and best on the day. Tweaking recipes according to what you have to hand is liberating and confidence-building, and will bring greater variety to your cooking.

3 GO WITH YOUR GUT

The emerging science around gut bacteria should not be ignored. Look after your microbiome — the trillions of bacteria in your gut — and reap the benefits in terms of mental and physical health. Some easy ways to add probiotic and prebiotic foods to your diet are to start the day with kefir or live yoghurt, or add a spoonful or two of sauerkraut or kimchi to your eggs and toast. Highly processed foods, artificial sweeteners and alcohol are not friendly to the good bacteria in your gut, so avoid where possible.

4 REDUCE REFINED CARBS

Learn how to recognise refined carbs and replace them with whole, unrefined, high-fibre foods, which are more satisfying and will keep you energised. A simple swap is ditching white bread for wholegrain brown — look for one that has at least 1g of fibre for every 10g of carbohydrate on the label, or learn how to make your own. Try and reduce your taste for sugar, by gradually cutting down your consumption, reducing the amount you use in your cooking and avoiding oversweetened foods. If you’re in need of a treat, substitute dried fruits, raw nuts and dark chocolate for factory-made confectionery.

5 FACTOR IN FAT

It’s time to un-demonise the whole and healthy fats that can enhance health — and to avoid trans fats (including the hydrogenated vegetable oil found in many highly processed foods) which are linked to heart disease and are already banned in some countries. Good fats include the Omega-3s found in oily fish (mackerel, herring, sardines) and shellfish (mussels and oysters), nuts and seeds, and the cold-pressed oils made from them. Prioritise unsaturated fats for everyday use and minimise saturated fats, including the palm oil found in many snack foods.

6 THINK ABOUT DRINK

Ditch sugar-sweetened drinks and artificially sweetened substitutes — neither do you any good and can be actively harmful. Drink plenty of water and cut back on calorie-added hot drinks, such as the “recipe” coffees served up by most of the coffee chains. And dial down your alcohol consumption by having a few non-drinking days each week — if you need a “treat” drink, try kombucha.

7 EAT (AND DON’T EAT) MINDFULLY

Slow down and be more thoughtful when you shop, cook and eat. You’ll make better, healthier choices and be less likely to eat for reasons other than hunger, such as stress or anxiety. Think about portion sizes, and whether you could be satisfied with less, or whether you could dial down the carb component as you dial up the veg? Consider intermittent fasting, which at its simplest means just leaving 12 hours between dinner and breakfast as often as possible, with maybe a longer stretch a couple of times a week. And try to cut down on snacking and grazing during the day. “Mindfulness” is a buzzword and sounds hippy-dippy — it really means being thoughtful, eating consciously. Lots of times, we are eating food but thinking about something else.

Overnight oats

Serves 4

Soaking oats is a time-honoured route to a tender, tasty high-fibre breakfast — Bircher muesli is the classic example and “overnight oats” the trendy interloper. This super-simple version uses jumbo oats, omega-rich seeds and skin-on almonds, which plump up and soften as they soak in orange juice and kombucha (or water). The result is juicy and mild, ready to be sweetened with a little fruit; I like a handful of raisins (which you can soak with the oats) or a grated apple — or both. If you include chia and/or flax seeds, you’ll get that distinctive slippery texture, which not everyone loves but I do!

Ingredients

120g (7-8 tbsp) jumbo oats (or porridge oats)

A generous handful (30g) of mixed nuts and seeds (such as almonds and pumpkin, sunflower, poppy, flax and chia seeds)

Juice of 1 large orange or 2 small oranges

A small glass (about 150ml) of kombucha or water

To serve

A handful of raisins, chopped dried apricots or other dried fruit (soaked with the oats if you like), and/or a handful of berries, or a sliced small banana, or an apple, chopped or coarsely grated

1-2 generous tbsp natural yoghurt or kefir (optional)

Toasted buckwheat groats (optional)

Method

1. Combine the oats, nuts and seeds in a breakfast bowl (adding some dried fruit if you like). Add the orange juice and the kombucha or water. Mix well.

2. Cover the bowl and place in the fridge or a cool place for 6-8 hours or overnight. If possible, take the soaked oats out of the fridge half an hour before you want to eat them, so they’re not too chilly.

3. Serve with your chosen fruit. You could also add a spoonful or two of yoghurt or keﬁr and, to bring some crunch, a few toasted buckwheat groats.

Seedy Almond Cake

Makes 8 slices

To create this recipe, I started with a basic Victoria sponge and swapped out the white flour for a blend of wholemeal and ground almonds, reduced the sugar substantially and added extra nuts and seeds. The result is delicious — and you really do not miss all that sugar. I love to eat the cake still just warm from the oven, but it keeps well too. It’s great with a cup of tea or, for a high-fibre, probiotic pud, enjoy it with a spoonful of kefir or natural yoghurt, and a little heap of fresh berries or roasted fruit compote. The poppy seeds aren’t essential, but I love them for their look and their texture and, like any seed, they are rich in minerals.

Ingredients

125g unsalted butter, softened

70g soft light brown sugar or light muscovado

Finely grated zest of 1 orange or lemon (optional)

100g wholemeal cake flour/fine plain wholemeal flour

2 tsp baking powder

100g ground almonds

25g sunflower seeds

25g poppy seeds (optional)

3 medium eggs

3 tbsp milk or water

About 20g flaked almonds or pumpkin seeds (or a mix)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/350°F/Gas 4. Line a 20cm round springform cake tin with baking paper.

2. Put the butter and sugar, and the orange or lemon zest if using, into a large bowl or a free-standing electric mixer. Use an electric hand whisk or the mixer to beat for a couple of minutes, until light and fluffy.

3. In a second bowl, thoroughly combine the flour, baking powder, ground almonds, sunflower seeds and poppy seeds, if using.

4. Add an egg and a spoonful of the dry ingredients to the butter and sugar mix and beat until evenly blended. Repeat to incorporate the remaining eggs. Tip in the remaining dry ingredients and fold together gently but thoroughly, finishing by folding in the milk or water to loosen the batter a little.

5. Spoon the mixture into the prepared tin and spread it gently and evenly. Scatter with the flaked almonds and/or pumpkin seeds. Bake in the oven for 35 minutes, or until risen and golden, and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Leave to cool, at least a little, on a wire rack.

6. Remove the cake from the tin and cut into slices to serve. It will keep in an airtight tin for up to 5 days, but you’ll most likely finish it well before then.

Storecupboard Tomato & Bean Soup

Serves 4

At its most basic, this super-easy soup requires only an onion and a couple of storecupboard staples — tinned tomatoes and beans — and it’s well worth making if that’s all you put into it (perhaps with a dash of chilli). But you have the option of building in some fresh veg too, depending on what you have to hand. Either way, it’s a lovely, thick soup. If you want to loosen it and make it more soupy, add some hot veg stock with the tomatoes; you won’t need more than a mugful (250-300ml).

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive or vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

2 x 400g tins of whole tomatoes

250-300ml hot veg stock (optional)

1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped, or 1 tsp smoked sweet paprika, or a good dash of chilli sauce (optional)

2 x 400g tins of white, black or kidney beans, or chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Sea salt and black pepper

Optional extra veg

1 carrot, chopped; 1 celery stem, thinly sliced; 1 red pepper, cored, deseeded and thinly sliced; 1 fennel bulb, thinly sliced

To finish (optional)

Extra-virgin olive oil

Method

1. Place a large saucepan or a small stockpot over a medium heat. Add the oil and, when hot, add the onion with a pinch each of salt and pepper. This is also the time to add any or all of the optional extra vegetables — carrot, celery, pepper and/or fennel. Turn the heat down a little and sweat the veg for about 5 minutes to soften a little.

2. Add the tomatoes with their juice, crushing them with your hands as you drop them in, and picking out the little white stalky ends if they bother you. Add the stock, if you like, and the chilli, paprika or chilli sauce, if using. Stir well and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook, uncovered, for about 15 minutes to reduce, stirring a few times and mashing the tomato down a little with a fork or spoon as it cooks.

3. Before adding the beans, you can part-blitz the soup with a hand blender if you like — either roughly, or until smooth. Or just leave it chunky and unblitzed (my preference). With the back of a spoon (or your fingers), break up the beans slightly, before stirring them into the soup. Simmer gently for another 5 minutes or so. Season with salt and pepper and ladle into warm bowls. Finish with a trickle of good olive oil, if you like, and a grinding of black pepper.

