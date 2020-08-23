The domestic: Sophie White's reverential hush for lemon meringue pie

Tolerating your loved-one's unconscious habits and ticks is the true work of long-term relationships. I can routinely find myself whipped up (much like the meringue topping of this delicious cheesecake) into a frenzied rage by some of Himself's more minor foibles. Take his refusal to dispose of the seal of a milk bottle in any way other than carefully placing it on the counter, milky-side down, to become adhered there for all eternity - or until such time as I address it. Or his baffling refusal to steep used Weetabix bowls and devotion to storing his shoes - roughly the same shape and size as small canoes - on the stairs and landing; all the better to injure myself and our children when we stumble on them.

While these examples are certainly deeply irritating, I find such habits almost tolerable when compared with his auditory output. In eight years of writing this column, I'm sure I have bemoaned his commitment to humming and drumming as he goes about his day.

I will grudgingly accept the drumming on various surfaces around the house because I am aware that it is preferable to the alternative which is him 'getting the band back together' and I know said band, upon reuniting, would inevitably rehearse in our tiny house. However, I maintain that humming is one of the most overtly aggressive acts of gloating happiness humans can perpetuate. It's one thing to be going about your day in a quiet good mood. I can support this. However, I find it unforgivable when people choose to broadcast their jubilance through the medium of humming.

Himself likes to seize upon a song fragment and hum it over and over and over until eventually the melody feels like a knife stabbing me in the eye. It invariably isn't even a good song to begin with. The Macarena was a go-to for quite a while and showcased another quirk of his humming style: the repetition of the line before the musical pay-off of the song. No 'Hey Macarena!' ever materialises. It's essentially the humming version of Unsolved Mysteries (my current Netflix obsesh): all the build-up and no satisfactory conclusion.

If that wasn't irritating enough, lately he has actually found a way to be even more annoying with his humming. We currently have a baby bouncer toy for appeasing the youngest baby. It flashes lights, plays a little snippet of a song, and is one of those plastic monstrosities that you swore you'd never own until you realised that it will keep the baby occupied for one-fifth of a minute, and then you'll pay any amount of money for it to squat in your living room.

Now Himself has begun subconsciously - at least I think it's subconscious - humming the tune whenever the toy is switched off. It reminds me of those sad birds that used to mimic sounds in their natural habitat, but now thanks to deforestation, impersonate the chainsaws and heavy machinery they are now exposed to.

The only thing for it is to serve him this delicious cheesecake and stem the humming.

Lemon meringue Cheesecake

Serves 12

You will need:

12 ginger nut biscuits,

crushed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Juice of 3 large lemons,

plus finely grated zest of 1 lemon

1 sachet gelatine granules

500g Greek yoghurt

200g cream cheese

6 tablespoons sugar

3 large egg whites

1 Line the base of a 20cm (8in) loose-bottomed, round cake tin with baking paper. Mix the crushed ginger nut biscuits with the melted butter and press the mixture into the lined tin.

2 In a saucepan, heat the lemon juice and the finely grated lemon zest until it is just boiling, then remove the saucepan from the heat. Sprinkle the gelatine granules over the hot lemon juice and whisk. Allow the mixture to cool. In a bowl, mix the Greek yoghurt and the cream cheese with two tablespoons of the sugar until the mixture is smooth. Whisk in the cool lemon and gelatine mixture and spread this topping over the biscuit base in the tin. Place in the fridge overnight.

3 To serve, preheat the grill and whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form, then add the remaining 4 tablespoons of sugar and continue whisking until the mixture is thick and glossy. Pipe the whisked egg whites over the chilled cheesecake. Lightly brown the egg-white topping under the preheated grill or brown it with a blow torch. Cut into slices and serve.

