The domestic: Sophie White has had enough of over-the-top-Easter

The fact that parents allow Easter as a concept to continue unchallenged has long baffled me. I remember the day my first child came home, beside himself, having just learned that there exists a day devoted to chocolate. I had managed to keep it from him until he was three, and that's not because I'm militant about him not having treats, it's just because a day-long treat-bender is pretty intense for kids, and even more so for their parents.

Obviously, I knew I couldn't just pretend there was no Easter forever; I was just staving off my engagement with it as long as possible. When he brought home news of the Chocolate Day, I had a plan to further postpone any effort on my part to involve myself.

"Oh yeah, Easter," I said. "Ugh. I dunno. It's a bit scary. Like, have you seen the Easter Bunny? He is freaky..." I then googled a picture of the terrifying rabbit from Donnie Darko and showed it to my son. Props to the three-year-old, his commitment to a day of limitless chocolate overcame the prospect of having to deal with this hideous Easter Bunny-creature I was proffering.

So I got on board with Easter - I had to - and rapidly discovered it was an even more annoying palaver than I'd feared.

Easter, I soon learned, was a bit of a double 'f**k you' to parents. First, there's the unending chocolate, guaranteed to turn even the nicest child into the Antichrist, and then there is the massive pressure on parents to deliver on the magical, aesthetically cohesive, Instagram-ready memories. Now, I know that demonstrative parenting is something I can opt in or out of, but as a millennial, it's very difficult to ignore all the photogenic family frolics on social media.

Last year, in an act of senseless self-irritation, I created an elaborate Easter Egg Hunt with rhyming clues that my children grew bored with the second they uncovered the first whiff of chocolate. Instead, I wandered the garden in a huff, reciting the clues to myself and acting like a bigger child than my children.

This year, I've decided to do the family-baking genre of memory-making. Of course, baking with kids is rarely the lovely, civilised activity you think it will be. Still, these breakfast muffins will be perfect for the Instagram photo-op.

Cue toothy, butter-wouldn't-melt child-grins; not pictured: the sticky, batter-coated hell that is my kitchen, and me, red-faced and yelling, because it turns out Easter turns me into the Antichrist as well.

Berry Crumble Muffins

Makes 12-15

You will need:

100g sunflower oil

190g caster sugar

2 eggs

Zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

100g natural yoghurt

450g flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

100g blueberries

100g butter

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 355°F, Gas 4.

First, make the muffin mix.

In a large bowl, whisk the sunflower oil, 140g of the caster sugar, the eggs, the lemon zest and the vanilla extract together. Then whisk in the natural yoghurt and stir in 250g of the flour and the baking powder. Stir in the blueberries.

2 Next, make the crumble mix. In a separate bowl, beat the remaining 50g of caster sugar, the butter and the remaining 200g of flour together until the mixture comes together in clumps.

3 Line a muffin tray with paper cases. Fill each one with the muffin mixture until it is about three-quarters full, then top with the crumble mix. Bake the muffins in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes until they are golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine