The Domestic: Sophie White celebrates eight years of cooking and column-writing

Sitting down to write this week's Domestic column began like so many others in the last eight years have begun: with my asking Himself for one of his recipes. His frangipane. I WhatsApped him and his reply came in about 30 seconds. As the adage goes: get yourself a man who can lay his hands on a classic tart-filling recipe in under a minute.

A snapshot of a page from my first-ever cooking notebook appeared in our thread. On the spattered and dog-eared page, recipes for shortcrust pastry and a frangipane filling are succinctly detailed.

This notebook was begun in 2008 in New Zealand when I was a short-order cook in a busy brasserie and Himself was a pastry chef in a wonderful restaurant. The notebook is covered in recipes and jottings, prep lists and veg orders, all in my spidery scrawl. It also contains Himself's neat block capitals and the handwriting of several other cooks from back in the day. I often handed the notebook to people I worked with to get their best recipes.

Now the notebook is a diary of that life. Hectic days in the kitchens, learning and spoofing my way up the ladder, from dishy to commis to second and finally first chef, confidently commanding the pass.

A year later, the notebook came with me to France and a new kitchen with new chefs to learn and thieve from. 'Mel's flatbreads' are still in regular rotation in my own kitchen, as is 'Monica's fig jam'.

By the time I landed back to a Dublin stove in Maisha Lenehan's wonderful Bibi's Café, I was on to a new notebook and, soon after, this very column.

Eventually, I stopped starting new notebooks as the Domestic became a living diary not only of my cooking, but of my life. There's been an ever-growing cast of extremely tolerant characters, from my friends, 'The Bitch Herd'; to my mother, 'Herself'; and, in recent years, Baby I, Baby II and Baby III.

The column spawned a book, Recipes for a Nervous Breakdown, and it even appears as torn pages tucked in the books and notebooks of many readers - I often get messages from people making dinner from an ancient copy of LIFE and it brings me joy. The Domestic is eight years old, which is a good age for a column. I am proud and grateful to have this wonderful record of food, life and love from the first eight years of my marriage. And now I can finally, safely say that my marriage - which is exactly the same age as the Domestic - survived being the subject of a weekly column, thanks entirely to Himself being such a good sport and never, ever reading it.

Blackberry Bakewell tart

Serves 8-12

You will need:

375g shortcrust pastry

Uncooked rice for blind baking

350g butter

350g sugar

350g ground almonds

3 eggs

About 6 generous

tablespoons blackberry jam

60g fresh blackberries, halved

1 Preheat the oven to 200C, 400F, Gas 6. Carefully line a loose-bottomed tart tin with the shortcrust pastry, and prick the base of the pastry with a fork. Gently place a sheet of baking paper over the pastry, fill it with some uncooked rice and bake it in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Lift out the baking paper and the rice (discard or save to reuse for blind baking), return the pastry to the oven for a further five minutes until it is golden and biscuity. Turn the oven down to 150C, 300F, Gas 2.

2 Next, make the almond filling. In a bowl, beat the butter and the sugar until the mixture is pale and creamy, then add the ground almonds. Next, add the eggs, incorporating each one fully before adding the next.

3 Spread the base of the pastry with the blackberry jam, then spoon in the almond filling and smooth it out with the back of a spoon. Scatter the halved blackberries over the top and lightly press them into the filling. Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine