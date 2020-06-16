The cream of the crop: Seasonal soft fruits are the stars of Rachel Allen's delicious summer desserts

Plump and rich summer berries, intensely tangy rhubarb, sweet and succulent cherries, peaches, nectarines and apricots; this is my favourite time of the year for fruit.

When it comes to pairing fruit with other ingredients in summery desserts, I love to let the fruit be the star of the show and back it up gently with crumbles, cakes, meringues, custards or even just a blob of softly whipped cream.

I adore the classic Italian zabaglione custard served with red, juicy summer berries. Thought to have been the inspiration for the French sabayon (but the French might tell you that it's the other way round), zabaglione, (or zabaione in the north of Italy) is an egg-yolk custard flavoured with a sweet wine.

In southern Italy, Marsala wine is used, whilst in Piedmont, from where it originated, Moscato d'Asti or other sweet white wine is more common. In this version here I have folded some softly whipped cream into the custard at the end to bring a lovely lightness.

Berries and cherries alike all love the rich buttery sweetness of white chocolate, and here's a lovely simple sauce with cream and vanilla that'll enhance your berry bounty. If you feel like something fresh and zingy, then give the summer fruit compote with lime and basil a go, and if there's any left over, it's divine for breakfast with thick natural yoghurt.

The combination of peaches and strawberries that features in this yummy crumble is so good - possibly my favourite summery flavour of all - but feel free to replace the strawberries with raspberries or blueberries, or use a mix. This can be made earlier in the day and just popped into the oven to cook when you want it, or it can be frozen for another time when you need a bit of sunshine in your life.

Peach and strawberry crumble

Serves 6

You will need:

4 peaches, stoned and cut into quarters or eighths

200g strawberries, halved and quartered

1 generous tablespoon caster sugar

For the crumble, you will need:

100g flour

50g Demerara or light brown sugar

50g butter, chilled and cubed

Method:

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4.

2 In a one-litre capacity pie dish (or six large ramekins), place the peaches and the strawberries. Add the caster sugar.

3 For the crumble topping, in a bowl place the flour and the Demerara or light brown sugar, whichever you're using. Rub in the butter, but not completely - it should still be nice and coarse.

4 Scatter the crumble over the fruit and refrigerate until you need to cook it. Cook in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes (or 15-20 for individual dishes) until golden and bubbly. Serve on its own or with a dollop of lightly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Zabaglione and summer berries

Serves 3-4

You will need:

4 egg yolks

4 tablespoons caster sugar

4 tablespoons Marsala wine, see Rachel Recommends

75ml cream

4 tablespoons of mixed berries, such as raspberries, blueberries and quartered strawberries

A dusting of icing sugar

Method:

1 Place the egg yolks and the caster sugar in a heatproof glass bowl and whisk for a few seconds until a paste forms. Add half the wine and whisk again until you have a smooth, thick custard with just a few bubbles.

2 Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the water must not actually touch the base of the bowl) and carry on whisking, using an electric hand whisk, if possible, while gradually adding the remaining wine. This can take 10 minutes or more, depending on how vigorously you whisk. The idea is to thicken the mixture with air and to gently warm it, so you might have to take the bowl off the heat every now and then to avoid cooking it through.

3 Once the custard is thick, light and creamy, take it off the heat. Allow to cool while stirring every so often.

4 While the custard is cooling, pour the cream into a separate bowl and whisk it until soft peaks appear.

5 Fold the softly whipped cream into the cool zabaglione custard. Place large spoonfuls of the zabaglione into bowls or glasses and top with berries then dust with icing sugar.

Rachel's top tips

If you can't get hold of any Italian sweet wine, then try using a sweet sherry for the zabaglione.

If you have any leftover zabaglione, try folding into it chunks of broken meringue and crushed berries for an Italian take on the classic Eton Mess.

Summer fruit compote with lime and basil

Serves 6-8

You will need:

200g caster sugar

350ml water

4 sprigs of basil

6 nectarines

300g strawberries, hulled and halved or quartered if large

125g blueberries

juice of 2 limes

Method:

1 Place the sugar, the water and the basil sprigs in to a saucepan and place on a medium heat, stirring occasionally until the sugar has dissolved and the syrup has come to a boil.

2 While the syrup is warming, cut the nectarines in half, then discard the stones and cut the nectarine into slices a ½cm thick.

3 Add the nectarine slices to the syrup, bring to a simmer, and cook, uncovered for 6-8 minutes, until the nectarines are tender but still holding their shape. Remove from the heat, set aside and allow to cool.

4 Now remove the basil sprigs from the syrup, squeezing every bit of liquid from them into the bowl of nectarines.

5 Hull the strawberries and cut into quarters and add into the nectarines in the syrup with the blueberries and the lime juice. Serve straight away or pop it into the fridge for later.

6 Serve at room temperature or chilled, on its own or with thick natural yoghurt, softly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Freeze them:

While all this glorious fruit is in season, it's a great idea to freeze some for the winter ahead. Halve and remove stones from cherries, plums, apricots, nectarines and peaches before freezing.

Photography by Tony Gavin

