'The chat over a cuppa is a key part of Irish weekly life' - Online coffee sales surge amid coronavirus pandemic

FAMILIES deprived of their favourite cafes because of the Covid-19 lockdown have sparked an astonishing surge in coffee sales across Ireland.

One award-winning barista, Rob Horgan of Cafe Velo, revealed that over the past 30 days his online coffee sales have matched the entire volume he sold throughout 2019 - a 1200pc increase.

He also supplies coffee to giant German supermarket chain, Aldi, and their 130 stores across Ireland.

Sales of Cafe Velo products there have soared by almost 80pc since the lockdown was enforced by the Government.

Such has been the explosion in sales that Rob has had to source extra coffee bean supplies from Brazil and Columbia.

It has been a similar story for other coffee suppliers as sales have soared since early March.

Tesco, Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Centra, Lidl and Mark & Spencer have also seen coffee and tea sales soar since March 1.

"I think it is one of the things that Irish people miss most about the current pandemic restrictions is the inability to go to a cafe for a cup of coffee or tea with their family, friends or even workmates," Rob said.

"The chat over a cup of coffee or tea with friends and workmates is a key part of Irish weekly life."

"With a lot of people now working from home, they now brew their own each day and sales have soared as a result."

Rob closed Cafe Velo in Cork city centre immediately the Government virus restrictions were flagged.

"It was a tough decision to make because we could have tried to stay open for takeaway coffees. There were a large number of offices still operating around our premises.

"But it was the right decision to make both for the health and safety of our staff and our customers."

Since then, both Rob's online sales and supplies to Aldi have soared.

"We have our own roast house and we have had to increase roasting sessions just to keep pace with the demand for beans."

Rob has also had to confirm extra coffee supplies from abroad as his stocks were depleted by the sales surge.

"We source most of our beans from Brazil and Columbia. A quality cup of coffee starts with the best quality beans you can get."

But he also sources coffee from even more exotic locations including Ethiopia, Congo and the Far East.

"The global food supply chains are working fine and we have a major shipment of coffee beans due to be delivered in Dublin next week.

"Most people love to start their day with a good coffee or tea. I think it is a reminder of the normal life we all miss so much and look forward to getting back to."

Between Cafe Velo and the roast house, Rob employs 22 staff.

His coffee won a prestigious Blas na hÉireann award last year.

Online Editors