The Big Christmas taste test: we’ve tried and tested your festive favourites and the results are in...

We tried some of the best easy-to-prepare turkeys on the market

Stuffed Bronze Irish Turkey Crown Aldi Specially Selected 2.4kg/serves 6-8, €29.99 Covered with an attractive lattice of smoked streaky bacon, Aldi’s turkey crown will bring a sense of occasion to any Christmas table. Cooking in the bag makes it dead easy, the bronze turkey meat has good flavour, and bacon is always a winner. ★★★★

Turkey (convenience meal)

Turkey Crown

Avoca

4.5kg/serves 6-8, €79

The turkey crown comes with the wings, so there’s a little dark meat for those who prefer that … or like a bone to gnaw. The flavour of the meat is good, but you will need to factor in gravy and stuffing, and perhaps consider barding with streaky bacon for extra flavour. The price is undeniably hefty, but it is bronze and free-range.

★★

Butter Basted Turkey Breast Joint

Dunnes Simply Better

1.2kg/serves 6-8, €26.99

From Hogan’s Family’s Farm in Co Meath, this bronze turkey breast is already stuffed with a sweet chestnut, port and orange stuffing and topped with butter, so by the time it comes out of the oven, there is a nice accumulation of juices to turn into gravy or to simply pour over the sliced meat. Very straightforward to prepare.

★★★

Boneless Turkey Breast

SuperValu Prepared By

1.2kg/serves 4, €12

Cooking this in the bag in the oven makes for effortless preparation, but the turkey is dispiritingly anaemic-looking, and ours ended up being very dry. You’ll need a lot of trimmings to make this interesting.

★

KMcG

Ham (convenience meal)

Expand Close Ham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ham

Whole Heritage Cure Irish Ham

James Whelan Butchers

6.3-7.5kg/serves 14-16, €49.99

This ham is cured on the bone and has a lovely, subtle, hickory smoke flavour. Easy to see why it won three stars at the Great Taste Awards — and it will keep you in hang sangwiches for days.

★★★★★

Whole Traditional Glazed Baked Ham

Avoca

6.25kg/serves 15-20, €86.96

A true show-stopper of a ham fine enough to have graced the sideboard at Downton Abbey. The flavour is lovely too, but the price hefty.

★★★★

Honey & Clove Baked Irish Ham

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

2kg/serves 10, €22

This Wiltshire cure ham is handy because you can either bake it whole or heat by the slice. It’s very easy to carve, with a pronounced flavour of cloves.

★★★

Honey & Mustard Reduced Salt Irish Bacon Loin Joint

SuperValu Prepared By

1 kg/serves 4, €8

This cook-in-the-bag bacon joint couldn’t be simpler to prepare and is great value. The honey and mustard complement the flavour of the bacon nicely.

★★★

Part-boned and Rolled Ham with Fig and Christmas Spice Glaze

Aldi Specially Selected

4kg/serves 10-12, €22.99

There’s quite a bit of work involved in preparing this ham, as you have to boil it first, then remove the skin, glaze and bake. That said, the glaze renders the fat sweet and delicious.

★★★

KMcG

Vegetarian main

Expand Close Vegetarian Main / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vegetarian Main

Simply Better Handmade Irish Brie, Rocket & Cranberry Quiche

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

800g/serves 6, €10

An excellent Zanna Cookhouse quiche that feels festive and decadent thanks to top ingredients: creamy Wicklow Bán brie, peppery rocket, and Simply Better Cranberry Sauce in a free-range egg-and-cream custard with buttery pastry.

★★★★★

Plant Menu No Turkey Crown with Vegan Bacon

Aldi

560g/serves 4-6, €5.99

For faux-meat lovers, this option mimics a rolled, boned and stuffed turkey and manages to smell like bacon and taste palatable thanks to sensitive seasoning.

★★★★

Avoca’s Festive Nut Loaf

Avoca

400g/serves 4-6, €14.95

This spiced nut loaf would make a lovely centrepiece, with its seeded crust and interior jewelled with whole pistachios.

★★★

Simply Better Handmade Vegetable Nut Roast

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

350g/serves 3-4, €7

A wholesome, textured choice with a chunky mix of seeds and nuts, and West Cork Co-Op Extra Mature Drinagh Cheddar for extra flavour. A gravy would help to moisten it.

★★★

Plant Kitchen No Beef Steak Pie

M&S Plant Kitchen

400g/serves 2, €6.20

Bonus points for the handiness of individual pies and the decent flaky pastry, but let down by a gloopy sauce, slimy pea protein (the ‘no beef’) and a bitter flavour.

★★

AC

Vegetable & potato sides

Expand Close Vegetable & potato sides / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vegetable & potato sides

Potato Dauphinoise

M&S Food, Gastropub

450g/serves 2, €4.40

The flavoursome layers of potato in a creamy garlic sauce topped with Emmental and mature Cheddar cheese are rich but not too rich.

★★★★★

Brussels Sprout Gratin

Aldi, Specially Selected

450g/serves 4, €3.49

Essentially a sprout version of cauliflower cheese, the sprouts come in a nutmegy cheese sauce topped with crisp breadcrumbs. Should go down well with children.

★★★

Red Cabbage with Port & Cranberries

Tesco Finest

400g/serves 2, €3

The flavours are nicely balanced between sweet and sour and, if there are only a couple of people at the table who like red cabbage, it’s a good choice.

★★★

Smoked Bacon, Potato & Gruyère Croquettes

Avoca To Go

450g/serves 6, €8.95

These tennis-ball-sized croquettes are salty and rather heavy, yet also pretty tasty. If you’re of the opinion that Christmas dinner demands multiple potato dishes, go for it.

★★★

Irish Garlic Roasting Potatoes

Dunnes Stores, Simply Better

395g/serves 2, €4

Featuring Red Emmalie and Mayan Gold Potatoes from Ballymakenny Farm in Co Louth, these are perfect for the ‘can’t cook, won’t cook’ folk: visually attractive, tasty and nicely crisp.

★★★★

KMcG

Stuffing

Expand Close Stuffing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stuffing

Apricot & Cranberry Stuffing

Avoca

350g, serves 4-6, €7.95

The sweetness of the apricot and cranberry fruits are nicely tempered here by very buttery crumbs that crunch up for a flaky texture. Very good indeed.

★★★★★

Pork, Sage & Onion Stuffing

M&S Food

340g, serves 4-6, €4.80

Featuring 60pc outdoor-bred British pork, this is a juicy but firm textured stuffing with robust flavours of fresh herbs. Be sure to save some for that turkey sandwich.

★★★★★

Black Pudding & Apple Stuffing

Aldi

300g, serves 4-6, €2.99

One of several stuffings at Aldi, this is a solid choice, with the black pudding ensuring moistness and depth of flavour, and the apple bringing a welcome touch of sweetness.

★★★

Smoked Bacon & Leek Stuffing

Aldi

300g, serves 4-6, €2.99

A perfectly functional stuffing that will provide breadcrumb-heavy soakage for all those juices, but short on flavour of its own.

★★

Wild Sage & Buttered Onion Stuffing

Tesco Finest

225g, serves 4, €3

If you have a grá for old-school commercial stuffing, this will fit the bill nicely, with that distinctive dried herb character — in this case, wild sage, thyme, rosemary, basil, marjoram and oregano.

★★

AC

Smoked salmon

Expand Close Smoked salmon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Smoked salmon

Dingle Gin Infused Smoked Salmon

SuperValu Signature Tastes

100g/serves 2-3, €4.99

Dunn’s of Dublin smokes salmon from Scotland, Ireland and Norway — the label information indicated ours was from Norway. The gin lends a nice, clean taste with a hint of juniper.

★★★

Traditional Smoked Irish Organic Salmon Fillet

Frank Hederman; frankhederman.com, and selected retailers

300g/serves 6, price €22.50

The only additions to organic salmon are salt and beech smoke. It shows in the delicate flavour of this beautiful product, with its lovely natural oiliness.

★★★★★

Oak Smoked Organic Irish Salmon with Honey & Dill

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

160g/serves 5, €10

Produced by The Curtin Family of the Burren Smokehouse in Co Clare, this Scandi-style Irish organic salmon has lovely texture and flavour.

★★★

Maple Style Smoked Salmon Slices

Aldi Specially Selected

100g/serves 2, €3.69

The salmon here is from Scotland, the Faroe Islands, Ireland or Norway. There is a sweet flavour that’s not unpleasant, but little discernible smoke.

★★

Mild & Delicate Smoked Salmon

M&S Food Collection

100g/serves 2, €7.50

The texture of this mild Scottish smoked salmon is soft, verging on mushy.

★

KMcG

5 Great Irish cheeses to enjoy

Expand Close Cheese / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cheese

1 Durrus

Sheridans

€27.50/kg

Jeffa Gill and her daughter, Sarah Bates, make this classic, washed rind, semi-soft cow’s milk cheese in west Cork. The flavour is of earthy, sweet milk with a hay and soil aroma.

2 St Tola Ash Goat’s Log

Sheridans

€48/kg

This beautiful cheese from the Burren makes for a striking addition to any cheeseboard. The flavour intensifies and becomes more goaty as it matures.

3 Templegall

Sheridans

€39/kg

Ireland’s answer to Comté, Templegall is a raw milk, mountain-style cheese made by Dan Hegarty in Whitechurch, Co Cork.

4 Drunken Saint

Sheridans

€6.95/150g

Marinated in apple brandy from Highbank in Co Kilkenny, this new cow’s cheese is everyone’s favourite Camembert-style St Killian dressed up and ready to party.

5 Young Buck

Sheridans

€34/kg

Mike Thompson’s Young Buck is a raw milk, blue cow’s cheese with a salty flavour profile. A good choice for Stilton fans.

All cheeses supplied by Sheridans. Many are available in other independent retailers

Traditional Cake

Expand Close Cakes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cakes

Glazed Fruit & Whiskey Nut Topped Christmas Cake

Avoca

650g/serves 6, €21.95

A show-stopper of a fruit cake jewelled with whole almonds and cherries in an almond glaze to replace the traditional icing and marzipan, this is less about the cake and all about the chunky dried fruits.

★★★★★

Kevin Dundon Traditional Fruit Cake

SuperValu Signature Tastes

1kg/serves 13 , €14

Not a fan of icing and marzipan but love a rich fruit cake? This one is for you. Zesty with citrus and packed with fruit and nuts — and in a handy tin for storage.

★★★★

Traditional Hand Decorated Christmas Cake

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

1.2kg/serves 20, €19.99

A safe bet with a good ratio of icing and decent marzipan to rich, crumbly and fruit-packed cake, with free-range eggs, Irish butter, and West Cork Irish Whiskey.

★★★★

Deluxe Luxury All Over Iced Christmas Cake

Lidl

1kg/serves 16, €9.99

A very good cake with a chewy texture and brandy-rich flavours, and pretty icing decoration, but let down by a marzipan that tastes like almond essence.

★★★

Perfectly Matured Rich Fruit Cake

M&S Food Collection

900g/serves 12, €15

This squidgy textured cake is heavy on the icing and light on the marzipan, but with such a strong taste of almond essence that it’s quite overpowering. Disappointing.

★★

AC

Traditional Pudding

Expand Close Puddings / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Puddings

Nash 19 Plum Pudding

Nash 19, Princes Street, Cork

1.2kg/serves 8-10, €39.99

A beautifully packaged, generous 2.75lb pudding with distinctive character and well-developed flavours, featuring chunky nuts and Hennessy-soaked cherries and free from butter, lard or fat.

★★★★★

12-Month Matured Christmas Pudding

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

454g/serves 4-6, €10.99

Rich, decadent and full of booze, butter and nuts (including pecans) with a moist texture and complex well-integrated flavours, this is a small but unapologetic pudding for pudding lovers.

★★★★

12-Month Matured Christmas Pudding

M&S Food Collection

900g/serves 8, €9

Dark, rich and crumbly textured, nutty and boozy with a distinct hit of rum, and very heavy on dried vine fruits with no less than four different types. A solid choice.

★★★★

Traditional Pudding

Avoca

900g/serves 6-8, €19.95

Gorgeous packaging is matched by bright citrus fruit character, well-developed base flavours and a nutty backdrop — a well-balanced crowd-pleaser.

★★★★

Kevin Dundon Traditional Christmas Pudding

SuperValu Signature Tastes

750g/serves 6, €10

A crumblier, cakier style for sweet-toothed pudding lovers, with free-range eggs and Irish butter, zesty citrus character and sweet glacé cherry flavours.

★★★

AC

Mince Pies

Expand Close Mince Pies / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mince Pies

Mince Pies

Bread 41, Pearse Street, Dublin 2

€2.80 each

A charmingly rustic mince pie that stands out from the commercial options with a robust buttery pastry and a bold, boozy mincemeat that is chunky with citrus peel and moist dark raisins and aromatic with spices. Join the queue.

★★★★★

Simply Better Handmade All Butter Mince Pies

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

€4.99, box of 6

These look and taste like homemade mince pies, with their hand-cut stars made of shortbread-like pastry and filled with rich buttery mincemeat. A blend of Irish stout and French brandy lends good complexity of flavour.

★★★★

Traditional Mince Pies

Avoca

€9.25, box of 6

A stylish mince pie featuring a hand-cut star of crisp, biscuity pastry and a nicely piquant mincemeat that brings just the right amount of tartness to keep you coming back for more. A classy choice.

★★★★

M&S Collection Mince Pies

M&S Food Collection

€3.80, box of 6

A pretty pie and with a good ratio of pastry to filling, but one for a sweet tooth only thanks to its sugared pastry topping and a rather saccharine mincemeat.

★★★

Tesco Plant Chef Mince Pies

Tesco

€1.50, box of 6

Surprisingly, a better pie than the Tesco Finest Mince Pies and fully plant-based to boot (so, butter-free, if that’s your thing) with some apple and apricot notes keeping things sunny.

★★★

AC

Pre-mixed cocktails

Expand Close Cocktails / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cocktails

Brown Bag Gunpowder Negroni

The Twelve Hotel; shop.thetwelvehotel.ie

27pc/serves 2, €18

Gunpowder Irish Gin meets Campari and Antica Formula vanilla-based vermouth in a letterbox-friendly serve, ready to chill, shake in the bag, and pour over rocks with the supplied dried orange slice.

★★★★

Rhubarb & Sorrel Margarita

Cask Bar; caskcork.com/casktails

18pc, 350ml, €22 (or 750ml, €44)

Featuring rhubarb and sorrel from Cork’s Rooftop Farm with extra oomph from spent limes, this is perfect pre-feast or post-prandial with complex flavours, slick packaging and playlist suggestion to boot.

★★★★★

Gingerbread Punch

Craft Cocktails; craftcocktails.ie

12.5pc, 700ml (serves 7), €35, or 200ml (serves 2), €12.50

Smelling just like gingerbread but with subtle flavours of sloe gin, port and cranberry, this ‘chill, pop and pour’ vodka-based punch from the Bar 1661 crew is a fun, festive choice for a crowd.

★★★★★

Espresso Martini Cocktail

Vice Coffee; vicecoffeeinc.com

14pc, 500ml (serves 4), €25

This coffee-lover’s espresso martini has a well-judged balance of sweet and bitter notes for a classy, complex take on a much-abused cocktail.

★★★★

Hortus Pink Gin & Tonic

Lidl

6.5pc, 250ml, €1.99

If a raspberry and blackberry sherbet flavoured G&T sounds like your bag, you’re in business. All that sweetness is kept in check by a dry tonic too.

★★★

AC

Luxury crisps

Expand Close Crisps / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Crisps

Lobster Cocktail Hand Cooked Potato Crisps

Lidl Deluxe

150g/serves 6, €1.69

There’s something retro about these, with a sweet, rich flavour underpinned by a hint of spice. If you’re partial to the occasional packet of Skips, you’ll love them.

★★★★

Sriracha Chilli Hand Cooked Crisps

Dunnes Stores Simply Better

125g/serves 5, €2

With the tangy flavour of vinegar to the fore, followed by garlic and the heat from the chilli, these are ideal for a party.

★★★

Sea Salt and Irish Cider Vinegar Hand Cooked Crisps

Keogh’s Merry Crispmas, widely available

125g/serves 5, €2.79

This elevated take on the classic flavour combination of salt and vinegar is quite delicious.

★★★

Mature Cheese & Red Onion Hand Cooked Crisps

O’Donnells of Tipperary, widely available

50g/serves 1, €1.15

If you’re already thinking ahead to the turkey and stuffing sandwiches, these full-on flavoured crisps are the ones you need to have on standby.

★★★

Black Truffle & Olive Oil Hand Cooked Crisps

M&S Food Collection

150g/serves 5, €2.70

The truffle flavouring is unpleasant and overpowering.

★

KMcG

To avoid waste, we tested the products in the kitchen of Mendicity, Dublin’s oldest working charity, providing food and support, seven days a week, to those who are homeless. Mendicity’s mission is to prevent the cycle of homelessness by enabling and empowering individuals to become self-sufficient members of their communities. Mendicity serves more than 35,000 meals each year to 350 regular clients. It also offers free WiFi, charging facilities, showers, laundry, hygiene products, clean clothes, and access to GP healthcare. www.mendicityorg/donate/