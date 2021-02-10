The best pots and pans for all that lockdown cooking

During lockdown, many of us have found ourselves spending more time in the kitchen than ever before. And as any home cook knows, having the right pots and pans can help things run a lot more smoothly.

Whether you’re looking for the best frying pan for Shrove Tuesday or an oven dish that won’t break the bank, we asked Irish chefs to share their recommendations for the cookware worth seeking out.

Cast-iron skillets

“If you’re going to buy one pan, I’d recommend getting a cast-iron skillet,” says Dublin chef Holly Dalton, who also hosts YouTube cookery series Mix It Up.

Her pick is the 10-inch from Victor (€36.50, StockDesignOnline.com), which she’s had for three years and uses to cook everything from chocolate pudding to crispy skin chicken.

She notes that cast-iron requires “a little bit of maintenance and love”, but is designed to last.

“As soon as you wash it, you need to dry it straight away. Brush the inside with oil, turn up your oven as high as it can go, and then invert the pan and leave it in there for half an hour, then it’ll be seasoned. It sounds like a lot of hassle but you get used to doing it,” she says.

“Teflon pans are great but they scratch really easily and I don’t think they’re very practical for using everyday, whereas a cast-iron skillet can take a lot of abuse and will last a lifetime.”

As former chef at Gertrude, Holly enjoyed great success with her buttermilk chicken pancakes.

This Shrove Tuesday, she says she’ll be putting her skillet to good use: “I put a little bit of oil in and it gives a nice crispy edge to the pancakes. The skillet retains heat really well, so it gives really nice colouring as well.”

Oven dishes

Le Creuset is king in this category, and although its signature pot comes with a hefty price tag, Galway chef and restaurateur JP McMahon insists it’s worth the money (from €196 in sale, AnthonyRyans.com).

“I got a Le Creuset pot 20 years ago and I still use it,” he says, advising to wait for the sales, when Le Creuset dishes are often reduced by up to 50pc.

Expand Close Le Creuset casserole pot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Le Creuset casserole pot

“They’re very good investments — they might be one of the few things that end up in your will!”

It can be worth searching second-hand, too, suggests Colm Keane, chef at Daddy’s in Rialto.

“I got mine on eBay off a woman in England who was clearing out a home she got in a will, and I got a full set for €200 including postage,” he says. “If the enamel hasn’t been damaged, it’s as good as anything because they’re built for life.”

Jordan Bailey, chef at the two-Michelin-starred Aimsir in Kildare, prefers the casserole dishes from another French brand, Staub (from €191 in sale, arnotts.ie).

Expand Close Staub casserole dish / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Staub casserole dish

“They’re a little bit more durable and they’re better at retaining moisture. The lid is nice and heavy and it’s got a better seal than a Le Creuset,” he says.

“They’re about the same money, and they look cooler I think, it’s more modern.”

For those on a budget, TV chef and culinary lecturer Edward Hayden recommends the oven dishes from Nicholas Mosse (€62, NicholasMosse.com).

Expand Close Oven dish from Nicholas Mosse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oven dish from Nicholas Mosse

“I’m from Kilkenny and I try to use local stuff,” he says of the Bennettsbridge brand. “They have an oven-proof range and a dish which is a gorgeous size for a family of four — sometimes with the Le Creuset ones you’d want to be cooking for a First Holy Communion, they’re quite big.

“That range is really good: it doesn’t crack in the oven, it doesn’t discolour, and it has lots of nice colourful patterns.”

Frying pans

On the higher end, Jordan’s top pick is US brand All Clad’s non-stick frying pan (€305, BoroughKitchen.com).

“I bought one five-six years ago and it still looks brand new,” he says of the copper pan, which is also induction-compatible.

Expand Close All Clad non-stick frying pan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp All Clad non-stick frying pan

“They’re very, very durable. As soon as you pick one up, you can feel the quality and the weight of it.

“The handle’s not stuck on to the pan — that’s always a weak point, I find, in your average pan. You don’t get water in the handle, which can be quite dangerous, and you can chuck the whole thing in the oven if needed.”

JP favours a stainless steel pan, such as De Buyer’s (€98, nisbets.ie), which he says will “last you your whole life” and also teach you to fry better, as those with non-stick coatings can give cooks “a false sense of confidence”.

On a lower budget, he recommends the non-stick fry pan from Genware (€37, amazon.co.uk), the brand used in the kitchens at his Aniar restaurant.

Read More

“They can take a bit of beating,” he says, adding that pans with Teflon should be stored carefully, as stacking pans on top can damage the coating.

“Another thing to note is they’re not the best for high heat. I generally only use non-stick ones for fish, because there’s way too much scraping with a steak. A cast-iron or stainless steel is better.”

Sauté pans

With steeper walls than a frying pan and a lid on top, sauté pans are useful for searing meat or cooking saucier dishes.

Edward’s favourite is Stellar’s non-stick pan with glass lid, part of its five-piece set with draining lids (€170, reduced from €350, NorthxSouth.ie).

“That’s what I use in the cookery school and in all of my demonstrations,” he says. “The deep sauté pan is really good if you want to do braised beef or braised chicken thighs, and you can cook either on the stove top or in the range without having to disconnect the handles.”

He particularly likes the thick base of the pan, which allows you to cook at high temperatures.

“Home cooks tend to have a fear of heat. Whenever they hear a sizzle they start turning it down, and then you can’t get that heat up again,” he says. “The heavy bottom holds the heat, so it gives you the capacity to sauté really well.”

For a more wallet-friendly option, Colm Keane recommends Ikea’s Oumbärlig sauté pan (€18, ikea.ie).

Expand Close Ikea’s Oumbärlig sauté pan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ikea’s Oumbärlig sauté pan

“Ikea has really cheap ones that landlords might put into student accommodation, but it has a medium range with a really good heavy bottom on the pots and pans,” he says.

“My favourite is the high-sided sauté pan. I use that for so many things, for braising chickens and pork steaks and even making popcorn — it’s the ideal size for all of that kind of stuff.”

Saucepans

For an everyday pan, JP names Denby’s D200 casserole pot with glass lid as the top buy (€92.50, DenbyPottery.com).

Expand Close Denby’s D200 casserole pot / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Denby’s D200 casserole pot

“I like the depth of it — it’s 19cm. It’s good for blanching vegetables and for stew, but then it’s also good for a sauce, because the bottom is quite wide,” he says, noting that it gives more room for making pasta or reducing chicken stock, and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

If you’re considering a new lockdown hobby, check out Kilner’s jam pan (€69, nisbets.ie), recommended by Colm.

Expand Close Kilner jam pan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilner jam pan

“It has measurement guides in oz and ml, which is always handy,” he says. “It’s super-sturdy, with a spout and bucket-style handle that makes it easier to decant the good stuff into jars. “That’ll be your jam pan for life.”