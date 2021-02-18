| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The best home coffee makers — enjoy barista-quality brews without leaving your own four walls

Optimise your caffeine fix with our expert picks for machines to suit all budgets, tastes and abilities

Daily grind: Niko Sunko of Bell Lane Coffee with the Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu) Photo: Shelley Corcoran Expand

Close

Daily grind: Niko Sunko of Bell Lane Coffee with the Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu) Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Daily grind: Niko Sunko of Bell Lane Coffee with the Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu) Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Daily grind: Niko Sunko of Bell Lane Coffee with the Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu) Photo: Shelley Corcoran

Meadhbh McGrath

One of the simplest pleasures of our pre-lockdown lives was being able to swing by a local cafe on our breaks from the office. Since the shift to WFH, the quality of our daily caffeine fix has suffered greatly, but you don’t have to settle for less.

If you’ve held off on acquiring some home coffee kit or are looking to upgrade your old cafetière, there are plenty of options for all price points, tastes and abilities.

We asked the experts for their top recommendations to perfect your home brew.

Most Watched

Privacy