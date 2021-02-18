The best home coffee makers — enjoy barista-quality brews without leaving your own four walls

One of the simplest pleasures of our pre-lockdown lives was being able to swing by a local cafe on our breaks from the office. Since the shift to WFH, the quality of our daily caffeine fix has suffered greatly, but you don’t have to settle for less.

If you’ve held off on acquiring some home coffee kit or are looking to upgrade your old cafetière, there are plenty of options for all price points, tastes and abilities.

We asked the experts for their top recommendations to perfect your home brew.

Filter coffee makers

One of the most popular and affordable devices is the AeroPress (€32.50, CoffeeShop.ie), a piston brewer like the French press that delivers single servings of coffee in a couple of minutes.

Expand Close AeroPress / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp AeroPress

It can be used to make classic filter coffee, cold brew or an espresso-like shot that William Davenport of Sligo-based Red Rooster Coffee says “pretty closely duplicates [the coffee from] a €3,000 espresso machine”.

“It’s €30, so it’s not going to break the bank, it makes fantastic coffee and the clean-up is a snap,” he says of the AeroPress, which comes with a pack of 350 filter papers.

He notes that it is also compact and lightweight enough that it won’t take up valuable counter space, plus you can pop it in your suitcase if you’re travelling post-pandemic.

Read More

There are two ways of brewing coffee with the AeroPress: the standard method and the inverted method, which William advises checking out on YouTube if you tend to buy your coffee pre-ground.

Another option is a pour-over coffee maker like the Hario V60 (from €5.80, BellLane.ie), suggested by Niko Sunko, head roaster for Bell Lane Coffee in Westmeath.

Expand Close Hario V60 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hario V60

“The V60 is actually a very traditional method but it has become a staple of the specialty coffee industry,” he says of the cone-shaped dripper, which is placed on a cup or server and fitted with filter paper before water is poured over the coffee as it drips into the vessel below.

“My biggest recommendation for anyone who is a beginner at home is to buy a grinder,” Niko adds. “Grinding fresh is super important — once you grind your coffee, it’s going to lose all the aroma and the nuance very, very quickly. There’s a wide range, but you don’t have to spend a lot.”

His picks are Hario’s Mini Slim Pro (€54.45, BellLane.ie) and the Porlex Mini Grinder (€69.95, CoffeeAngel.com).

Expand Close Hario Mini Slim Pro / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hario Mini Slim Pro

Dustin Khan of Dublin’s Cloud Picker Coffee names the Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu) as the best starting point for coffee lovers seeking to take home brewing up a notch.

“You know in American movies, you customarily see someone sitting in a diner given coffee from a pot? That’s basically what it is, except more modernised and automated, built for the home user,” he explains.

“The coffee tastes so much better than it is made to look in those movies.”

Read More

The Moccamaster can make between four and 10 cups at a time, within six minutes, and is also a more attractive option to store on the kitchen counter, available in a range of bright colours.

“It’s perfect for large gatherings or a family of coffee drinkers,” he adds. “It has a hot-plate built into it that keeps it warm for up to 40 minutes before auto switching off.

"That’s a cheaper option than an automated espresso machine, and all you need is ground coffee and water.”

Entry-level espresso machines

Though you can find espresso machines for under €100, experts warn that they won’t deliver the real deal.

“They don’t tend to make espresso — the pumps just aren’t strong enough. They tend to make glorified filter coffee,” says Aaron Davis, wholesale manager for Badger & Dodo in Cork.

“And if you like your cappuccinos, lattes or flat whites, most of the smaller, cheaper home espresso machines tend to not be able to steam milk very well.”

For a decent espresso machine, he explains, you’ll be looking at spending at least €500. His pick is the Sage Barista Express (€589.99, badgeranddodo.ie).

“It comes complete, ready to run out of the box. You don’t need a separate grinder, it’s built in,” says Aaron. “The milk steaming wand is fantastic — you can create a micro foam exactly like you would see in a high-street cafe, and it allows you to pour latte art with it, it’s that good.”

However, while the machine may be ready to run, you may not be ready to run it — Aaron notes that it typically takes about an hour’s viewing of online tutorials or a chat over the phone with a barista to nail the basics, so it will require some getting used to.

Dustin Khan’s pick is the Sage Barista Pro (€799.99, CloudPickerCoffee.ie), which has a digital display and sleeker build than the Express, and uses its “thermojet” heating system for a faster heat-up time of just three seconds from switching on.

Expand Close Sage Barista Pro / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sage Barista Pro

It also has a built-in grinder, milk steaming wand and a filter that needs to be changed every three to six months.

“It can be used in an automated fashion, with the one- or two-cup shot buttons, or you can manually program your shot times to suit the coffee you are brewing,” says Dustin.

“It’s a perfect machine for the consumer who may be new but wants to get pretty efficient at the craft, allowing them to switch from automatic brewing to manual when they are ready, allowing more control over their shots and flavours.”

Professional standard

If you’re not really bothered about mastering the craft and would prefer to invest in a machine that does all the work for you, Dustin recommends the Sage Oracle Touch (€1,799.95, reduced from €2,399.95, CloudPickerCoffee.ie), which automates everything from grind time to milk texture and temperature.

Expand Close Sage Oracle Touch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sage Oracle Touch

“It has a touch screen, which allows you to pick just by pressing on the screen, or you can design a coffee to your preference,” he says of the machine’s five pre-programmed options, with space for a further eight customisable selections.

“I’d prescribe that for a family of coffee drinkers who all like something a bit different, the time-poor or those who simply want their cafe espresso but are not fussed on learning the ins-and-outs.”

Given we’re in lockdown, perhaps you do want to seize this moment to learn all the ins-and-outs of home brewing. In which case, Aaron Davis names the La Marzocco Linea Mini (€5,261, BadgerandDodo.ie) as “the gold standard, the Rolls-Royce of consumer machines”.

Expand Close La Marzocco Linea Mini / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp La Marzocco Linea Mini

“It’s phenomenal. It comes with a pretty substantial price point, but it is all hand-built, much like the La Marzocco espresso machines you see in high-street cafes that are serving 600 coffees a day — you could use that machine every day for 15 to 20 years,” he says.

The stylish machine has dual boilers, giving users complete control over the brew temperature, which Aaron notes is crucial in professional espresso-making.

He adds that even some of the lower-end commercial machines in cafes don’t give baristas the ability to control temperatures in the same way.

“If you work from home exclusively, outside the pandemic, and you drink two or three coffees a day, that is going to pay for itself very quickly,” he says. “You’ll save money in the long run by investing in a decent home espresso machine.”

The pick of the bunch

Best on a budget:

AeroPress (€32.50, CoffeeShop.ie)

If you don’t want to splurge on an espresso machine, William Davenport of Red Rooster Coffee says this fast, portable and easy-to-use device “ticks all the boxes” for filter coffee drinkers.

Best for families:

Moccamaster KBG Select (€229, Moccamaster.eu)

Expand Close Moccamaster KBG Select / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Moccamaster KBG Select

A great option for a household of coffee lovers, this brewer can make up to 10 cups at a time, with a built-in hotplate to keep the pot at 80-85°C for 40 minutes.

Best for the time-poor:

Sage Oracle Touch (€1,799.95, down from €2,399.95, CloudPickerCoffee.ie)

It comes with a hefty price tag, but this bean-to-cup machine is fully automatic, so home users “only need to push a button to request their preference”, says Dustin Khan of Cloud Picker.