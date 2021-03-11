The best Easter eggs for all ages

This year more than ever, we deserve to indulge at Easter. The good news is that there is more variety than ever when it comes to Easter eggs — whether you fancy milk, dark or white chocolate, there’s plenty on offer from supermarket bargain buys to blow-out luxury treats, by Irish and international chocolatiers.

However, it can be overwhelming trying to narrow down the best ones, so we asked foodies, chefs and chocolate lovers for their recommendations for all ages.

Irish makers

The local craft chocolate industry continues to grow, and Caroline Hennessy, food writer, broadcaster and “dark chocolate devotee”, says those who prefer a cocoa content of 70pc or higher are especially spoiled for choice.

“Benoit Lorge in Kenmare is one of my long-term favourites. Years ago, I worked in a café that sold his chocolates and I spent most of my wages on his gorgeous truffles and eggs,” she recalls.

This year, Lorge Chocolatier is selling a range of dark and milk chocolate eggs in various sizes (from €10.95, Avoca.ie).

Caroline also says she’s “a sucker for” Exploding Tree in Clonakilty, which has put together a fun DIY kit with everything you need to make your own eggs, offering a choice of milk, dark or oat milk vegan chocolate (from €19.50, ExplodingTree.com).

Her top pick this year is Hazel Mountain Chocolate’s Wild Atlantic egg, which is hand-painted with a scene inspired by the landscape of the west of Ireland (€28 from HazelMountainChocolate.com).

“It’s a thing of beauty, and it comes in 72pc cacao. Be still my dark chocolate-loving heart!” she says of the egg, which is also available in milk chocolate.

Another hand-painted creation worth checking out is the milk chocolate egg from Koko Kinsale (€27 from KokoKinsale.com), recommended by Cork food blogger Rachel Hornibrook (@littlemuffinblog).

“I absolutely love Koko Kinsale chocolate. Their range is superb and their Easter eggs are absolutely divine,” she says.

“Their milk chocolate is unreal, it’s such good quality, and the hand-painted ones are nice because none of them are the same. It’s a bit more special than a typical egg. Koko is definitely top of the list for me this year.”

Garrett Fitzgerald, chef and owner of Brother Hubbard, names Skelligs Chocolate’s Solid Egg as his favourite (from €20, SkelligsChocolate.com).

His staple for the last two years has been the Irish Sea Salted Caramel egg, but he also recommends the Hazelnut Praline, and will be trying the Teeling Whiskey option this year.

“You get quite a lot of chocolate and whatever filling is in it, so you’re really cracking open an egg, almost a giant version of Cadbury’s Creme Egg without the super-artificial filling. The salted caramel one is gorgeous — I adore the combination of the salty hit with the sweetness,” he explains.

“They’re quite indulgent and they’re so rich that you don’t have the tendency to have it all devoured in the one afternoon; you’re nearly forced to pace yourself and draw out the experience.

"It’s quite a different Easter egg to the more traditional type where you get a hollow egg with little sweets inside.”

On a lower budget, Graham Herterich aka the Cupcake Bloke (TheCupcakeBloke.com) suggests the Simply Better eggs from Dunnes Stores, created by Áine Handmade Chocolate in Cavan (€12.99, DunnesStores.com). Available in milk and dark chocolate, they also include four single-origin salted caramel truffles.

“Last year, we treated ourselves to the Simply Better eggs, and they were really, really good,” he says. “I’m definitely more of a milk chocolate fan than a dark chocolate fan, and I was really impressed with them. They were really good quality for an own-brand one.”

Best of the rest

Dublin chef and blogger Gillian Cottell’s (@gills_bakesandcakes) pick of the supermarket buys is Cadbury’s new White with Oreo egg (€6, SuperValu), which has crunchy Oreo pieces inside the white chocolate shell.

“It’s deliciously creamy and crunchy and I think it will be a huge favourite this year,” she says. “Cadburys only brought out their white Oreo bar last year and it blew up!

"I actually made some cookies on my Instagram with the bar and they were a big hit. So I can imagine they will fly off the shelves this Easter. I think it would be a great egg if you’re stuck on what to get for the kids.”

For a more classic option, she says a no-fuss Terry’s Chocolate Orange egg “will always hit the spot” (€2, SuperValu).

But her ultimate choice is the Lindt Lindor Gold Assorted Milk Chocolate egg (€12, SuperValu).

“If I could only ever have one Easter egg, I would 100pc have to go with a Lindt egg,” she says. “The Lindt Lindor Assorted egg is a giant egg with a bunch of various Lindor sweets. My dream Easter egg!”

Lili Forberg, a food blogger known for her easy family recipes (@liliforberg), also highlights the Lindt Lindor egg as her must-have for grown-ups.

“This is one for the mammies — I don’t know how Lindt make their chocolate so melt in the mouth but it really is. This is the egg for a good movie after the kids have gone to bed and it means you don’t have to steal theirs,” she says.

Her top pick for kids, meanwhile, is the Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons egg (€2, SuperValu): “With little packets of buttons inside, it’s always a hit, and it’s great value too.”

For other supermarket buys, Caroline suggests the Maltesers and Cadbury Crunchie eggs (both €3, SuperValu), which she’ll be giving her daughters this year.

“All they want is a simple egg with milky chocolate and a few extra bars,” she says of the hollow eggs, which come with a full-size bag of Maltesers and two Crunchie bars, respectively.

If you’re splashing out a little bit more, Cadbury also offers a Crunchie Inclusion Egg (€15, SuperValu), with Crunchie bits embedded in the shell of a milk chocolate egg plus three additional bars, or the Cadbury Mini Eggs egg, new for this year and studded with pieces of the delicious sugar-coated mini eggs (€14, Tesco).

Another beloved inclusion egg is the one by Ferrero Rocher (€11, SuperValu), recommended by Rachel.

“I do love a Ferrero Rocher egg, it has the lovely hazelnut pieces through it,” she says of the luxurious gold-foil wrapped egg, which has the same sweet, nutty flavour of the famous treat without the rich filling, though it also comes with four of the brand’s pralines to satisfy cravings.

Of course, some of us prefer sweets to chocolate, including Graham, who names the Percy Pig egg as his “guilty pleasure” (€7.50, MarksandSpencer.ie), as it includes a bag of Percy Pigs alongside the milk chocolate egg.

“I’m more of a jelly person than a chocolate person,” says Graham. “So I love a Percy Pig Easter egg because you get the best of both worlds.”

Standout favourites

Best for kids

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Egg (€2, SuperValu): A classic choice, this 128g milk chocolate egg comes with a packet of Buttons, making it “perfect for little ones”, says Lili Forberg. “It’s always a hit, and it’s great value too.”

Best for grown-ups

Lindt Lindor Gold Assorted Milk Chocolate egg (€12, SuperValu): Creamy, smooth Lindt chocolate is a favourite for all ages, and this egg also includes a selection of milk, dark and white chocolate mini eggs with melt-in-the-mouth filling.

Best on a blowout

Skelligs Chocolate Irish Sea Salted Caramel Solid Easter Egg (€20, SkelligsChocolate.com): A decadent milk chocolate egg filled with salted caramel, Garrett Fitzgerald recommends this egg as one to savour: “They’re so rich that you don’t have the tendency to have it all devoured in the one afternoon.”