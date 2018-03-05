'Thank you for all you do' - The restaurants, cafes and bars offering discounts to frontline staff this week after Storm Emma
Some hotels, restaurants and cafes are offering a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks for all frontline emergency staff this week, to thank them for their efforts during Storm Emma.
The Press Up Entertainment , whose venues include Dublin's Everleigh Garden, Wagamama, Sophie’s at The Dean and Angelina’s, says it wants to thank "all the awesome men and women of the Irish Emergency services for their epic efforts during Snowmageddon".
Staff who can show their emergency services ID card or hospital ID at any Press Up venue, can avail of the discount up until midnight on Friday.
Everleigh Garden on Dublin's Harcourt Street if offering free entry for frontline services until the end of this weekend.
Its other venues include Bison Bar & BBQ, Captain Americas, Elephant & Castle, Union Café, The Liquor Rooms, Peruke & Periwig, Roberta’s, Tomahawk, Vintage Cocktail Club and Wowburger.
For a full list of venues, see pressup.ie. The discount does not apply on room stays, or takeaway food or drink.
If your establishment is also giving a discount to emergency services and you wish to be featured here, email digital@independent.ie.
Online Editors