'Thank you for all you do' - The restaurants, cafes and bars offering discounts to frontline staff this week after Storm Emma

Independent.ie

Some hotels, restaurants and cafes are offering a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks for all frontline emergency staff this week, to thank them for their efforts during Storm Emma.

https://www.independent.ie/life/food-drink/thank-you-for-all-you-do-the-restaurants-cafes-and-bars-offering-discounts-to-frontline-staff-this-week-after-storm-emma-36670939.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/article35724889.ece/19f5b/AUTOCROP/h342/2017-05-20_lif_31066394_I1.JPG