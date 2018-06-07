Tayto or King? Four-day crisp festival begins in Ireland next week

Spicing up each other's way of life

Andrea Smith Olive Kapil says her husband Arun brings a 'touch of madness' to their 14-year relationship, but she wouldn't have it any other way. She's the calming foil to his wildly enthusiastic effervescence, and the contrast between them is marked. Luckily, it's a match made in Heaven. "We really adore each other," she says.