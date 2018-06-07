Tayto or King? Four-day crisp festival begins in Ireland next week
A festival devoted to crisps will take place in Dublin next week.
The four-day homage to crisps will take place across Eatyard and The Bernard Shaw in Dublin 2 from Thursday June 14 to June 17.
There will be a pop-up Brennans bread crisp sandwich station, O’Donnell’s crisps fairground games, and a "cheeky chipper Hunky Dorys-style".
There’ll also be a sit-down crisp and beer tasting menu, crisp eating competitions, blind crisp tasting and a debate on Tayto Vs King – a crucial debate for some.
“Packets”, a crisp-inspired art exhibition put together by Bex McNally, will also take place.
Entry is free, but organisers say buying an advance ticket for €10 guarantees you entry to the event, gets you €10 Eatyard vouchers and a packet of crisps and a can on arrival.
Eatyard Crisp Festival takes place at Eatyard and The Bernard Shaw, 9-10 Richmond Street, Dublin 2
Thursday 14th June 16.00 - Close
Friday 15th June 12.00 - Close
Saturday 16th June 12.00 - Close
Sunday 17th June 12.00 - Close
Tickets: https://the-eatyard.com/crispfestival/
Online Editors