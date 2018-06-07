Life Food & Drink

Thursday 7 June 2018

Tayto or King? Four-day crisp festival begins in Ireland next week

The four-day festival involves a crisp eating competition. Photo: Eatyard
The four-day festival involves a crisp eating competition. Photo: Eatyard
Geraldine Gittens

Geraldine Gittens

A festival devoted to crisps will take place in Dublin next week.

The four-day homage to crisps will take place across Eatyard and The Bernard Shaw in Dublin 2 from Thursday June 14 to June 17.

There will be a pop-up Brennans bread crisp sandwich station, O’Donnell’s crisps fairground games, and a "cheeky chipper Hunky Dorys-style".

There’ll also be a sit-down crisp and beer tasting menu, crisp eating competitions, blind crisp tasting and a debate on Tayto Vs King – a crucial debate for some.

“Packets”, a crisp-inspired art exhibition put together by Bex McNally, will also take place.

Entry is free, but organisers say buying an advance ticket for €10 guarantees you entry to the event, gets you €10 Eatyard vouchers and a packet of crisps and a can on arrival.

Eatyard Crisp Festival takes place at Eatyard and The Bernard Shaw, 9-10 Richmond Street, Dublin 2

Thursday 14th June 16.00 - Close

Friday 15th June 12.00 - Close

Saturday 16th June 12.00 - Close

Sunday 17th June 12.00  - Close

Tickets: https://the-eatyard.com/crispfestival/

Online Editors

Life Newsletter

Our digest of the week's juiciest lifestyle titbits.

Editors Choice

Also in Life