Tasting freedom: Can dining out ever be the same again?

For someone who loves restaurants as much as I do, their absence over the past few months has created a big gap in my life. I'm lucky enough to eat out for a living (although there is a bit more to being a restaurant critic than that, despite what some people might think), but I also put my money where my mouth is and eat in restaurants often when I'm not 'working'.

Restaurants are where I meet my friends, celebrate with my family, and escape with my husband. Ever since I first earned a salary, I have had a restaurant within walking distance of my home to call my own, a place that serves delicious, not-too-complicated food that will always squeeze me in at short notice and envelop me in that warm cloak of hospitality that all good restaurants understand and make their hallmark.

I'm worried that the restaurant experience will be changed forever by what has happened, that my social life will never be the same.

Walking over to The Chophouse on Dublin's Shelbourne Road on Monday evening, for a 4.45pm booking (in my own name, this is not a review), I feel weirdly nervous. I've read about the women in Texas - 15 of them - who contracted Covid after a night out, having observed lockdown so strictly for months. (I am also nervous because I am vain; my hair appointment isn't until the next day and I'm concerned about my roots showing and how wild and untamed my hair will look in the photo.)

I'm wearing a mask, and I have disposable gloves in my pocket. There's a vulnerable person in my household and I haven't been inside a supermarket since early March; my shopping has been online or click-and-collect. We have only started eating with friends in the past couple of weeks, and then only outside - during breaks between showers. I still get the heebie-jeebies when I see a sweaty, panting runner bearing down the pavement towards me, knowing that they don't give a fig about social distancing.

I'm thinking back to one of the last meals I had in a restaurant before lockdown - in my favourite spot, Etto, on Dublin's Merrion Row (which is very small and will not re-open for some time), with one of my oldest friends, and how we got into conversation with the people at the next table - strangers - who were on a first date. We gave them a taste of one of our dishes that they regretted not having ordered and wanted to try. That kind of behaviour is unimaginable now.

There's sanitiser on the table by the entrance to The Chophouse and a warm smile from Cathy Sammon, who's worked here for 10 years. She's not wearing a mask, although she tells me that she has them on the premises for anyone who wants them either for themselves or their server.

"All staff have their temperature checked when they arrive at work and there's lots of sanitising and wiping down," she tells me. "We're all learning the new rules. I'm glad to be back but a little nervous all the same."

I've asked for a quiet table and Cathy seats me in the front section. There is a tremendous buzz in the main dining room behind me - despite the fact that the implementation of distancing means that capacity is down from 70 to 40, with a further 30 in the upstairs room, down from 60.

The Chophouse is a gastro-pub, known for great food and conviviality, particularly on match days. For months there has been nothing happening at the Aviva other than drive-through Covid-testing, but the restaurant is heaving - every seat for this late lunch sitting booked out by regulars as soon as owner Kevin Arundel told them when he was re-opening. (He already has a group of 30 booked in for an upcoming Munster vs Leinster match, which will be played behind closed doors. "They'll watch it on the telly," he says. "They just want to be here for the atmosphere.")

Nearly everyone in the restaurant is male, some proudly wearing flowing lockdown locks, others clippered close. There is no middle ground these days, except for those who managed to slip into a barber's on the way to lunch.

Cathy brings me a menu which she holds inside a paper napkin, explaining that it's sanitised between customers, as is everything else on the table. But there's also a QR code which I scan to bring me straight to the menu on my phone. I order scallops with confit duck and a glass of Montepulciano.

My fellow diners wear expressions of pure, unadulterated bliss. These are men who have been wanting to get out and sink that first lockdown pint for months. There are bloody tomahawk steaks, piles of lamb chops and mountains of chips on every table, and the Pomerol is starting to flow. There may even be singing.

"It feels like Christmas," says Arundel, and he's not wrong.

Photographer Frank McGrath reckons that being in on the first day is about bragging rights.

"You want to be able to go into the golf club or the sailing club and say that you've been to a restaurant," he says.

After my scallops - sweet, caramelised, excellent - I head upstairs to check out the loo. There's a sign outside limiting the number of people to two at a time, despite there being three cubicles.

Not a problem in the women's bathroom today at any rate. There's plenty of soap, paper towels and sanitiser.

I'm back out on the street outside in less than 45 minutes, leaving Kevin and his team gently persuading customers who have reached the end of their allotted 105-minute slot that they might like to move outside to the terrace for a final pint.

As customers, we have a responsibility to find out from any restaurant we are planning to visit what distancing and other measures they have put in place to protect us.

While some will be only comfortable in a restaurant where the staff wear masks and there are screens between tables, factors which may well impact on the perception of hospitality, others will be dying to nab a table at somewhere like The Chophouse, where the experience is just as convivial as ever it was and Kevin Arundel now has 21 of the 27 staff he employed pre-lockdown back at work.

And if you're not yet ready to venture back into a physical restaurant many, including The Chophouse, are continuing to offer contactless takeaway options and raw ingredient boxes, so you can enjoy the restaurant experience at home.

"My wife, Jillian, was in tears leaving just now," says Kevin. "It's very emotional to be back open."