Tasting freedom: Can dining out ever be the same again?

Katy McGuinness

Irish Independent food critic Katy McGuinness was eager to get back to eating out. But would the post-pandemic restaurant experience hit the mark?

Writer Katy McGuinness dining out at The Chophouse restaurant in Dublin this week. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

For someone who loves restaurants as much as I do, their absence over the past few months has created a big gap in my life. I'm lucky enough to eat out for a living (although there is a bit more to being a restaurant critic than that, despite what some people might think), but I also put my money where my mouth is and eat in restaurants often when I'm not 'working'.

Restaurants are where I meet my friends, celebrate with my family, and escape with my husband. Ever since I first earned a salary, I have had a restaurant within walking distance of my home to call my own, a place that serves delicious, not-too-complicated food that will always squeeze me in at short notice and envelop me in that warm cloak of hospitality that all good restaurants understand and make their hallmark.

I'm worried that the restaurant experience will be changed forever by what has happened, that my social life will never be the same.