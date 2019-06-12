Irish chefs Clodagh McKenna, Kevin Dundon, Rory O’Connell and Holly White will be among the headliners at this weekend’s Taste of Dublin festival.

Irish chefs Clodagh McKenna, Kevin Dundon, Rory O’Connell and Holly White will be among the headliners at this weekend’s Taste of Dublin festival.

Taste of Dublin 2019: Everything you need to know

Champagne and oysters will be in full flow, and organisers estimate that over 15,000 glasses of champagne and 5,000 oysters will be consumed. In all, 90,000 dishes will be served up to hungry punters over the weekend.

More than 60 food and drink stalls will feed the masses, including Grálinn, the food truck run by couple Dee Kelly and Matteo Griscti in Dublin city, and Joe Moruzzi’s pleesecakes, and Shaka Poké.

Meanwhile, LEON and bowls by kwanghi, which both opened in Dublin earlier this year, will be among those stalls providing the healthier options.

Chefs coming to the festival for the first time this year include Colin Fassnidge, vegan Ciara Brennan, gluten-free cook Finn Ní Fhaoláin, private chef Eric Drum, and Bryan McCarthy from Greenes Restaurant in Cork. Over 150 food and drink masterclasses will be taking place over the weekend.

HOW MUCH?

While VIP tickets, which give punters access to the Laurent-Perrier VIP Suite, a glass of Laurent-Perrier champagne, and a bottle of Peroni cost €47.50, standard tickets cost €17.50.

Also, it's "florins" no more. Attendees can use their chip and pin cards throughout the festival.

Restaurant dishes will be priced at €5.

Taste of Dublin at the Iveagh Gardens

Three Rock Oysters from Kelly Oysters in Co. Galway will cost €7.

WHEN?

Thursday 13th June: 12- 4pm / 5:30 – 10.30pm

Friday 14th June: 12- 4pm / 5:30- 10.30pm

Saturday 15th June: 12- 4pm / 5:30- 10.30pm

Sunday 16th June: 12- 4pm / 5:30- 9:30pm

Taste of Dublin is open until 10.30pm on Thursday/Friday/Saturday

WHERE?

Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens

... FIRE PIT BBQ

Last year, it was the Big Green Egg that piqued the interest of attendees. But this weekend the Argentine-inspired fire pit barbecue which smokes and flavours meat will be a showstopper. Chefs John Relihan, Chef Jack O’Keefe and Chef James Keogh will be on duty, cooking up a storm.

... FOOD TRUCKS

Milly Murphy and Alex Gurnee’s Vietnom – usually based at the Glimmerman pub in Dublin’s Stoneybatter – is known for its Vietnamese flavours with Irish ingredients, and its chipotle salsa on a bánh mì of delicious organic vegetables from McNally Family Farm.

Dee Kelly and Matteo Griscti started Grálinn ("love together" as gaeilge) at MVP in Dublin, and also run an eight-seater supper club at Elmhurst Urban Farm in Glasnevin.

... VEGAN COOKING:

Shaka Poke, from Blackrock market and Stephen’s Green shopping centre, are serving up Hawaiian-style poke bowls, with vegan and vegetarian options.

LEON will serve up “the love burger”, a 100pc vegan burger with a beetroot soya patty and smoked gouda vegan cheese.

Korean food company Jaru will serve up a bowl of asparagus, crispy tofu, sauteed kimchi, ssamjang, garlic and chives.

