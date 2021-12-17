| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The restaurant awards 2021: our critic’s most memorable meal, top chefs and best newcomer

After another tough for the industry, Katy McGuinness finds a wealth of seriously good cooking and top-class restaurants to celebrate

Restaurant Awards Expand
Jess Murphy of Kai Expand
Mickael Viljanen Expand
Chef-proprietor Damien Grey at Liath. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Library Street. Picture: Naoise Culhane Expand
Lignum's pastry chef Adi Jugu preparing his take on an Amalfi lemon for dessert Expand
Mamó Restaurant, Howth. Picture: Frank McGrath Expand
Big Fan Bao Expand
Dash Buger Expand
Mackerel with chermoula from St Francis Provisions Expand
Caitlin Ruth's chocolate, butterscotch and oat-crumble ice-cream sandwiches Expand
Hen's Teeth Expand

Close

Restaurant Awards

Restaurant Awards

Jess Murphy of Kai

Jess Murphy of Kai

Mickael Viljanen

Mickael Viljanen

Chef-proprietor Damien Grey at Liath. Picture: Frank McGrath

Chef-proprietor Damien Grey at Liath. Picture: Frank McGrath

Library Street. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Library Street. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Lignum's pastry chef Adi Jugu preparing his take on an Amalfi lemon for dessert

Lignum's pastry chef Adi Jugu preparing his take on an Amalfi lemon for dessert

Mamó Restaurant, Howth. Picture: Frank McGrath

Mamó Restaurant, Howth. Picture: Frank McGrath

Big Fan Bao

Big Fan Bao

Dash Buger

Dash Buger

Mackerel with chermoula from St Francis Provisions

Mackerel with chermoula from St Francis Provisions

Caitlin Ruth's chocolate, butterscotch and oat-crumble ice-cream sandwiches

Caitlin Ruth's chocolate, butterscotch and oat-crumble ice-cream sandwiches

Hen's Teeth

Hen's Teeth

/

Restaurant Awards

Katy McGuinness

As chefs and restaurateurs come to the end of another year they would probably rather forget, it’s worth remembering that, in the same way the best restaurants are about so much more than food, so too are the best chefs.

Chefs of the year

Jess Murphy, Kai
I haven’t eaten Jess Murphy’s food this year, because her Galway restaurant Kai, awarded a Michelin Green Star in January, was closed on my only visit west, but when it comes to generosity of spirit to others in the industry, spreading the word about farmers, producers and suppliers, and being a brilliant role model for women chefs all over the country, there is no one like her.

Most Watched

Privacy