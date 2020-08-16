Table Talk: 20 best gastro pubs

With fabulous food of all varieties to be sampled and savoured at watering holes throughout Ireland, it's a far cry from the days when pubs only served a ham sanger. Gastro dining has never been more welcome, offering a sense of normality and a refuge for great food, whether you're on a local outing or travelling around the country. Today, Lucinda O'Sullivan picks her 20 Best Gastro Pubs in the capital and countrywide for 2020

Dublin's legendary Joycean pub, which is situated on Duke Street, just off Grafton Street, changed hands last year, and it has had an update, in the best sense, respecting its exquisite art deco features. The menu has also been updated, but it still features lots of seafood, a Dexter beef burger, and lamb stew.

davybyrnes.com

Ryan's of Parkgate Street

This pub has been restored to its former glory, and you can still admire many of its original Victorian features - gas lamps, tea drawers and traditional snugs. The barmen are, they say, slightly more recent. Great bar food - oysters, devilled lamb kidneys, beef & Guinness pie, and steaks and lobster upstairs.

fxbuckley.ie/ryans-victorian-pub

The Church

The organ pipes may be silent in the former St Mary's Church on Mary Street where Arthur Guinness was married, but the congregation is always enthusiastic and the grub is good. There's a lovely outdoor terrace, perfect for social distancing and taking the sun.

thechurch.ie

The Legal Eagle

Having folded their briefs for the lockdown, the gem that is The Legal Eagle is back with a bang. Elaine Murphy's food is always ace, so think now of trying seaweed and potato dumplings with razor clams, Higgins smoked black pudding, chorizo and seaweed butter. They do a great Sunday lunch here, too.

thelegaleagle.ie

The Old Spot

With the charming Denise McBrien to the fore, this D4 pub on Bath Avenue is set between Googleland and the Aviva. Apart from the menu, there's always a sea of well-known faces to survey. Think duck pithivier, gambas, and a whopping Sunday roast lunch. Oh, and cocktails, too. Dinner, Thursday to Saturday; Sunday menu, 1pm to 8pm.

theoldspot.ie

Countrywide

An Sugan

Eat, drink and stay the night at the O'Crowley family's fabulous An Sugan on the corner of Wolfe Tone Street in Clonakilty, west Cork. There's food throughout the day in the bar, with lots of fresh produce, great seafood and steaks as well.

ansugan.com

Butler & Barry

Butler & Barry, Bray, Co Wicklow

There are unparalleled sea views from this top-notch gastrobar, which has a lovely glass-fronted, raised terrace, over Sea Life on Bray seafront in Co Wicklow. Think eclectic, casual food, ranging from pan-fried tiger prawns and burgers, to goat's cheese bonbons and fantastic wings.

butlerandbarry.com

Glandore Inn

Overlooking the harbour in Glandore,

Co Cork, this gastro hotspot is all about great seafood with great sea views; the aforementioned seafood is always fresh off the boats, and as for the views, believe me, they are spectacular.

glandoreinn.ie

Hibernian Bar

Set in the old Hibernian bank building on the corner of Patrick Street and Ormonde Street in Kilkenny, there's a historic vibe and an atmospheric buzz here, plus some really good contemporary casual food, ranging from fishcakes hollandaise to risotto with artichokes.

kilkennyhibernianhotel.com

Lock 13

Barry Flanagan's Lock 13 Gastro & Brew Pub, which is situated on the banks of the Grand Canal in the pretty village of Sallins, Co Kildare, is a great spot for a bite. There's a huge selection of beer and excellent steak sambos, among other things. A Click & Collect menu is now available, too.

lock13.ie

O'Mahony's

With a cool, rustic style, the family-run O'Mahony's of Watergrasshill, Co Cork, is a perfect setting to chow down on some great modern pub food. Located just 10 minutes from the Dunkettle Interchange, it was voted Best Gastropub in Cork 2019 at the Restaurant Association Awards.

omahonysofwatergrasshill.com

Raftery's

In the picturesque village of Craughwell in east Galway, there is some delicious gastro grub to be had at Raftery's bar, along with a warm welcome. You'll find great all-day food with hearty breakfast fry-ups and tasty burgers or fish and chips, not to mention the rich cheesy pizzas. There's a lovely open beer garden with tables, too.

facebook.com/rafterysbar.craughwell

Sweeney's

Sweeney's, Claddaghduff, Co Galway

With breathtaking views of Omey Strand, Omey Island and the headlands of Connemara before you, Sweeney's Strand Bar in Claddaghduff, Co Galway, definitely makes the cut for my 20 best gastro bars. Their fresh, locally caught seafood is wonderful, with great open crab sandwiches, chowder, and smoked mackerel pate as well.

sweeneysbarcladdaghduff.com

The Ballymore Inn

Georgina and Barry O'Sullivan's Ballymore Eustace gastropub in Co Kildare is superb, with lots of seafood from Duncannon, and hints of the south of France or Morocco with dishes like their new summer salad with Ardsallagh goat's cheese, garden leaves, Medjool dates, pomegranate, hazelnuts and honey and lemon dressing.

ballymoreinn.com

The Bulman

The Bulman, Kinsale, Co Cork

Right on the water's edge at Summercove, in Kinsale, Co Cork, Pearse and Mary O'Sullivan's pub is fabulous, as is its stylish, revamped Toddies restaurant upstairs. It's named for Pearse's grandfather, the legendary Toddy O'Sullivan of the Gresham Hotel in the 1960s, when Prince Ranier and Princess Grace pitched camp there with their entourage, as did Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. Have lobster and bubbles on the pier.

thebulman.ie

The King's Head

The building itself is historical, being more than 800 years old, and once home to the Mayor of Galway, but The King's Head on High Street is anything but out of touch. You'll find great seafood and meaty options here, and it's also part of Galway's Whiskey Trail for any armchair connoisseurs who fancy a taste of the good stuff.

thekingshead.ie

The Locke Bar

With an enormous terrace overlooking the rushing waters of the River Shannon, plus a new Locke Burger Truck, the popular Locke Bar on George's Quay in Limerick has something for everyone, from chowder to fisherman's pie, rib-eye steaks and steak & ale pies.

lockebar.com

The Towers Bar & Restaurant

The Towers Bar & Restaurant, Westport, Co Mayo

Bright, airy and relaxing, The Towers Bar & Restaurant in Westport, Co Mayo, has a very pleasant classic-meets-modern look and, more importantly, great food. Think golden-fried chicken wings or Killary mussels to start, followed by some home-made Mescan beer-battered cod or their signature Hereford beef burger with crispy bacon and twice-cooked chips. Takeaway available.

thetowersbar.com

The White House

In our famed gourmet capital of Kinsale, Co Cork, The White House bar, restaurant and guesthouse has a great central location and friendly service. From 12pm daily, there's food available in the bar, with everything from tasty seafood chowder and fresh fish, to poultry and steaks.

whitehouse-kinsale.ie

360 Cookhouse

With quite a gathering of restaurants now on the harbour in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, parking is not that easy, but tucked away around the corner, attached to King John's Castle, beside the war memorial, and facing a car park, you'll find this stylish gastropub. It has a great Pergola Garden Room, where you'll be fed royally - and your furry four-legged friends get their own canine menu too.

360cookhouse.ie

lucindaosullivan.com