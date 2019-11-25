Lucinda O'Sullivan: ‘Solas Tapas & Wine bar features small plates that are delightfully local yet eclectic’

I was watching the movie Ryan's Daughter recently and was absolutely blown away by it. Made in 1969 by the great film director David Lean, it was the film that put Dingle on the international stage. Tourists, captivated by its raw romance, followed in its footsteps for years.

Starring Robert Mitchum, John Mills, Trevor Howard and Sarah Miles, it was a tale of love, lust, the British occupation, the narrow-minded mentality of the time, and, inevitably, murder. Lean - who also made Lawrence of Arabia, Doctor Zhivago, The Bridge on the River Kwai and subsequently A Passage to India - weathered Dingle's storms and hardship for months on end, while exquisitely capturing its astonishing, dramatic, wild beauty.

Fifty years later, Dingle is a place for all seasons, with, in recent years, the fame and drawing power of its beloved aquatic mascot, Fungie, being matched by the town's thriving foodie scene. The annual Dingle Food Festival - spearheaded in 2007 by Martin Bealin of the superb Global Village restaurant - and Artie Clifford's Blas Awards, draws artisan food producers from all over the country.

It's now a town of diverse craft shops, galleries, bars and restaurants, including Jim McCarthy's Chart House, which held on to its Michelin Bib this year, and Julian and Katia Wyatt's Land to Sea, on whose doorstep I'd arrived five minutes after they'd received news of their new Bib.

