With a history that goes back to Strongbow, Walter Raleigh, and the Knights Templar, and having been a religious institution for many years, the plush Castlemartyr Resort - which is situated amid 220 acres of lush parkland in east Cork, and includes the ruins of an 800-year-old castle and an 18-hole golf links - opened its doors to the general public in 2008.

Lucinda O’Sullivan: 'It's become more accessible but still has acres of gorgeous parkland and great food'

Well, I say general public, but it started out being somewhat selective. You had to get by the gate lodge and barrier first, and, after that, you'd get a good look over by the sniffy-nosed management. First, over your car, and then your shoes and jewellery - they were more interested in guests that might arrive by helicopter.

Of course, it attracted all of the Irish glitterati, too, and it was said that a well-known man-about-town was invited down with his glamorous girlfriend for what would normally be a one or two-night stay, but, with his Roller parked up outside the front door for three weeks, the management became desperate to eject him. Meanwhile, a well-heeled Cork couple with 'real money' called in for a drink, and were ejected, as they weren't considered suitably attired.

It was 2008, and we were all still carried away by the Celtic Tiger, but, later that year, Lehman Brothers went bust in the US, and money dried up everywhere. Castlemartyr went into Nama, and was sold. After that, it became more accessible, but a few things never changed - the place is still stunning; the lands are still stunning - and head chef Kevin Burke has been there, through thick and thin, delivering stunning food. Burke had returned from London in 2009 to take up the role, having worked at the likes of the Michelin-starred Foliage at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Knightsbridge.

