With a history that goes back to Strongbow, Walter Raleigh, and the Knights Templar, and having been a religious institution for many years, the plush Castlemartyr Resort - which is situated amid 220 acres of lush parkland in east Cork, and includes the ruins of an 800-year-old castle and an 18-hole golf links - opened its doors to the general public in 2008.

With a history that goes back to Strongbow, Walter Raleigh, and the Knights Templar, and having been a religious institution for many years, the plush Castlemartyr Resort - which is situated amid 220 acres of lush parkland in east Cork, and includes the ruins of an 800-year-old castle and an 18-hole golf links - opened its doors to the general public in 2008.

Lucinda O’Sullivan: 'Castlemartyr is now both opulent and accessible, and the food is simply stunning'

It was 2008, and we were all still carried away by the Celtic Tiger, but, later that year, Lehman Brothers went bust in the US, and money dried up everywhere. Castlemartyr went into Nama, and was sold.

After that, it became more accessible, but a few things never changed - the place is still stunning; the lands are still stunning - and head chef Kevin Burke has been there, through thick and thin, delivering stunning food. Burke had returned from London in 2009 to take up the role, having worked at the likes of the Michelin-starred Foliage at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Knightsbridge.

We popped down for a night recently, and found the place hopping. We were staying in the main house, but there are also 103 guest rooms in the new wing and 47 luxury self-catering lodges.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In