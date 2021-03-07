Sweet habits and beautiful backyard bites

THE CONVENT KITCHEN

One hundred years ago last December, a group of Irish Benedictine nuns arrived to Kylemore Castle, Connemara, following the destruction of their Belgian home in World War I.

For years, they ran a school at what became Kylemore Abbey, but more recently they developed their amazing Victorian walled garden - and it's now a destination for thousands of visitors each year. Sr Genevieve Harrington tells me how they're managing in the pandemic.

"King Edward VII considered buying Kylemore, but admitted he couldn't afford the upkeep. However, a group of impoverished nuns thought they could. Our history here has been a struggle to keep afloat. It's how the nuns came to develop enterprising skills, of which making and selling chocolate is part," she says.

The nuns had been stocking shelves expecting a bumper 2020 - only to have their hopes dashed, distributing their stock to local hospitals and essential workers.

"When Covid closed down our newly refurbished kitchen and our small soap-making factory, I looked to see what could be done. I was very sad to have to say farewell to our Workaway volunteers who came to live, work and learn these skills.

"We had a brief window in the summer but that soon closed and has remained closed. What has stood us in good stead is the online business. Since lockdown, it has been a small but important source of business."

Sr Genevieve, with the help of Sr Jeanne and Sr Mariangela, has just added gorgeous handmade chocolate Lucky Lambs to their repertoire.

"They've been well received and it looks like they'll keep us busy in the chocolate kitchen into another summer - a summer when I hope we can look through the kitchen window and see visitors waiting for the bus to take them to the Victorian walled garden."

kylemoreabbey.com

THE FARM SHOP

John and Sue McMillan opened Ballagh Farm Shop in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, in March 2020, just as Covid shut everything down - but that hasn't stopped them living their dream.

"We moved to Ireland 17 years ago with our youngest son," Sue says. "We were growing vegetables in the UK but on a very small patch of garden at home. We wanted to leave the big jobs, the rat race, and start a new, quieter life in rural Ireland."

In 2018, Sue began a business degree through Equal Ireland, graduating in December 2020.

"I hoped it'd be fun and challenging, but never dreamt we'd build a Farm Shop business. We started to sell veg over our wall at home, coming up with a contactless 'text and collect' system," she says.

John built a farm shop in the garden, making it HSE compliant. He was already registered to sell Johnny's Yorkshire Wraps at markets (a unique flattened Yorkshire pud filled with striploin steak, goats' cheese and spinach), but that business closed due to Covid restrictions.

"The farm shop was going to keep the wolf from the door and let us achieve our passions," Sue says. "I was already self-employed with an internet company, Virtual PA Ltd, but this income was vital."

They now also stock Irish cheeses, local chutney, jams, flavoured oils, dressings, honey, bread, eggs, etc. During the lockdowns, they started producing vegetable boxes and with a social media campaign they took off. They are now trialling shipping weekend cheese boxes nationwide.

"What does the future hold? Well, the deliveries have really taken off while we're locked down - but will people travel to us when we have some freedom? We don't know, but we want to keep on doing what we are doing and providing the best vegetables and artisan products we can find to our customers."

ballaghfarmshop.ie

THE RESTAURANT

A destination for those in search of great food, Norbert Neylon's Oak Room Restaurant in Cavan town is celebrating 20 years in business.

"In 2003, the restaurant was destroyed by a fire - while I was on my honeymoon. That experience taught me that where there's a will there's a way. We came back stronger and we will again now."

The Oak Room responded to Covid with weekend contactless takeaway menus.

"I gathered the team and asked, what can we do? Closing was never an option. We know our customers very well so we focused on popular dishes and on simplicity. We think about the sauces and cuts of meat, so the dishes travel well, and also what customers would want to eat while stuck at home, focusing particularly on family meals.

"We're very careful with our costs. By keeping them to a minimum, we can offer the best price to our customers. Takeaway sales don't necessarily rake in the cash. Margins can be thin, but they keep us busy and ensure we'll be ready to hit the road running when we are allowed to open again."

Norbert is confident we will revert to normality, adding: "While the current uncertainty presents endless challenges, the saving grace is simple. People need to eat and enjoy doing so together. Dining is one of the fundamental ways we relate to each other.

"The need to socialise is so strong. My gut feeling is the minute it's safe to go out, restaurants are going to be full - and the Oak Room will be ready."

theoakroom.ie

THE HOTEL

Standing proud at the historic heart of the Marble City, the Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel is close to Kilkenny Castle, St Canice's Cathedral, The Smithwick's Experience, and the Kilkenny Design Centre, not to mention the wonderful cobbled streets and charming alleys abounding with historical sites, eateries, craft shops and artisan boutiques.

This former Hibernian Bank building is itself rich in classical features, adding atmosphere to what is a buzzing hotel with popular bars and restaurant. I spoke with its GM, James Lawless.

"Kilkenny, of course, is a huge destination for American tour groups as well as individual leisure guests from Europe - particularly France and Germany." James says.

But with no foreign tourism in 2020, they needed to show staycationers just how much Kilkenny has to offer families, couples, and friends.

"Given that safety was the number one factor for guests, we launched our 'Caring For You' programme - covering everything from robust cleaning procedures to switching complimentary newspapers to digital versions, thus reducing contact points.

"Focusing on strategic projects with our sister hotels in the iNua Collection has allowed us to use this time to develop projects that will be of long-term benefit to our hotel. I'm also hosting online team events to bring our colleagues together on a monthly basis.

"Our motto is 'Stay Connected' and we want to ensure we are of as much support as possible to our teams in these difficult months. We see 2021 continuing to be a year of ongoing change.

"For now, we're focused on what's most certain. We are planning ahead for the late summer months as well as the last quarter."

kilkennyhibernianhotel.com

