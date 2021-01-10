Staying afloat: taking 2021 one level at a time

THE LOBSTER MAN

I first met The Lobster Man, aka Michael Barrett, a few years ago in Midleton Farmers' Market in Cork, where his lobster rolls and whole lobster were going down a storm.

"Building on my existing food business, my 2020 plan included an option to expand my existing lobster-roll food stall in the Midleton market on a Saturday to the slightly larger enterprise of a fish-and-chip food trailer," he says.

Michael's food trailer was all ready to go when the pandemic hit, but he was determined to forge ahead despite all the new demands and challenges.

He adjusted his plan by simplifying his menu, prioritising simple, local, high-quality ingredients that were easy and reliable to obtain, and respecting travel restrictions.

"The fish is sourced from Ballycotton Seafoods in East Cork, which, in turn, is supplied from Irish fishing boats. The chipper chips are supplied by the renowned Walls Honest Chips, also local," he says.

In addition, Michael has his own fishing boat which helps him source some of the season's lobsters.

"I envisage selling my 'made-to-order' fresh fish and chips on Friday evenings for the majority of the year, adding Sunday afternoons for the spring/summer season.

"Based on the fact that food takeaways will be the new norm of eating out in 2021, I plan to build on my existing customer base to include catering events, dependent on future restrictions."

THE BAKER

THE BAKER

Eoin Cluskey captured our imagination in 2018 when he turned the fairly dreary Pearse Street in Dublin into an uber-cool destination with his Bread 41 bakery and cafe.

"Our mantra since Covid originally hit in March was 'the cavalry is not coming'. We looked at our affected client base and between direct and wholesale customers we were forecasting a drop of around 46pc into April, May and beyond," he says.

"Given that drop, we relaunched our website to drive online bookings direct. Thankfully we stabilised the business, reducing the drop in sales to 26pc throughout the summer, and, since then, the online side now represents 30pc of our sales."

In September, with support from Enterprise Ireland, they were able to invest in a new production facility, the Bread 41 Lab concept, which comes online tomorrow.

"We are targeting a new range of products and are super excited about the opportunity this affords us," Eoin says.

"Dublin city centre is very quiet and will be until such time that the vaccine has reached over 70pc of the population, but there is a growth opportunity around going local and hitting suburban areas such as farmers' markets with our new mobile unit, a retro 1950s electric vehicle. This is a toe in the water for us without the overheads of investing in a full-blown unit.

"The opportunities for Bread 41 are endless. We are fortunate with an amazing team that we've kept in full employment and we'll be taking on more people in the months ahead.

"If we would wish for anything in January 2021, it's that people would eat more real bread. To assist in this, we're giving away free 'starter packs' from the bakery throughout this latest lockdown."





THE RESTAURANT

The superb Pink Salt Indian Restaurant in the seaside town of Bray, Co Wicklow, opened about three years ago and has since become a popular dining hotspot. Its owners, Anubhav Srivastava and Jithin Jose Johance, told me how Covid has affected them.

"It was clear from the outset of the pandemic that our restaurant was going to face significant challenges, as many businesses were forced to shut and social-distancing guidelines were introduced. We were preparing ourselves in every way possible," says Anubhav.

"The last few months have had a significantly damaging impact on our restaurant. We are still scrambling to adjust to the definition of normal," adds Jithin.

Their holiday business and Christmas business have both also suffered greatly due to reduced seating and an enormous amount of last-minute cancellations and no-shows.

People, they feel, were being cautious with the increased number of Covid cases. The Twixmas period is normally a busy time for them but they weren't able to open due to government regulations.

"We strictly adhere to all the rules laid down by the HSE and take the utmost care in sanitising the premises. The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority," says Anubhav.

"To adapt, we have been trying to operate in new ways, turning ourselves into a takeaway, providing contactless delivery and pick-up services from the restaurant, introducing value menus to enjoy at home, and also adding our popular vegan menu and a few desserts into the takeaway option.

"We are very thankful to our patrons for supporting us and grateful to our team who are working hard to keep the business afloat."



THE HOTEL

"It's very sad to be here and see the place empty," says Jim Murphy, CEO of PREM Group, talking from Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney, Co Kerry.

"Covid-19 has been particularly hard on the hospitality industry. This hotel, like all of our properties, should have been filled with people celebrating the festive season. Instead we are closed again."

Having bought Cahernane in 2016 and spent €7.8m renovating the property, it was open for a total of only 115 days in 2020, which is very deflating for its GM Emer Corridan and her team, who care deeply about the hotel.

Jim is concerned that a lot of talent in the hotel and hospitality sector may be lost to other industries, giving rise to a major skills shortage in 2021.

"My hope is that Government will invest in training and upskilling and that any additional financial supports that can be put in place should be arranged with immediate effect. We also need the wage subsidy scheme to continue throughout all of 2021 and the rates holiday should also continue for another year."

He went on to say that all of the 'stops and starts' have been difficult and expensive.

"We got little notice of the various lockdowns, and that has been a major challenge. Our head chef, Eric Kavanagh, sources the best and freshest local ingredients, and many of these food items must be used quickly. We were fully booked over Christmas and new year. It was devastating to have to ring our guests and cancel.

"We would prefer if everything remains closed in January and February and we get this virus under control. We can sacrifice the business during the first two months of the year if we thought there would be no more lockdowns.

"Once the restrictions are lifted, the team in Cahernane will be ready and we will reopen. The future is bright for this beautiful country house hotel."



