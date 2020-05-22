Sophie White on the joys of faking it

In a relationship, I feel you're probably lying to your significant other between 40pc and 80pc of the time. I'm talking about the trivial stuff, by the way - the way you might tell them their hair looks good after a disastrous collision with a hair clippers.

Or the way they might say that you're still the most beautiful woman they've ever seen, when you are chronically unwashed and into hour five of a particularly relentless bout of cluster feeding (I realise this is quite a specific allusion, please bear with me; caring for the newest bab is currently like being attacked by a school of starving piranhas...) Anyway, what I'm saying is, there's a kind of undercurrent of ambient lying that is arguably essential for relationship harmony.

You could say it's a kind of 'fake it to make it' policy. You can't be doling out devastating truths to the other half all the time, otherwise daily life - mine, anyway - would undoubtedly be a deranged and vitriolic monologue detailing Himself's every minor infraction and poor aesthetic choices (sartorially speaking, he has a devotion to brown that is frankly baffling).

With the amount of low-grade lying required to maintain civility, I have always wondered how in the hell spouses manage to cheat on each other. The sheer admin of the lying on top of the bedrock of lies I'm already managing would surely break me, and would definitely not be worth whatever affair I was trying to hide.

Plus, inevitably, the affair would come to require the same kind of low-key lying the main relationship requires, quickly turning into Inception levels of deceit.

I'd be there trying to remember which of them is sensitive about their thinning hair and who is it that hates me making fun of their beige chinos - in fairness, the fact that I would be with not one but two men who favour a chino is probably a far greater problem requiring self-interrogation than the infidelity. It all just sounds too tedious for words. Plus, ya know, I love my husband. So there's that.

The other area that has been requiring a bit of fakery of late is the weekly takeaway. With our recent set-up, this spring has probably been the longest we've ever gone without a takeaway in our whole adult lives. Gone are the days of Vincenzo in my local chipper admiring my new haircut. I'm suddenly wondering does one's relationship with the chipper guy also exist on a bedrock of superficial lies? Does Vincenzo not like the new shorter fringe?

Anyway, existential chipper-guy relationship crisis aside, I've been spurred to make home-made versions of some of my fave takeaways, like this lush chicken curry.

Chicken curry

Serves 2

You will need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and diced

1 tablespoon curry powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

400ml chicken stock

2 teaspoon honey

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2-3 tablespoons yoghurt

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

60g flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

80g breadcrumbs

2 chicken breasts, sliced into strips

Rice and coriander, to serve

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. To make the curry sauce, heat the olive oil in a large pot and gently sweat the diced onions, the sliced garlic and the diced carrots for about 20 minutes, then stir in the curry powder and the garam masala. Add the chicken stock and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half. Blend, and then stir in the honey, the soy sauce, the yoghurt, and season with some salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste.

2 Pour the flour into a bowl and mix in the salt, then put the beaten egg in another bowl, and put the breadcrumbs into a third bowl. Dip each chicken strip into the flour, then into the beaten egg, and finally into the breadcrumbs. Put the crumbed chicken pieces on a lined baking tray and cook them for about 20 minutes, or until they are golden and cooked through. Serve them with the curry sauce spooned over the top, alongside some rice. Sprinkle some fresh coriander over the top.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine