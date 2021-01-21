Salty snacks, karaoke and a soak in the bath: how the Japanese do drinking

Japan, as anyone who has lived there will testify, is defined to a large extent by contradictions: ancient traditions rubbing shoulders with six-months-into-the-future innovation; rigid social structures with outré cultural trends. Nowhere is this double-sided nature more pronounced than when it comes to drinking.

The stereotype of the Japanese as strait-laced, rule-obeyers disappears when alcohol is involved. When they’re partying, they are hardcore.

A new book, The Japanese Guide to Healthy Drinking, explores that nation’s relationship with booze, their habits and preferences, how they indulge and what they most enjoy. What’s interesting — and refreshing — is that it’s different to what you would expect from an Irish book on this theme, where there would inevitably be something purse-lipped and vaguely disapproving.

The Japanese Guide to Healthy Drinking is far more cheerful. The subtitle clues us in: Advice from a Saké-Loving Doctor on How Alcohol Can Be Good for You. It’s as much a celebration of drinking as a warning of its dangers.

It’s the co-creation of Kaori Haishi, a saké journalist, and Shinichi Asabe, “a liver specialist who likes a drink”. There are also contributions from “25 booze-loving physicians”.

There’s lots of science and — rest assured, health zealots — we get the requisite cautions about alcoholic overload. But the authors also stress the enjoyment and pleasure of booze, and not just in the modern sense of “mmm, this craft beer has exquisite top-note; am I detecting a hint of coriander?”; that is, critiquing drink as a branch of the culinary arts. These guys also admire the drug itself and its mood-altering effects.

Of course, moral guardians are seldom in tune with the vox populi anyway, and the Irish enjoy getting merry as much as our Japanese friends. But how do our booze cultures differ?

Drinking life in Japan revolves around food and work more than here. For many of us, when we’re drinking, we’re drinking. Food is an afterthought, if thought of at all.

In Japan, alcohol is accompanied throughout an evening by snacks: edamame or natto (soya beans), nankotsu (fried chicken), pickles or shiokara (fermented squid). Revelry is often finished with ramen noodles. It’s salt and sauces all the way.

There are a lot of office-mandated drinking sessions (nomikai), a sort of corporate bonding session in which the glue is 40pc proof. Kaori mentions several times people being “forced to drink” by workmates or superiors (she’s not in favour).

It’s not so bad here. The post-work pint has died out to a large extent, and even Christmas parties are fairly sedate nowadays. In Japan, “party season” remains a big thing, and much of it is office-based.

Where do they drink? At the izakaya (probably closest to our pub), beer halls, cocktail bars, high-end restaurants, unpretentious tachinomi (standing bars) and, of course, the world-famous karaoke box. Sing when you’re winning, and we all feel like we’re winning after five pints and two chasers.

What do they drink? Beer (Japanese brands such as Asahi and Sapporo are as good as you’ll find anywhere), indigenous whiskeys, wine (mostly imported, though they’ve started making their own), umeshu (plum wine), chuhai (alcopops, basically), and shōchū and awamori (types of spirits distilled from rice).

‘Saké is good for you’

The most famous Japanese drink, though, is saké. A kind of rice wine, the main types are distinguished by taste, preparation, ingredients and so on. The common thread is the notion that saké is very good for you. (Why does that sound familiar?). Yes, the usual “drink in moderation” caveats apply — but a cup or two daily has been shown to help fight cancer, boost the immune system, prevent degenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, combat allergies, reduce cholesterol, strengthen bones and even moisturise the skin. And it tastes great, hitting that literal and figurative sweet spot somewhere between wine and spirits.

We could do worse than cultivating a saké habit in Ireland. Karaoke bars are great craic too — you’d be amazed how good you sound drunkenly hollering along with the office supplies manager to Nobody Does It Better — but personally I’d pass at constant eating throughout the evening. Really, a cigarette is the only accompaniment to alcohol any civilised person needs.

One ritual that it’s hard to see taking off here is a bath at the end of the night. Japanese people bathe more than anyone in the world and public baths are a big part of the social fabric. Kaori writes that she loves a hot bath after a heavy session.

The problem is that your blood pressure crashes and you’re thus in danger of passing out or, worst-case scenario, drowning. We’ll stick to plummeting on to the duvet with one boot still on because we’re too uncoordinated to untie the lace.

‘The Japanese Guide to Healthy Drinking’ is published in hardback by Robinson

