Rodent droppings, gnawed foodstuffs and cockroaches... FSAI issued 14 enforcement orders last month

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) have issued a warning to restaurant owners to ensure “compliance with the law” over the festive period, after 14 enforcement orders were issued last month.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in November included a significant number of rodent droppings and gnawed foodstuffs and packaging observed in a shop and store indicating a serious rodent infestation in the premises. Other reasons included a number of cockroaches witnessed crawling in food preparation and food storage areas.

Dr. Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said 14 enforcement orders in one month was “an unacceptable number”.

“The reasons for the Enforcement Orders having to be served are all easily preventable in the first place and food businesses should not allow their standards to slip,” she said.

“All food businesses must ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times. It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.

“With the busy Christmas period upon us, food businesses must be especially vigilant to ensure compliance with the law. Special attention should be given to food safety training for both full and part-time staff to cope with any extra demand.”

Eight Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on The Blue Door (take-away), 59 John Street, Kilkenny; Delvin Mart (Closed area: Restaurant), Delvin, Westmeath; Teach Lisa Crèche (Closed area: Kitchen), Newtowncunningham, Donegal; O’Rourke’s (retailer), 32 Bridgefoot Street, Dublin 8; Tesco Ireland Limited, Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim; O’Briens Gala, Tulla Road, Ennis, Clare; Everest Express Fish & Chips Takeaway, Tulla Road, Ennis, Clare; and Rice Asian Cuisine (restaurant), 11 Bridge Street, Ardee, Louth.

"Following a report from a customer in our Carrick on Shannon store a pest issue was identified.," a Tesco spokesperson said.

"As is standard a temporary closure notice was issued on the evening of 6th November. We immediately arranged for a pest control company to carry out a thorough inspection and the store reopened at 3.30pm the following day, with all appropriate measures taken. Tesco operates to the highest health and hygiene standards and regrets this issue arose and inconvenienced customers."

Five Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Galmere Fresh Foods Limited (Closed activity: Manufacturing of ready to eat products containing fresh basil, not subject to heat treatment, as an ingredient), Ballybrit Upper Industrial Estate, Monivea Road, Galway; Colours of India (restaurant), Unit 2 Hibernian Way, Mallow, Cork; Dawat Indian Restaurant, Main Street, Castlebar, Mayo; Original Curry House (take away), Main Street, Kiltimagh, Mayo; New World Thai and Chinese Take Away, 275 Glasnevin Avenue, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Galmere Fresh Foods Limited, Ballybrit Upper Industrial Estate, Monivea Road, Galway.

During the month of November, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to Cissie’s Farm Shop, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town, Donegal

Online Editors