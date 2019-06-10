Rodent droppings among the reasons why closure orders were served on these Irish food businesses last month

Rodent droppings and poor knowledge of food hygiene requirements were among the reasons why seven closure orders and four prohibition orders were served on Irish food businesses last month.

The garda recreation club in Westmanstown in Dublin 15 was closed because rodent droppings were found throughout the food premises, environmental health officers in the HSE said.

While in the Orient restaurant in Unit 1, Castlemill Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, officers deemed that there was “insufficient evidence” that two sushi chefs “had or were being supervised and instructed and or trained in food safety”.

Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that some food businesses are failing to adequately train their staff in food safety practices and this is leading to unhygienic premises which are putting the health of consumers at risk.

“It is not acceptable that any staff in food businesses are failing to demonstrate satisfactory food hygiene knowledge and skills. The failure of some food businesses to promote high food safety standards in their premises and among their staff has the potential to cause a serious risk to consumer health, which has been identified in this month’s enforcements. Food businesses must act responsibly to prevent these serious breaches of food legislation.”

Four Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on the garda recreation club; Peter Stanko Sausages, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; M&P Traditional Meat and Food Product, which operates on the Peter Stanko Sausages premises, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; and Rimantas Meats, Site 2, Unit 1, Belturbet Business Park, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan.

Three Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on the Orient restaurant in Unit 1, Castlemill Shopping Centre, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin; Pimientos restaurant in10 Trimgate Street, Navan, Meath; and Tim Nessa in 18 Davis Street, Limerick.

While three prohibition orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Peter Stanko Sausages, Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan; another business operating at the Peter Stanko Sausages premises in Lisnasarn, Cootehill, Cavan and Rimantas Meats, Site 2, Unit 1, Belturbet Business Park, Creeny, Belturbet, Cavan.

One Prohibition Order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on Blasta Street Kitchen, Seveagh, Glaslough, Monaghan

Other reasons for the enforcement orders included evidence of the cutting of meat in a room adjacent to the toilets; raw meat for the production of sausages being held at potentially unsafe temperatures pending processing; a sausage production area was found in a generally dirty and unhygienic condition; and chefs who could not tell how long raw fish for sushi had been in a freezer.

Online Editors