Revealed: The calorie count of your Easter egg and how long it takes to burn off

Calculate the calories on some of the Easter eggs on offer

With restrictions in place and spending the long weekend under lockdown, it may be hard to resist indulging in an Easter egg this coming weekend.

With the average person consuming around three Easter eggs over the bank holiday weekend, it may be worthwhile knowing what each egg contains.

How many times will you have to walk your 5k for every Easter egg?

Award-winning nutritionist Laura Warren advises people to “eat everything in moderation – go for the egg but know when enough is enough”.

Ms Warren advised people to stick to Easter eggs with a “70, 80 or 90pc cocoa chocolate and you’ll be doing all right – two or three squares and that should be enough”.

The health and nutrition expert advised people that “if your good, 80pc of the time, I’d have no issue with that” but warned people to “stay away from certain brands that will spike your sugar levels – and this is what will flare up cravings for the bad food”.

“Green Blacks organic Easter egg is my choice,” said the nutritionist, adding, “one Easter egg contains 73 teaspoons of sugar in Cadbury’s” eggs.

“Some people will start with that binge today,” but don’t eat the whole egg in one day,” said the owner of Elite Living Nutrition.

Ms Warren said a “happy medium” is needed and advised parents to be mindful this weekend about giving their children too much chocolate.

“Parents have the responsibility to control the amount of eggs that are given to their kids,” she said.

“Kids should get one egg and that’s it.”

“Easter is a time for celebrating with family with good food and having a small little bit of egg won’t kill anyone – it’s all about developing a healthy relationship with your food.”

The average daily calorie allowance for a man is around 2,500 calories, and for a woman it drops to around 2,000 calories – yet some Easter eggs will contain up to 2,000 calories. A whole day’s worth of consumption.

Independent.ie have calculated how much chocolate damage we will consume in our favourite Easter eggs this Easter weekend.

Starting off with the treats – a small Lindt Chocolate Bunny contains 1,100 calories in one single rabbit. A Cadbury’s Creme Egg has 177 calories, while Cadbury's Mini Eggs contain 444 calories.

How long will this take to burn?

A relatively small size Smarties Easter egg (122g) with 680 calories will take an hour of skipping to burn off.

While the popular Dairy Milk Buttons Easter Egg (128g) containing 697 calories will take you two hours of sit-ups to burn off.

A large Cadbury’s Crème Egg (233g) with everything included contains 1,158 calories and will take two hours of skipping to burn off.

Next up is the large Aero Easter egg (235g) with 1,259, which will take an hour and a half of squats to burn off.

Followed by a large Galaxy Easter egg with three chocolate bars inside will take three hours of running to burn off 1,604 calories.

However, extra-large chocolate Easter eggs can contain nearly 3,000 calories – such as the Cadbury Chopped Nut Easter egg with 2,977 calories, and the Cadbury Creme XL Easter egg with 2,459 calories.

When it comes to dark, white and milk chocolate, it appears dark is the least calorific option – it is also richer in iron and antioxidants than milk chocolate and lower in sugar. Butler’s Chocolates medium Dark chocolate Easter egg (310g) has 1,500 calories, which is 100 calories less than their milk chocolate version.

Small-Medium Easter eggs

Milky Bar 65g 392 calories

Kinder Surprise 100g 579 calories

Smarties 122g 680 calories

Cadbury Dairy Milk Freddo 122g 653 calories

Dairy Milk Buttons 128g 697 calories

Cadbury Mini Eggs 130g 696 calories

Rolo 131g 720 calories

KitKat 180g 943 calories

Large Easter Eggs

Lion Bar 200g 1,029 calories

Cadbury Creme Egg 233g 1,158 calories

Aero 235g 1,259 calories

Wispa 224g 1,196 calories

Heroes 236g 1,230 calories

Twirl 237g 1,260 calories

Maltesers Teasers 248g 1,298 calories

Celebrations 248g 1,194 calories

Galaxy 281g 1,604 calories

Wispa Gold 296g 1,560 calories

Premium Easter eggs

Thornton’s Classic Collection 207g 1,107 calories

Lindt Lindor with truffles 215g 1,378 calories

Butler’s Medium Wrapped Egg milk chocolate 310g 1,621 calories

Butler’s Medium Wrapped Egg dark chocolate 310g 1,500 calories

Lily O’Brien Desserts Chocolate Collection 345g 1,925 calories

