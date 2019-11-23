Restaurant review: 'Only a dodgy door detracts from the low-key charm of this Hong Kong-style barbecue bolthole'

One bank holiday Monday, about a hundred years ago, I found myself trapped in the snug to the right of the main entrance of Moran's Oyster Cottage in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.

The weather was bad, and the water from the weir had come up over the road, making it impassable. We made the best of it, reckoning that there were worse places in which to be stranded. We ordered more oysters, and more pints. The staff told us that the road would clear when the tide went out, but that it might take a few hours.

After a while, someone suggested a game of Never Have I Ever. For the uninitiated, this involves each person telling the group something that they have never done that they think everyone else has done, and then something they have done that they think no one else has. Things started off innocently enough.

One of the group hadn't done her Leaving Cert, but had ridden a horse bareback on a beach. In the way of these things, though, the situation deteriorated, as the more exhibitionist amongst us shared tales of drug-taking and debauchery.

