Restaurant review: 'Only a dodgy door detracts from the low-key charm of this Hong Kong-style barbecue bolthole'
Bullet Duck & Dumplings, 27 Mary Street Little, Dublin 7. bulletrestaurantco.ie
One bank holiday Monday, about a hundred years ago, I found myself trapped in the snug to the right of the main entrance of Moran's Oyster Cottage in Kilcolgan, Co Galway.
The weather was bad, and the water from the weir had come up over the road, making it impassable. We made the best of it, reckoning that there were worse places in which to be stranded. We ordered more oysters, and more pints. The staff told us that the road would clear when the tide went out, but that it might take a few hours.
After a while, someone suggested a game of Never Have I Ever. For the uninitiated, this involves each person telling the group something that they have never done that they think everyone else has done, and then something they have done that they think no one else has. Things started off innocently enough.
One of the group hadn't done her Leaving Cert, but had ridden a horse bareback on a beach. In the way of these things, though, the situation deteriorated, as the more exhibitionist amongst us shared tales of drug-taking and debauchery.
That day I learned words that I have never since had occasion to use. Two people whom I didn't know well were visibly shocked. The fact that they were due in Dublin Airport to catch a flight home, a flight that they were in danger of missing, didn't help.
I was reminded of that day last week in Bullet Duck & Dumplings, a new-ish little restaurant off Dublin's Capel Street serving Hong Kong-style barbecue and dumplings. The restaurant uses a special bullet oven imported from China to achieve authentic Cantonese roasting techniques.
It's Tuesday lunchtime and we arrive hungry. We nab one of the last tables, check out the menu and order. And then we become aware of a commotion at the entrance. The front door appears to be stuck, to have fallen out of alignment.
There are people inside who have finished their lunch and are ready to leave, and others who want to come in and eat. Neither cohort can be accommodated. One of the chefs emerges from the kitchen at the back holding a large cleaver that minutes before he had been using to chop the barbecue duck that is the restaurant's signature dish. It's obviously an efficient and indeed necessary piece of kit, but no less alarming for that.
Eventually, the door is fixed and order restored. A young man at another table has brought a copy of Robert Caro's The Power Broker to read during lunch; he appears to be at the half-way point.
It's supposed to be the best biography ever written (the subject is Robert Moses, America's greatest town planner), but I can't offer an opinion because, even though I have brought it with me on several holidays, I have yet to make any serious inroads on its 1,336 pages. (This is not something of which I am proud, but better to be honest.) If the door had remained stuck, who knows how far he might have got.
The issues with the door do not stop the food from coming. Har Gau prawn dumplings scattered with sesame seeds and micro herbs are excellent, the prawns plump and fresh, but the Shu Mai pork dumplings are a little too sweet and solid for our liking; the wrappers on both are nicely thin.
'Prawn and pork soup wontons' turn out not to be the hoped-for soup dumplings, but wonton soup. The dumplings are a little bland, but the broth good, enhanced by the addition of some of the fiery chilli sauce lurking on the table.
A bowl of egg-fried rice topped with crisp pork belly and de-boned barbecue duck is substantial and tasty, good cold weather food, one ample between two when paired with a few orders of dumplings. We pass on some of the more exotic menu options - Lu Shui Niu Zhan, Jiang Zhu Ti and Lu Shui Ya Shi (organ meat and feet, our waitress tells us). The bill comes to €34.50. I like the low-key charm of Bullet, and will be back, perhaps with my copy of The Power Broker, hoping that the doors might jam again.
THE RATING
8/10 food
9/10 ambience
9/10 value
26/30
ON A BUDGET
A bowl of jasmine rice topped with roasted meat - duck, three different pork options or chicken - costs a tenner.
ON A BLOWOUT
Two orders of dumplings, a whole roast duck and sides of rice and vegetables will cost €49.50.
THE HIGH POINT
The provenance of ingredients, including free-range chicken and duck, is a pleasant surprise.
THE LOW POINT
The dodgy door.
