Restaurant review: 'Nick Munier's latest venture after some career ups and downs offers tasty and modern French cuisine'

My French friend Katia is already seated when I arrive at Le Perroquet, and if I'm not mistaken there's a tear in her eye. "The music," she says, "is making me very happy and nostalgic."

The singer is France Gall, who won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 at the age of 17 and was a big star into the 1990s. A law introduced in France in 1994 required that 40pc of songs played on French radio stations had to be in French, the quota introduced to combat "the Anglo-Saxon cultural invasion". France Gall and her ilk were the soundtrack to Katia's teenage years in Paris.

Katia is my expert on French food, and Le Perroquet's schtick is nothing if not French. There is a French movie playing on a screen at the far end of the room (the gentle Monsieur Hulot's Holiday, starring Jacques Tati) and the interior is propped with rows of Ricard jugs and chirpy parrots. Katia is touched by a vintage Pierrot Gourmand lollipop stand; she remembers her granny "being too soft with me and buying me all the treats after school".

Le Perroquet is latest venture from Nick Munier, who has been through some career ups and downs (show me a person in the restaurant business who hasn't). He's a familiar face from his television appearances on shows such as Hell's Kitchen (he was Marco Pierre White's maître d') and on MasterChef Ireland, which he co-presented with Dylan McGrath.

