Restaurant review: Impressive new restaurant run by a husband-and-wife team has put Howth on the food map
Mamó, Harbour House, Harbour Road, Howth, Co. Dublin www.mamorestaurant.ie
I'm about to lay myself open to abuse now, like the time I dared to suggest there wasn't anywhere good to eat in Killarney, and what a shame that was considering the town's status as one of the country's most important tourist destinations. (Perhaps things have improved in the Kingdom? I'd like nothing better than to be proven wrong. Do send any recommendations my way.)
So while the prospect of a Sunday jaunt to Howth always appeals, the plan can fall asunder when it comes to deciding where to eat. Sure, there are fish and chips, street-food from the market and decent seafood places along the pier, but nothing that excites, nothing to make Howth a food destination. Until now.
Mamó is a new restaurant from husband-and-wife team Jess D'Arcy and Killian Durkin. If you have ever frequented Dublin restaurant Etto, where she worked for many years, you will recognise Jess's face; Killian used to be the chef at Charlotte Quay. Aside from Jess and the warm, relaxed style of hospitality that I associate with her, there are more than a few similarities between Mamó and Etto, which regular readers will know I consider to be a very good thing, Etto being my favourite restaurant in the world.
(It's been all change on Merrion Row recently, by the way, with Etto chef Barry Sun Jian departing to open his own restaurant, Volpe Nera in Blackrock, and Vish Sumputh, latterly of Luna, which closed suddenly earlier this year, taking over in the kitchen. There have been changes to the menu, reports are good.)
At Mamó, the á la carte menu is divided into snacks, starters, mains, sides and desserts and, as a group of five for Sunday lunch and out to have a good time, we are able to cover most of it (the same menu is served at dinner).
In the age of Instagram, signature dishes have never been more important - every restaurant needs one to call its own. (If you're interested in reading more on the topic, Signature Dishes That Matter, published by Phaidon last month, is fascinating and includes dishes from Irish chefs Gerry Galvin, Michael Clifford and Richard Corrigan, several featuring black pudding.)
At Mamó, the signature dish is the Cod Chip, Jenga-shaped pieces of fried confit potato with a hint of rosemary about them, topped with little blobs of taramasalata. I could, but shouldn't, eat a lot of these. Wolffish - not a fish familiar to me, but caught locally - tempura comes with a delectable tarragon mayonnaise, and whipped chicken liver parfait with crisp pieces of chicken skin by way of implements for scooping. So far, so excellent.
A crudo of monkfish with grapefruit and pink peppercorn is light and fresh, while tarragon gnocchi with squash, feta and crisp sage leaves is a heartier option suited to the bitter day. Mandolin-slivers of braised celeriac combine elegantly with hazelnuts and pickled chanterelles, while razor clams with garlic butter and a toasted macadamia crumb, each shell holding three clams, are gutsy fabulous.
For mains, we share a magnificent côte de boeuf from Rick Higgins in Sutton that would rival that served in Etto (this is saying something), extra bearnaise delivered without the bat of an eyelid, and a huge tranche of perfectly cooked wild halibut. Pheasant comes with autumn vegetables from the good people at McNally Family Farm down the road; there are tasty sides of tenderstem broccoli with smoked yoghurt and rainbow-coloured heritage carrots with tahini and pomegranate.
For pudding, there's a rather good apple baba, and a lovely Howth honey and almond floating island with almond praline. There's a candle in each, as we have two birthdays to celebrate.
Lunch for five, with three bottles of Colar Domino from Vitor Claro in Colares, the coastal region west of Lisbon (€40), at 11pc ABV a perfect lunchtime wine, and three glasses of 2017 Chateau Dereszla dry furmint from Hungary (11.5pc) (€9), our bill comes to €405 before service.
Happy days in Howth, what could be nicer?
THE RATING
9/10 food
9/10 ambience
9/10 value
27/30
ON A BUDGET
The 2/3-course lunch served Wednesday to Friday is priced at €25/29. It might feature leek vinaigrette with smoked eel, apple and watercress followed by brill with cauliflower, capers and brown shrimp, and honey tart with sea-salt ice-cream.
ON A BLOWOUT
Dinner for two could cost €130 before drinks.
THE HIGH POINT
Howth has a destination restaurant at last.
THE LOW POINT
The room can be chilly.
