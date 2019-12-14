Restaurant review: Impressive new restaurant run by a husband-and-wife team has put Howth on the food map

I'm about to lay myself open to abuse now, like the time I dared to suggest there wasn't anywhere good to eat in Killarney, and what a shame that was considering the town's status as one of the country's most important tourist destinations. (Perhaps things have improved in the Kingdom? I'd like nothing better than to be proven wrong. Do send any recommendations my way.)

So while the prospect of a Sunday jaunt to Howth always appeals, the plan can fall asunder when it comes to deciding where to eat. Sure, there are fish and chips, street-food from the market and decent seafood places along the pier, but nothing that excites, nothing to make Howth a food destination. Until now.

Mamó is a new restaurant from husband-and-wife team Jess D'Arcy and Killian Durkin. If you have ever frequented Dublin restaurant Etto, where she worked for many years, you will recognise Jess's face; Killian used to be the chef at Charlotte Quay. Aside from Jess and the warm, relaxed style of hospitality that I associate with her, there are more than a few similarities between Mamó and Etto, which regular readers will know I consider to be a very good thing, Etto being my favourite restaurant in the world.

(It's been all change on Merrion Row recently, by the way, with Etto chef Barry Sun Jian departing to open his own restaurant, Volpe Nera in Blackrock, and Vish Sumputh, latterly of Luna, which closed suddenly earlier this year, taking over in the kitchen. There have been changes to the menu, reports are good.)

