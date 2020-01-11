Restaurant review: 'If I lived closer, I would book in for lunch every week'

The last time that I ate at Ox, which was a couple of years ago, I fell into conversation with a man who has lunch there every Friday, at the same corner table. This struck me as a civilised habit, one I aspire to adopt in the future, albeit a little closer to where I live. He has stayed in touch on Twitter and occasionally lets me know about other good meals that he has had. Alain Kerloc'h, who owns Ox with chef Stevie Toman, tells me that on the rare occasion the man can't make it, his wife steps in and takes up the slot. Every restaurant needs customers such as these.

On this occasion, we visited for lunch on a Thursday, so my friend was not there, but the room was pleasantly full and we sat at the table for four in the window. You wouldn't think that looking out on to a main road, with the river running alongside it but barely visible, the yellow Harland and Wolff cranes towering in the distance, would be particularly pleasant, but somehow it is.

I love the dining room at Ox. I don't think that there's a restaurant in the country that has as high a ceiling, and the simple, modernist furniture is both good-looking and comfortable. A re-vamp of the kitchen means that the chefs are now more on show than they were before. I spot a young man, Matt Logan, whose food I've eaten on a few previous occasions, working away alongside Stevie. Alain says that every chance he gets, during his holidays, Matt is off staging in a different great restaurant in New York or Copenhagen. The kitchen crew look like a happy bunch, and the floor staff are delightful, too, relaxed yet wholly professional. The young Italian woman sommelier wears her knowledge lightly, while dispensing good advice.

Having driven up from Dublin just for lunch, it seemed a shame not to go for the full tasting menu, which has several dishes in common with the set lunch.

