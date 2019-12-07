Restaurant review: A return to Peploe’s offers a delicious reminder of why it’s one of the best in the business
Peploe's, 16 St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2. peploes.com
It's not so much that I was barred from Peploe's than I barred myself after an 'incident'. I had been there in the company of someone who went in for finger clicking and general rudeness to staff; a waitress ended up in tears. I was mortified and hadn't been back since, then a pal suggested Peploe's for a festive lunch.
I reckon that enough time has elapsed to risk it; we book in for a 3.15pm slot one Friday afternoon.
My fear that the third week of November is a tad early for getting into the Christmas spirit turns out to be misplaced. The place is hopping. (Perhaps Peploe's is like this every Friday afternoon year-round, full of people who know how to live, even in the depths of a miserable Dublin winter, and who understand that a long, loose lunch every now and then is good for the soul?) And I mean hopping in a good (friends and family) way, rather than in a bad (office party) way. We spot a number of familiar faces, running the gamut from cool author (Sally Rooney) to rugby legend (Hugo MacNeill).
Anyway, here we are at a table to the right of the entrance that gives us a clear view of the basement room, which used to be a safety- deposit facility. The only natural light is to the front - not a problem if you're in the mood for a lunch that has the potential to segue into dinner without anyone noticing. Our table has been configured to make it accessible for a wheelchair user; walking past along St Stephen's Green and looking at the steps down to the basement, you wouldn't think that Peploe's is a restaurant that would work for anyone with mobility issues, but it turns out that you can come in through the back (best to arrange ahead of time) and that there is a fully accessible loo.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
So, the ambience is mighty; what about the food? It's a classic offering, enhanced by good provenance and a kitchen team, led by Graeme Dodrill, that knows what it's doing. The signature veal kidneys, cooked with wholegrain mustard, grapes and Gubbeen chorizo and served with toasted brioche, are as rich and delicious as they sound, while the gambas with toasted sourdough (from Bread 41) and a punchy spiced chilli aioli prove quite the crowd pleaser. And after a recent encounter with a stingy €7 arancino, I'm pleased to report that the Peploe's version comprises three delectable veal-stuffed arancini under a flurry of aged Parmesan, accompanied by caper mayonnaise. The only dud amongst the starters is the salmon and dill croquettes, in which the dill overwhelms.
By way of mains, two stick with the fish of the day from the set menu (hake - they were happy but I didn't get a taste), while three veer into specials territory. Turbot with chorizo risotto, chargrilled Argentinian red prawns and spider crab sauce (€9 supplement) is gutsy fabulous, while Wicklow pheasant with bread sauce, fondant potato, braised cabbage and port jus (€4) is the essence of winter comfort. A whopping T-bone from Rick Higgins with watercress and 'Dublin Bay prawn butter' that turns out to feature a generous complement of actual prawns (€12) is sublime. Fries, duck fat roasties and courgette fritters are all on the money, and we finish by sharing an impeccable hazelnut and chocolate Paris-Brest.
The food bill for five comes to €223. We drink a light, perfect-for-lunchtime Pinot Noir/Gamay, the Passetoutgrain 2015 from Domaine Stéphane Magnien (€42 per bottle, great value), and a Saint-Véran by the glass (€14).
I'm finding it hard to think of a restaurant anywhere in Dublin that combines such a genuinely warm (but not smarmy) welcome with top-class service, a ferocious buzz and exemplary food. Peploe's is no secret, but it is a restaurant that should be on your list, for the inevitable moment when it's your job to come up with a venue for a classic restaurant that will make everyone happy. If you're someone who's always seeking out the new, Peploe's may have fallen off your radar. It shouldn't.
P.S. I have never met owner Barry Canny before but we're introduced as we leave. He tells me that his priority at this time of year is to make sure that regulars are taken care of. "January comes around very fast," he says. Wise words.
THE RATING
9/10 food
10/10 ambience
10/10 value
29/30
ON A BUDGET
The set lunch is €36.50 for two courses (it was €32.50 when we ate there) and €42.50 for three.
ON A BLOWOUT
Hit the à la carte menu and you could be looking at €160 for dinner for two before drinks or service.
THE HIGH POINT
Efficient and warm service, food that surpassed expectations by a mile, and a terrific buzz in the room.
THE LOW POINT
The mural. Sorry.
Weekend Magazine
Related Content
- Restaurant review: 'Only a dodgy door detracts from the low-key charm of this Hong Kong-style barbecue bolthole'
- Lucinda O'Sullivan's 20 best Christmas spots for eating and drinking in Dublin
- Restaurant review: 'I loved everything I'd heard about Spitalfields... but menu mishaps and venue left me cold'
- Restaurant Review: 'Osteria Lucio makes its pasta by hand each day, and the spaghetti is simple and perfect'