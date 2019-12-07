Restaurant review: A return to Peploe’s offers a delicious reminder of why it’s one of the best in the business

It's not so much that I was barred from Peploe's than I barred myself after an 'incident'. I had been there in the company of someone who went in for finger clicking and general rudeness to staff; a waitress ended up in tears. I was mortified and hadn't been back since, then a pal suggested Peploe's for a festive lunch.

It's not so much that I was barred from Peploe's than I barred myself after an 'incident'. I had been there in the company of someone who went in for finger clicking and general rudeness to staff; a waitress ended up in tears. I was mortified and hadn't been back since, then a pal suggested Peploe's for a festive lunch.

I reckon that enough time has elapsed to risk it; we book in for a 3.15pm slot one Friday afternoon.

My fear that the third week of November is a tad early for getting into the Christmas spirit turns out to be misplaced. The place is hopping. (Perhaps Peploe's is like this every Friday afternoon year-round, full of people who know how to live, even in the depths of a miserable Dublin winter, and who understand that a long, loose lunch every now and then is good for the soul?) And I mean hopping in a good (friends and family) way, rather than in a bad (office party) way. We spot a number of familiar faces, running the gamut from cool author (Sally Rooney) to rugby legend (Hugo MacNeill).

Anyway, here we are at a table to the right of the entrance that gives us a clear view of the basement room, which used to be a safety- deposit facility. The only natural light is to the front - not a problem if you're in the mood for a lunch that has the potential to segue into dinner without anyone noticing. Our table has been configured to make it accessible for a wheelchair user; walking past along St Stephen's Green and looking at the steps down to the basement, you wouldn't think that Peploe's is a restaurant that would work for anyone with mobility issues, but it turns out that you can come in through the back (best to arrange ahead of time) and that there is a fully accessible loo.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In