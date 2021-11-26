Warm up with Donal Skehan’s winter comfort dishes

This week, it’s all about winter comfort food . When the supermarket shelves lay empty during the worst of our lockdowns, I recall spotting packs of gnocchi lying lonely in the pasta aisles as the more popular shapes of spaghetti and penne were snapped up. I was surprised, as it’s an ingredient I always pick up and like to have to hand for speedy little comfort food suppers.

The potato-based pasta shapes are, of course, delicious made from scratch, with far lighter results, but the store-bought alternatives work just fine, and I have no shame adding them to a slow-braised beef ragu or baking them with a simple spiced tomato sauce and a bubbling cheese top.

My cacio e pepe gnocchi is a dish which is perfect for this time of year when there’s a huge variety of mushrooms on offer. Cacio e pepe, meaning cheese and pepper, is just that — a silky sauce that coats pasta beautifully with just the right spice from cracked black peppercorns and the salty creaminess of Parmesan and Pecorino cheese. Ask any Italian and they will tell you to omit the butter and, of course, the mushrooms, and most likely the gnocchi, but hey, where’s the fun in that? Enjoy it in all its indecent glory.

I always find there’s something wonderfully nostalgic about a baked potato. My mum used to make them to serve alongside beef bourguignon or stroganoff as a steaming hot side, burst open to reveal a fluffy interior begging for salty Irish butter. I have found a love for them again recently, and they are perfect comfort food, with plenty of filling options to choose from. Serve them as they are or with some winter leaves with a shimmer of sharp, mustardy dressing. Ideal winter eating.

This time of year is made for pies, tarts, galettes, and sticky, stodgy cakes. The type of sweet that this cold weather demands, a free-from galette is the ideal vehicle for any windfall of autumnal fruits. In this case, a simple apple galette will fill you with all the warmth you need on a cold evening before the dizzying heights of Christmas treats invade our kitchen. Served with whipped cardamom cream and buttery rough-puff pastry, a slice of this galette is what I dream of as the dark days of winter roll in.

Jacket Potato Night

For the potatoes:

8 baking potatoes

Olive oil

Sea salt and ground black pepper

Option one: smoked fish

150g hot smoked salmon

250g crème fraiche

Handful finely chopped chives

Handful finely chopped dill

100g unsalted butter, room temperature

1-2oz jar trout roe

Option two: bacon, blue cheese and caramelised red onion

2 tbsp butter

2 red onions, sliced

6 slices streaky bacon, cooked

150g blue cheese, crumbled

Option three: creamy mushrooms

1 tbsp butter

1 clove garlic, finely sliced

250g mushrooms, roughly torn

150ml crème fraiche

Small handful parsley, roughly chopped



Method

For the potatoes:

1. Heat the oven to 200C.

2. Prick the potatoes all over, rub with olive oil and salt, and place on a baking sheet or directly on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes, or until the skin is crisp and the potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork. At this point, the potatoes, sliced open with a cross, are ready for your filling of choice.

For the smoked fish mix:

1. In a bowl, mix together the hot smoked salmon and crème fraiche, add half the chives and dill, and season well with salt and pepper.

2. Add a good knob of butter to each potato and spoon on the smoked fish mix. Top with the trout roe and remaining herbs.

For the bacon and blue cheese mix:

1. Heat a generous knob of butter in a pan over a medium heat and slowly fry the onions for about 35 minutes or until golden and sticky. Season with salt. When caramelised, put aside for filling.

2. Add a good knob of butter to each potato and top with the bacon, caramelised onions and crumbled blue cheese.

For the mushroom mix:

1. Melt the butter in a frying pan over a medium-high heat.

2. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook until the mushrooms are tender.

3. Add the crème fraiche and stir through until the mushrooms are completely coated. Season with salt and pepper and stir through the chopped parsley.

4. Add a good knob of butter to each potato and top with the mushrooms and some parsley.

Cacio e Pepe Gnocchi with Mushrooms

Serves: 2

Ingredients

500g mixed mushrooms, best quality (interesting selection)

250g good quality gnocchi

1 tbsp or more black peppercorns

75g butter

100g Parmesan, finely grated

50g Pecorino, finely grated

Sage leaves

Method

1. Place a large saucepan of salted water over a high heat and bring to the boil. Add the gnocchi and cook according to packet instructions. Drain, reserving 200ml of liquid.

2. Toast the peppercorns in a very hot, dry pan until fragrant, then roughly crush in a pestle and mortar. Remove half a teaspoon to scatter over at the end.

3. Add the butter to the frying pan and return to the heat. Once the butter is melted, add the mushrooms, tossing to coat. Season with salt and pepper and allow to fry on one side for a couple of minutes until they begin to brown. Gently turn them and fry on the other side until you have gnarly brown edges on the mushrooms. Remove from the pan and set aside on a plate.

4. Add a little more butter to the pan and, when it’s melted, add the toasted peppercorns. Stir through the sage and allow to toast in the golden butter mix. Stir through the reserved pasta water and simmer for a minute or so until slightly reduced.

5. Add the drained gnocchi to this and toss to coat in the sauce. Simmer for a minute or two until the pasta has absorbed a little of the liquid. Remove from the heat and stir through the mushrooms and most of the cheese, keeping a little back to serve.

6. Serve straight away in wide bowls with the remaining black pepper and cheese sprinkled over the top.

Apple Galette with Cardamom Whipped Cream

For the pastry:

250g plain flour

1 tsp caster sugar

1 tsp flaky salt (Maldon is great)

170g very cold, unsalted butter (cut into small cubes)

2 eggs (1 beaten for glazing)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

80ml ice-cold water

For the filling:

6 cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced lengthways

3 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Juice of ½ lemon

For the cream:

200ml double cream

1 tbsp icing sugar, sifted

½ tsp ground cardamom

½ tsp vanilla bean paste



Method

1. For the pastry, place the flour, sugar, salt and butter in a large mixing bowl and, using a pastry blender or a butter knife, cut the butter into the flour until you are left with small pea-sized lumps of butter.

2. In a measuring jug, whisk together the egg, vinegar and ice water until combined. Make a well in the centre of the flour and butter mixture and pour in the liquid.

3. Using two large forks, gently toss all the ingredients together until the dough takes shape and begins to hold together. Turn the dough out on to a layer of cling film and wrap. Place in the fridge to chill for a good 30 minutes before rolling out.

4. Preheat the oven to 200C.

5. Place the cooking apples in a bowl with the remaining ingredients for the filling. Mix and set aside.

6. Roll out the pastry to a disc, about 5mm in thickness, on a floured work surface. Transfer to a lined flat baking tray.

7. Place the apples in the centre of the pastry disc, leaving at least 4cm around the sides. Fold the edges of the pastry inward, over and around the apples, leaving the centre exposed. Brush the outside edges of the pastry with beaten egg. Bake in a hot oven for 40 minutes until golden brown and the apples are tender when pierced with a fork.

8. While the galette cooks, in a bowl, whisk the cream with the sugar, cardamom and vanilla bean paste until thickened.

9. Remove the cooked galette from the oven and let it cool until just warm. Serve with dollops of the freshly whipped cream.