Try Susan Jane White’s easy Cheddar and chive filo tart recipe for a Greek-style lunch getaway

Those crafty, clever Greeks have over 20 legendary ways of using filo pastry. I have three. For some inexplicable reason, filo pastry terrifies me. I’m mindful of getting over my daft neurosis because filo pastry can make vegetarian cooking a total cinch.

Just think of all the healthy veg we can stuff behind those delicate, golden layers of pastry!

Grab yourself some frozen filo, defrost it in the fridge for a few hours, and clear some counter space. We’re going to release our inner Rothko with some melted butter and a canvas of filo.

Feel free to use whatever greens you have loitering on your windowsill or in the garden (parsley? chard? kale?). The Greeks love these filo tarts alongside bowls of salted, juicy tomatoes or garlicky spinach, both of which are quick and easy to prep while the tart is in the oven.

Expand Close Cheddar & Chive Filo Tart. Photo: Susan Jane White / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cheddar & Chive Filo Tart. Photo: Susan Jane White

Cheddar & Chive Filo Tart

Serves 4-6

You will need:

Olive oil, to grease

7 filo pastry sheets (you can buy ready-made filo in sheets at the frozen section of supermarkets)

100g melted butter (use half butter, half olive oil if you prefer)

3 tablespoons chopped chives

(or greens of your choice)

Large handful of grated Cheddar cheese

4 eggs

½ teaspoon flaky sea salt, or 1 teaspoon finely chopped capers, or 1 tablespoon chopped olives

Good crack of black pepper

Sesame seeds, to sprinkle



1 Crank up the oven to 200C, 400F, Gas 6. Line a 20cm circular cake pan with non-stick parchment paper or grease the pan with a touch of olive oil.

2 Unroll your defrosted filo sheets on a scrupulously clean counter. You should have 7 sheets on top of one another. The longer side needs to be close to your belly. In techie speak, we’re going for landscape mode, not portrait mode.

3 Generously brush the top sheet with melted butter, or the butter and olive oil combination, whichever you’re using. Roll into a long, thin log, rolling the pastry sheet away from your body. Curl this filo-pastry log up loosely, like a snail made from Play-Doh. Pop the pastry roll into the centre of your prepared pan.

4 Repeat this process with each sheet of filo and melted fat. Each subsequent filo roll will wrap around this centre ‘snail’ in the cake pan. Keep going until the last filo sheet looks like a C-shape around the very edge of the dish. Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes (a golden top does not necessarily mean the inside layers of filo are cooked through. Make sure your filo is cooked all the way through, without burning the top layer).

5 Make your filling by whisking, in a bowl, the chopped chives or the greens, whichever you are using, and the grated Cheddar cheese into your eggs. Add the salt or the chopped capers or the chopped olives, whichever you are using, and some freshly ground black pepper. Pour this over your baked, crispy filo tart, sprinkle with the sesame seeds, and return to the still-on oven for another 10 minutes for the eggs to set.

6 Let the tart cool for 10 minutes. Slice it and serve with a side of spinach and a dollop of chilli sauce, such as peanut rayu. But it’s totally fabulous on its own, too.