| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Three home-made pasta sauces from Rachel Allen for easy, tasty mid-week meals

When you need a quick and easy meal on a busy week night, having a stash of delicious, nutritious home-made pasta sauces to hand is a time-saving godsend. Rachel Allen has three sumptuous recipes to try

Spaghetti with mushrooms, cream and herbs. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand
Tomatoes Expand

Close

Spaghetti with mushrooms, cream and herbs. Photo: Tony Gavin

Spaghetti with mushrooms, cream and herbs. Photo: Tony Gavin

Tomatoes

Tomatoes

/

Spaghetti with mushrooms, cream and herbs. Photo: Tony Gavin

Rachel Allen Twitter

Having a few home-made pasta sauces in the fridge or freezer will save oodles of time when you need to whip up a meal in minutes.

The mushroom, cream and herb sauce recipe - made here with spaghetti, right - is so versatile, and also pairs perfectly with lamb chops, steak or fish. It's also delicious added to an omelette.

I have used sage in the version here, but feel free to use other herbs instead. Marjoram, rosemary, thyme, parsley, chives and tarragon, or a mixture, will all work.