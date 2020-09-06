Three home-made pasta sauces from Rachel Allen for easy, tasty mid-week meals

Having a few home-made pasta sauces in the fridge or freezer will save oodles of time when you need to whip up a meal in minutes.

The mushroom, cream and herb sauce recipe - made here with spaghetti, right - is so versatile, and also pairs perfectly with lamb chops, steak or fish. It's also delicious added to an omelette.

I have used sage in the version here, but feel free to use other herbs instead. Marjoram, rosemary, thyme, parsley, chives and tarragon, or a mixture, will all work.

If you're looking for an Italian classic that's brilliant to make at this time of the year then try peperonata, far right.

Made with Irish tomatoes and peppers, which are still in season, this is a brilliant pasta sauce to have in the freezer for a rainy day. It's also a great accompaniment to meat and fish.

For a super speedy supper, why not try gremolata, also far right? It's the classic Milanese accompaniment to veal shank, but this sauce is equally wonderful tossed through freshly cooked ribbons of pasta, such as tagliatelle.

Store the sauce in a jar in the fridge, covered with a layer of olive oil, like a pesto, and it will keep for a few weeks.

Buon appetito!

Rachel's top tip

Short of hob space? Cook your pasta in boiling water for 4 minutes - or 2 minutes for spaghetti/tagliatelle. Take the saucepan off the hob, cover it with a lid and set it aside for 8-10 minutes until the pasta is just cooked - it should be al dente, meaning it should still retain some 'bite'.

Gremolata sauce

Serves 4-6

You will need:

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons capers, roughly chopped

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

A few tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

You will also need:

Pasta

1 Put the crushed garlic in a bowl with the chopped fresh parsley, the finely grated lemon zest, the extra-virgin olive oil and the roughly chopped capers.

2 Taste, and, if necessary, season the mixture with some sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

3 Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the packet, drain it, and stir through some gremolata to taste. Scatter with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and serve.

Spaghetti with mushrooms, cream and herbs

Serves 6-8

You will need:

50g butter

450g mushrooms, sliced

6 spring onions, finely sliced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A squeeze of lemon juice

225ml cream

2-3 teaspoons chopped sage (or marjoram, rosemary, thyme, parsley, chives or tarragon, or a mixture) For the pasta, you will need:

450g spaghetti or tagliatelle

A little Parmesan, freshly grated or shaved in slivers

1 To make the pasta sauce, melt half (25g) of the butter in a large frying pan over a high heat. When it foams, add half of the sliced mushrooms and saute them, tossing them regularly, until they are wilted and golden.

2 Tip the cooked mushrooms out onto a plate, and repeat this process with the remaining butter and mushrooms.

3 Once all the mushrooms are cooked, add them all back into the pan, along with the finely sliced spring onions. Turn down the heat and cook gently for a couple of minutes until the spring onions are tender. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper and a tiny squeeze of lemon juice.

4 Next, add the cream. Heat the mixture over a high heat again, and allow it to bubble for a few minutes until the cream has thickened a little.

5 Add the chopped sage, and season again with with salt and freshly ground black pepper if necessary. Use the pasta sauce immediately, or store in the fridge for up to five days, or freeze it.

6 When you're ready to eat, bring a large saucepan of water to a fast rolling boil, add some salt, and the spaghetti or tagliatelle, whichever you are using. Bring the water back to the boil and cook the pasta, uncovered, for 8-10 minutes until it is just cooked.

7 Drain the pasta, but reserve a cupful of the pasta cooking water. If you're not able to serve the pasta immediately, and it has been sitting with the pasta sauce for too long before serving, you can use some of the reserved pasta cooking water to thin out the pasta sauce.

8 Toss the drained pasta with the pasta sauce and taste again for seasoning, adding some more salt and freshly ground black pepper if necessary.

9 Sprinkle with a little freshly grated or shaved slivers of Parmesan and serve immediately.

Rachel's top tip

If I have cooked pasta with a drizzle of cream and fresh herbs, one of my favourite ingredients to toss through it is Frank Hederman's hot smoked salmon. Also delicious in salads, sandwiches, or with eggs, this salmon has become a fridge staple in our house. Available at selected shops, farmers' markets, the English Market in Cork, or online at frankhederman.com

Peperonata

Serves 6

You will need:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 clove of garlic, crushed or grated

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 red peppers

2 yellow peppers

6 large ripe tomatoes

Pinch of sugar

2 tablespoons torn basil or a few teaspoons basil pesto

1 Put the olive oil in a saucepan over a medium-high heat and add the sliced onion and the crushed or grated garlic, whichever you are using. Season them with some salt and freshly ground black pepper, then cover with a butter wrapper or a piece of parchment paper, and the saucepan lid. Turn the heat down to low, and cook until the onions are completely tender - this should take about 8-10 minutes.

2 While the onions are cooking, prepare the red and yellow peppers. Halve them and remove the seeds and the white membrane. Cut the peppers into quarters and then into 1.5cm squares.

3 Add the diced peppers to the onions and garlic in the pan, discarding the butter wrapper or parchment paper. Replace the saucepan lid and continue to cook on a low heat for about 10 minutes until the peppers are starting to cook around the edges but are still a bit crunchy inside.

4 Meanwhile, peel the tomatoes. To do this, place them in boiling water for 10-15 seconds, then pour off the water and peel them immediately.

5 Slice the peeled tomatoes and add them to the pan. Season with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and the pinch of sugar. Cook, with the lid off, stirring occasionally until all the vegetables are tender and the tomato sauce has thickened slightly - this will take about 30 minutes approximately.

6 Add the torn basil leaves or the basil pesto, whichever you are using, and some more seasoning to taste, if necessary.

7 Serve the peperonata straight away while it is hot or reheat it to serve.

At this time of the year, we all need a few quick, easy recipes that can be prepared in advance for those evenings when time is tight but tummies need food fast.

In season: Tomatoes

When there are no really good Irish tomatoes in season, I use a 400g tin of tomatoes for the peperonata instead.