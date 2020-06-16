The wholefoodie: Susan Jane White's healthy cauli wings and blue cheese dip

Tender cauli wings are just one way of swapping our over-reliance on meat for a fleshy, talented veg.

The more veg we can get into us, the more happily our motor purrs and our system sings. But penance is not my game - I don't want to tax my taste buds just to mainline more nutrition. Healthy food can, and should, taste dastardly good.

Complete with a smoky batter and cheesy dip, you'll be hooked on the simplicity of cauli wings. They possess an impressive fidelity to the chicken recipe. When I asked for my son's verdict, he replied, "Ponies and rainbows." You'll find no better rating in the world of eight-year-olds.

In place of the blue cheese dip, you could serve the wings with a squeeze of lemon and twist of black pepper. Or brush on your favourite chilli sauce halfway through roasting, to give a buffalo-wing vibe. Just make sure the oven is good and hot to char the sticky edges.

Cauli wings and blue cheese dip

Serves 4 as a side

For the cauli wings:

½ head of cauliflower

125g gluten-free or plain flour

225ml preferred type of milk

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

Generous salt and pepper

For the dip, you will need

125g blue cheese

2 tablespoons natural plain yoghurt

Method:

1 Fire up your oven to 200°C, 390°F, Gas 6. Line two large roasting trays with parchment, as we don't want to overcrowd the cauli. We want to crisp them up, so space is crucial.

2 Chop your cauli into florets and set aside, ready to coat with the batter.

3 In a bowl, whisk your flour, milk, honey and spices into a velvety batter. Season, then briefly dunk each floret into the batter and pop on your lined roasting tray (it's worth shaking off any excess batter). You can store leftover batter for the next night with the remaining cauli, if you fancy.

4 Bake for about 25 minutes, or until coloured and crispy around the edges. Remove from the oven and tumble on to a platter.

5 To make the dip, mash your yoghurt into the soft blue cheese. Serve alongside your crispy cauli wings and a Netflix sesh.

Read More

Sunday Indo Life Magazine