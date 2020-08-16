The Wholefoodie: Playing with fire

Chipotles are jalapeno chillies that have been dry-smoked and elevated to cult status. This is what gives them a smack of diva-delicious.

Adding a chipotle or two to dishes offers an extra earthy, sweet, barbecue-y flavour. But the ancho chillies are my absolute favourite. I invite you to ditch the supermarket varieties of 'red' or 'green' and seek out specialist sellers. Play with soft citrus notes (padron), chocolate (poblano peppers, which, when dried, become ancho chillies), tobacco (jalapeno) or the papaya-scented habanero chilli. You can mail-order dried chillies for a mere €3.50 (plus postage and packing) from the Mexican store in Dublin's Portobello, see picadomexican.com. Neat.

That fiery sting inside a chilli pepper makes my heart beat like a voodoo drum. Such excitement is extremely necessary during this chaotic time we're navigating. A whole lot of chemistry pinballs through our veins when we sink our gnashers into a chilli. Their capsaicin stash is responsible for the surge of heat, urging the body to release endorphin bombs as a response mechanism to the blaze. Endorphins are the body's very own opiates. Very special indeed. So don't be surprised if this week's recipe kickstarts a chilli-induced frenzy. Or zen-zy.

Mexican Adobo

To make 1 jar, you will need:

3 dried chipotle chillies

3 dried ancho chillies

1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds

½ teaspoon whole coriander seeds

½ teaspoon dried oregano

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

1 shallot, peeled and chopped

2 teaspoons maple syrup

2 teaspoons cocoa powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of ground allspice

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Heat the chipotle and the ancho chillies in a dry frying pan to soften them (you're not aiming to cook them, just make them more pliable to handle). Once softened, discard the stems and seeds from all three chipotle chillies and from one of the ancho chillies. We're keeping some seeds for ignition.

2. Put the chipotle and the ancho chillies in a small saucepan and cover them with water. Bring to the boil, remove the saucepan from heat and leave the chillies to soak for 30 minutes.

3. Toast the cumin seeds, the coriander seeds and the dried oregano in a dry frying pan until they samba with your nostrils. Tumble them into a blender with the garlic cloves, the chopped shallot, the maple syrup, the cocoa powder, the ground cinnamon, the ground allspice, the apple cider vinegar or the red wine vinegar or the sherry vinegar, whichever you're using, and the drained soaked chillies - reserve the chilli soaking liquid. Blitz to a puree, adding enough of the chilli soaking liquid to nail a perfectly smooth consistency. Taste, and add salt and freshly ground black pepper.

4. Transfer the adobo to a spotless lidded glass jar and store it in the fridge, or freeze it in ice cube trays.

