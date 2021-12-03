| 7.1°C Dublin

The ultimate festive feast: Donal Skehan’s 12 recipes of Christmas

From classic turkey and glazed ham with crispy roast potatoes to Brussels sprouts salad, cheese fondue and a tiramisu trifle, Donal's delicious recipes will see you through the festivities

Donal Skehan's Christmas recipes are full of flavour. Picture: Paul Kehoe Expand
Irish Cheese Fondue Celebration Expand
Chocolate Tiramisu Trifle Expand
Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad Expand
Honey &amp; Mustard Glazed Ham Expand
Mince Pie &amp; Custard Tarts Expand
Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange Expand
Gravadlax with Pickled Cucumber Expand
Potato Chips, Trout Roe, Crème Fraîche, Dill &amp; Chives Expand
Winter Pavlova Expand
White Chocolate &amp; Cranberry Wreath Expand
Roast Potatoes Expand
Donal Skehan's Traditional Family Christmas Dinner Expand

Donal Skehan

I prefer to use a free-range or organic bird for this special occasion. If you want to carve it at the table, fill the neck cavity with a bunch of fresh herbs and arrange the roast potatoes around it, draping them with redcurrant sprigs for that festive touch. A great tip for testing if your turkey is ready is to invest in a meat thermometer. They are invaluable at this time of year to ensure the perfectly cooked bird.

My Essential Christmas Turkey Recipe

Serves: 8-10

