The ultimate festive feast: Donal Skehan’s 12 recipes of Christmas

I prefer to use a free-range or organic bird for this special occasion. If you want to carve it at the table, fill the neck cavity with a bunch of fresh herbs and arrange the roast potatoes around it, draping them with redcurrant sprigs for that festive touch. A great tip for testing if your turkey is ready is to invest in a meat thermometer. They are invaluable at this time of year to ensure the perfectly cooked bird.

Serves: 8-10

For the dry brine:

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp black peppercorns, ground

3 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp sugar

Zest from 2 oranges



For the orange & thyme butter:

100g softened butter

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp chopped fresh sage leaves

2 tsp finely grated orange zest

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For seasoning the turkey:

12-14lb turkey, neck and giblets removed

1 garlic head, halved horizontal

Small handful of fresh thyme sprigs

2 onions, thickly sliced

2 carrots, thickly sliced on the diagonal

2 celery stalks, thickly sliced on the diagonal

Handful of garlic cloves, peeled

600ml turkey or chicken stock

For the baked cranberry stuffing:

100g dried cranberries

½ tbsp olive oil

1 onion, thinly sliced

50g blanched almonds

2 clementines, peel on, quartered

100g dried figs, roughly chopped

1 eating apple, grated (core discarded)

¼ tsp ground allspice

350g fresh white breadcrumbs

1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

Large knob of butter

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the gravy:

3 tbsp plain flour

75ml port, sherry or white wine

For the turkey:

1. Up to two days before the big feast, in a bowl, combine the ingredients for the dry brine. Massage all over the turkey in a large roasting tin, paying extra attention to the interior cavity. Cover and leave to refrigerate until you’re ready to cook. Remove from the fridge and allow to come to room temperature, brushing away any excess dry rub.

2. Once ready to cook, preheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas Mark 4. Mix the butter, thyme, sage, parsley and orange zest in a medium bowl. Season the butter mixture to taste with salt and pepper. Beginning at the neck end of the turkey, and using your fingers, carefully make a pocket between the flesh and skin of the turkey breasts. Gently slide all but 1 tablespoon of the butter mixture into the pocket under the skin, and spread the butter to cover the turkey breasts.

3. Stuff the main turkey cavity with the garlic halves, thyme sprigs, and a quarter of the onions, carrots and celery. Truss the turkey, then spread the reserved butter mixture over the turkey. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Place the remaining onions, carrots, and celery in the bottom of a heavy, large roasting tin. Place the prepared turkey on top of the vegetables and pour in around a third of the stock. Cover the bird with foil and roast for 2 hours.

5. Remove the foil covering and add another third of the stock to the tin. Continue roasting for a further 1.5 to 2 hours until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest thigh registers 80C/175F (cooking time may vary, so rely on the internal cooking temperature). Remove from the oven and transfer the turkey to a warm platter, cover in a loose tent of foil, and rest for 30 minutes.

For the stuffing:

1. While the turkey is roasting, prepare the baked stuffing. Tip the cranberries into a bowl and cover with boiling water. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and soften the onion. Tip into a large bowl and leave to cool. Add the almonds to the same pan and toast until golden brown. Leave to cool, then roughly chop.

2. With their peel on, whizz the clementine quarters in a food processor until puréed. Drain the cranberries. Add the nuts, clementine purée, cranberries and the remaining ingredients, except the butter, to the onion, with plenty of seasoning. Stir everything together, then tip into a casserole dish (this is a great element to prepare in advance and keep covered in the fridge).

3. Dot the stuffing with butter, cover with foil, and roast in the oven with the turkey for 30 minutes. Uncover, give everything a good stir, and then roast for a further 10-15 minutes until crisp and golden, tossing again to ensure it cooks evenly. If necessary, this can be kept warm in a low oven covered with foil until needed.

For the gravy:

1. When the turkey is cooked, strain all the vegetables and save the cooking juices. Place the roasting tin directly on the hob and add the port. Bring to the boil, scraping the bottom of the tin with a wooden spoon to remove any sediment. Whisk in the flour until well combined, and then gradually whisk through the remaining stock and reserved cooking juices. Season to taste, set aside and keep warm until needed.

To serve:

1. Carve the turkey into slices and arrange on warmed plates with the stuffing, sides and hot gravy.

Honey & Mustard Glazed Ham

Time: 6-8 hours Serves: 12

Ingredients

5.25kg ham (on the bone)

2 celery sticks, roughly chopped

2 onions, sliced

1 large carrot, sliced

4 fresh bay leaves

1 tbsp black peppercorns

For the honey & mustard glaze:

2 tbsp English mustard

1 tbsp whole cloves

2 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp honey

1 small bottle cider (preferably artisan)

Method

1. Although hams tend to be much less salty nowadays, soaking overnight is still a good idea. Place the ham in a large pan and cover with cold water. Leave to soak for at least 6 hours, or overnight is best, then drain.

2. Weigh the ham and calculate the cooking time, allowing 15 minutes per 450g.

3. Place in a large pan, cover with water and bring to the boil, skimming off any scum. Add the celery, onion, carrot, bay leaves and peppercorns and return to the boil. Then cover, reduce the heat, and simmer until completely tender, occasionally skimming off any scum that rises to the top. If you are not sure about whether the ham is properly cooked, check the bone end — it should come away freely. Leave to cool in the cooking liquid.

4. Preheat the oven to 160C/300F/Gas Mark 3.

5. Drain the ham — the stock is a good basis for a soup.

6. Peel away the skin, leaving the layer of white fat intact. Using a sharp knife, score the fat in thin, straight lines, being careful not to cut into the meat. Brush the fat with the mustard, then stud with the cloves and sprinkle the sugar on top.

7. Drizzle over the honey and place in a large roasting tin. Pour around the cider and cook for 1 hour until golden, basting every 15 minutes to ensure an even glaze.

8. Remove the cooked ham from the oven, transfer to a serving platter, and leave to rest for 15 minutes. The lovely juices left in the pan can be used to make a gravy for the ham or added to your turkey gravy, once you’ve skimmed off any excess.

Really Good Roast Spud Recipe

There’s no hot duck or goose fat to contend with. Instead, it’s all pretty simple. Par-boiling and chuffing the warm potatoes in the pot once the water is drained results in crispy, crunchy exteriors and velvety interiors.

Time: 40 Serves: 4

For the potatoes:

1.5kg rooster potatoes, peeled and quartered if large

5 tbsp rapeseed oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/425F/Gas Mark 7.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil. Add the potatoes and allow to simmer for 3-4 minutes until par-cooked. Drain the potatoes and place back in the pot. Place kitchen paper directly on top to soak any excess moisture, cover with a lid, and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes.

3. Remove the kitchen paper and give the pot a shake with the lid on to chuff up the outsides and make the spuds fluffy.

4. Place on a large baking tray, leaving space between each potato, and drizzle generously all over with rapeseed oil until completely coated.

5. Season generously with sea salt and place in the oven for 35 minutes until golden and crispy (every oven is different, so really the timing is down to your judgement. Make sure they are super crispy before you take them out).

Shredded Brussels Sprouts Salad

When we have friends around for dinner, I am a big believer that most of the work in the kitchen should be done before they arrive. That way, I can actually enjoy myself once they’re here. Salads like this are the way forward. This one can be made up to a day in advance, and will sit quite happily in the fridge until you are ready to serve. Using a food processor with the blade attachment will make short work of shredding the Brussels — broccoli and fennel also work well here.

Time: 10 minutes Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 large pomegranate

500g Brussels sprouts, roots and outer leaves trimmed

75g skinless roasted hazelnuts, chopped

50g Pecorino cheese, shaved (optional)

For the dressing:

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

6 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

2 tsp honey

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Whisk together all the ingredients for the dressing until completely combined. Season to taste.

2. Cut the pomegranate in half and, holding one half on the cut side down over a bowl, bash with the back of a wooden spoon to release the seeds. Repeat with the other half.

3. Using a food processor with a fine blade attachment, shave the Brussels sprouts finely. Add to a large mixing bowl with the pomegranate seeds, half the hazelnuts and half the Pecorino.

4. Add the dressing and toss gently to combine. Turn out onto a serving platter and sprinkle over the remaining nuts and Pecorino cheese before serving.

Irish Cheese Fondue Celebration

Time: 25 mins Serves: 6



For the fondue:

100ml Irish cider

250g Irish Cheddar, grated

250g St Gall cheese, grated

1½ tbsp corn flour

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

A good glug of Calvados

Nutmeg, grated

Black pepper

Thyme leaves picked and finely chopped

To serve:

Sourdough bread

Boiled baby potatoes

Apple slices

Selection of Irish charcuterie



Method

1. Place a casserole dish over a medium heat. Add the cider and bring to a low simmer.

2. Meanwhile, mix together the cheese with the corn flour.

3. Slowly add the cheese and cornflour mixture and stir continuously until melted.

4. Add garlic, cider vinegar, a glug of Calvados, nutmeg, a crack of black pepper and thyme leaves.

5. Serve the casserole in the middle of the table with all the serving accoutrements.

Potato Chips, Trout Roe, Crème Fraîche, Dill & Chives

A slightly kitsch and retro platter best enjoyed with a glass of bubbly. Use caviar if you are feeling extra bougie, and I sometimes add very finely chopped red onion for extra bite.

Time: 10 mins Serves: 2

Ingredients

200g crème fraîche

Zest of 1 lemon

A small handful of dill, fronds picked

A small handful of chives, finely chopped

1 large bag thick potato crisps

1 jar Goatsbridge trout caviar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Whisk together the crème fraîche, lemon zest and half the herbs. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Arrange the potato crisps across a large serving plate.

3. Dot the crème fraîche and herb mix over the whole platter.

4. Garnish with dollops of the trout caviar and sprinkle over the remaining herbs.

Gravadlax with Pickled Cucumber

This is a great make-ahead gravadlax recipe and is perfect as a starter for any dinner party. Originating from Sweden, gravadlax is always impressive when you place it on the table for your friends and family to devour. It’s great as is, but is extra special with cucumber pickle and dill mustard mayonnaise.

Time: 30 mins + curing time Serves: 8



Ingredients

2 sides salmon, with the skin on, approximately 900g each

2 tbsp sea salt

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp ground black pepper

4 tbsp chopped fresh dill

For the cucumber pickle:

1 cucumber

4 tbsp rice vinegar

4 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp salt

1 small red chilli, chopped very finely

1 small shallot, very thinly sliced

3 tbsp hot water



For the dill mustard mayonnaise:

1 large egg yolk

2 tbsp French mustard

1 tbsp white sugar

½ pint sunflower oil

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp dill

Salt and pepper



Method

1. For the gravadlax, mix the salt, sugar, pepper and dill together. Lay out one side of salmon on cling film and spread on the mixture, ensuring it is evenly coated. Cover this prepared side with the other side of salmon. Wrap all the salmon well in the cling film and refrigerate. Turn this every day for 4 days. It will be ready on day 5.

2. For the cucumber pickle, cut the cucumber in half lengthways. Slice very thinly, preferably with the thinnest setting of a mandolin, if you have one. In a bowl, mix together the sugar, salt, vinegar and hot water until combined and then add the cumber, shallot and red chilli. Transfer to individual serving jars and place in the fridge overnight before serving.

3. For the dill mustard mayonnaise, whisk the yolk, mustard and sugar in a bowl slowly until combined. Add the oil drop by drop until the mixture has emulsified, then add the vinegar and dill. Season with salt and pepper.

Chocolate Tiramisu Trifle

Trifle is one dessert that excites the child in me — luscious layers of jelly, sponge, custard and more all served in a towering bowl. This delicious version of trifle, although quite unconventional, can be made up to two days in advance and kept covered with cling film in the fridge until needed. Just remember to decorate at the last minute.

Time: 60 mins Serves: 12



Ingredients

6 large free-range eggs, separated

175g caster sugar

750g mascarpone cheese

1½ tsp vanilla extract

375g Savoiardi di Fonni or ladyfinger biscuits

500ml espresso

Good splash of Vin Santo or Marsala

450g dark chocolate, in large thick shavings (best quality)

2x400g cans caramel or dulce de leche

Cocoa powder, to dust

100g white chocolate, in large, thick shavings



You will need:

Large mixing bowl

Medium mixing bowl

Trifle bowl (clear so layers are visible)



Method

1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the egg yolks and sugar until light and frothy. Mix in the mascarpone and vanilla until combined and set aside. In a clean bowl, whisk the egg whites until white and stiff. Add a large spoonful of the beaten egg whites to the egg-yolk mixture and mix through. Add the rest of the egg whites and fold through gently.

2. Arrange the Savoiardi di Fonni or ladyfinger biscuits to the base of a trifle bowl. Soak them in the espresso and splash with a little Vin Santo or Marsala. Carefully spread a layer of the mascarpone mixture and sprinkle over a little of the dark chocolate shavings. Then spread a few tablespoons of the caramel or dulce de leche.

3. Repeat with the rest of the ingredients, ending with a final layer of mascarpone mix. Dust with a little cocoa powder and decorate with the rest of the dark and white chocolate shavings. Chill until ready to serve.

White Chocolate & Cranberry Wreath

Time: 150 mins Serves: 10

For the dough:

400ml milk

110g butter

2x7g sachets of dried yeast

110g caster sugar

750g plain flour

½ tsp salt

2 tsp ground cardamom

4 tbsp of pearl sugar (demerara sugar will work too)

1 large free-range egg, beaten

For the filling:

110g soft butter

90g sugar

250g fresh cranberries

200g white chocolate, roughly chopped

Method

1. Melt the butter in a large pot gently on a low heat and then add the milk. When the mixture is lukewarm, remove from the heat and add the two sachets of dried yeast, whisking to incorporate.

2. Mix the flour, sugar, salt and cardamom in a large mixing bowl. Make a well and pour the wet ingredients in. Using a wooden spoon, mix until you have a rough dough. When the dough has taken shape and is no longer sticky, turn out onto a clean, floured surface and knead for about 6 minutes.

3. Dust with a little flour if you find the dough is too sticky. Transfer the dough to a floured bowl, cover with cling film and a towel, and let it rise for 45 minutes in a warm, dark place.

3. To prepare the filling, in a bowl, beat the butter and sugar together until you have a smooth paste.

4. When the dough has risen, punch it down in the bowl. Roll into a large rectangle about 3mm thick, and then spread the filling all over. In a bowl, roughly squash the cranberries and then spread over the dough with the white chocolate. Then, from the long side, roll the dough so you end up with a long cylinder. Slice right down the middle lengthways. Twist each half around each other and join the ends together to form a wreath.

5. Leave to rise again, covered for 20 minutes in a warm place. Brush with beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar. Heat the oven to 190C/350F/Gas Mark 5.

6. When the wreath has risen again, bake in the oven for about 20 minutes or until it turns golden brown and is nicely risen. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before slicing and serving.

Chocolate Dipped Candied Orange

A simple festive treat that is easily made at home with rather impressive results.

Times: 120 min Serve: 8

Ingredients

225ml water

225g caster sugar

2 blood or regular oranges

225g Bean & Goose dark chocolate, broken into squares

Sea salt, to sprinkle



Method

1. Bring the water and sugar to the boil in a large heavy-based frying pan, stirring until the sugar dissolves. Thinly slice the blood orange and add to the sugar syrup in a single layer. Reduce the heat to medium-low and barely simmer until the white pith of the orange becomes translucent, turning the slices to cool in the syrup. This should take about 40 minutes in total.

2. Transfer to a wire rack with a baking sheet lined with parchment paper underneath, gently shaking off any excess, and leave to cool and harden for at least a couple of hours or overnight is best

3. Preheat the oven to 100C and put the dried-out candied blood oranges into the oven, still set on the wire rack over the baking sheet. Leave to dry out for 3-4 hours, turning them halfway through. This will help them become crisper.

4. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Remove from the heat and leave to cool a little, then carefully dip each piece of candied blood orange into the melted chocolate to coat, gently shaking off any excess. Sprinkle with a little sea salt and leave to set on a sheet of parchment paper at room temperature.

5. Arrange on a plate to serve.

Mince Pie & Custard Tarts

A sweet and luxurious twist on a festive classic. These little mince pies are topped off with smooth vanilla custard and torched with sugar to add sweet crunch. Sure to be an instant hit at your Christmas party this year.

Time: 1 hour Makes: 24 tarts



For the pastry:

400g plain flour, plus extra for dusting

300g butter, very cold and cut into cubes, plus extra for greasing

100g caster sugar

1 large free-range egg, beaten

1 tbsp ice-cold water

For the filling:

175ml milk

50g caster sugar

3 large egg yolks

1 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp of vanilla bean paste

For assembly:

2x400g jar of mincemeat

60g dark brown sugar

To serve:

1 tsp cinnamon

5 tbsp icing sugar, to dust



Method

1. For the pastry, put the flour and butter into a mixing bowl and, using your fingertips, lightly rub them together until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs.

2. Stir in the sugar and then make a well in the centre. Add the beaten egg and cold water, incorporating it with a spoon. When the dough comes together, turn out onto a clean work surface and knead lightly just until it forms a ball, then divide it in two. Press into a flat circle, wrap in cling film, and allow to rest in the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the custard filling. Place the milk in a saucepan and gently heat until it is just boiling. Then remove from the heat.

4. Whisk the caster sugar and egg yolks in a bowl until they are pale. Then mix through the cornflour and vanilla. Slowly pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking until it is all incorporated.

5. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and simmer over a low heat, whisking for 2-3 minutes until thickened. Remove from the heat and rub the top with a little butter to prevent a skin forming. Allow it to cool, and cover with cling film.

6. Preheat the oven to 200C.

7. Roll out the pastry on a floured work surface to approximately 3mm in thickness. Using a 10cm fluted cutter, cut out 24 rounds and place into a muffin tray (12 from each ball).

8. Add 1 heaped tablespoon of mincemeat to each tart case (leaving approximately 1-2cm of pastry free of mincemeat) and place in the oven to bake for 15 minutes.

9. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely. Top each tart with spoonfuls of custard and sprinkle with dark brown sugar. Using a blowtorch, caramelise the sugar on top of each tart and allow to cool.

10. Dust each tart with a mixture of icing sugar and cinnamon.

11. Serve straight away.

Winter Pavlova

There is something special about the chewy, marshmallow-like goodness from this winter pavlova recipe. Crispy-shelled meringue is the perfect vehicle for those brilliant, sweet and coffee flavours.

Time: 1 hour 15 mins + chilling time Serves: 8



Ingredients

250g icing sugar

4 large free-range egg whites

2 tsp cornflour

1 tsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

For the filling & topping:

750ml cream, whipped

2 tbsp icing sugar, sifted

2 tbsp cold, strong espresso

500g jar of cherries in syrup

125g fresh cherries

100g dark chocolate, thick shavings



Method

1. Preheat the oven to 150C. Line two baking trays with baking parchment.

2. Place the icing sugar and egg whites in a standing food mixer and whisk on high for 10 minutes until glossy white peaks form. Using a spatula, gently fold in the cornflour and the white wine vinegar until incorporated followed by the cocoa powder. Divide the meringue mixture between the two baking trays and, using a tablespoon, form two large meringue discs, creating soft peaks and swirls. Dust with a little more cocoa powder.

3. Bake for 45 minutes and allow to cool completely with the door slightly ajar.

4. Once the pavlovas have cooled completely, whip the cream with the icing sugar until quite firm, making sure not to over-whip it. Then fold through the espresso.

5. Drain the cherries, holding back the syrup to drizzle over at the end if you wish.

6. To assemble the pavlova, place a layer on a cake stand and top with half the cream and cherries. Add the next layer of meringue and then top with the remaining cream. Decorate with the remaining cherries, fresh cherries and chocolate and serve straight away.