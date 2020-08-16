The perfect... Baked Crab

Terry McCoy is a chef and owner of the Red Bank Restaurant and Guesthouse, Skerries, Co Dublin. His recipe book, 'St Patrick's Plate', inspired by the saint is available from saintpatricksplate.com

The skill of this recipe is in extracting the crab meat. It's easier than people think, but to see a video demonstration, go to saintpatricksplate.com.

Ideally, crab should be cooked alive and used fresh, as per the recipe, or within 24 hours maximum of catching. Cooked crab meat will be OK in an airtight container in the fridge for around two days, or three months in the freezer.

This dish looks and sounds sophisticated, but is actually quite easy once you master the skill of extracting the meat and presenting the crab claws. It takes around 30 minutes from start to finish, and your cooking skills will be the envy of your dinner guests.

Terry’s Baked Crab

Serves 4

You will need:

2 live crabs

2 eggs

100ml whipped cream

100ml dry sherry

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Wholegrain stone-ground flour Irish brown bread, to serve

Guinness, to serve

1 Make sure the crabs are alive, then put them a pot of cold seawater, or cold salty water. Bring the water to the boil and then simmer the crabs for about five minutes. Turn them out of the pot into the sink, and fill the sink with cold water, so that the crabs can cool sufficently so that they can be handled.

2 Preheat the oven to 180°C, 350°F, Gas 4. While the crabs are cooling, separate the eggs into two bowls. In one bowl, whip the egg whites until they are stiff. Beat the egg yolks in the other bowl and then fold in the whipped cream.

3 Now you need to extract the crab meat from its shell. At the back of the shell, the handle of a large spoon can be inserted to prise open the shell from the body. The 10 grey so-called 'dead man fingers' - the crab's gills - can easily be identified. Discard these. Try to save as much brown and white meat as possible.

4 Crack the crab claws with a cleaver and extract the meat. Keep the crabs' toes for display later. Mix the brown meat, the egg yolk and cream mixture and the dry sherry, and fold everything together. Taste to season. Be careful not to add too much salt, though, as there is enough salt in the crab naturally from its environment. Finally, fold in the beaten egg whites. Now place the mixture in the crab shells.

5 Place the toes of each crab on top of the mixture in both shells. Place the crabs in the preheated the oven for 15-20 minutes. They will rise like a souffle. Serve immediately with slice of wholegrain stone-ground flour Irish brown bread and a glass of Guinness.

Sunday Independent